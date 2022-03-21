Audi's new A6 Avant e-tron concept is proof the company isn't giving up on estates just because of electricity

Audi's e-tron series of electric and hybrid cars currently consists mainly of SUVs. There's a lone grand tourer in the e-tron GT. Conspicuously missing up from the line-up is an estate car, which is arguably Audi's signature model. After all, the company's very first RS car – the RS2 Avant – was an estate.

Fortunately, Audi hasn't forgotten its roots. This is here is the new A6 Avant e-tron concept. Yes, it's a concept but Audi said that the car is between 90 per cent and 95 per cent finished so hopefully that means the final version will look close to what we see here, because this car here is gorgeous.

Audi has a real knack of designing sleek, gorgeous estates and this A6 Avant e-tron concept is certainly a nice thing to look at. It's long yet sleek, svelte and yet somehow muscular-looking. The front grille and bumper is signature Audi.

PHOTO: Audi

When it goes into production, the A6 Avant e-tron will be based on Audi and Porsche's PPE platform and that means an 800-volt architecture and fast charging speeds of up to 270W.

The battery, which should be around 100kWh in capacity, will be mounted on the floor for better weight distribution and a lower centre of gravity. The estimated WLTP range should be in the region of 700km.

Audi will likely make the A6 Avant e-tron available with several motor options with the quickest of them expected to deliver 0-100km/h in under four seconds.

If this tickles your fancy, I'm afraid there's no word yet on pricing and availability. However, like any large Audi estate, don't expect the A6 Avant e-tron to come cheap.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.