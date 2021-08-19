August 2021 COE results 2nd bidding: Premiums rise across all categories, except Cat C

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for August 2021, Cat A closed at $46,689, Cat B at $61,001, Cat C at $40,010, Cat D at $9,500 and Cat E at $64,901.

With 1,021 bids received, Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) closed at $46,689, an increase of $1,500 from the previous exercise.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) is now $5,000 higher than the last exercise. It received 1,065 bids and closed at $61,001.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) went down by $2,579, closing this exercise at $40,010 and it received 220 bids in total.

Cat D (Motorcycles) saw an increase of $601. With 635 bids, it closed at $9,500.

Finally, Cat E (Open Category) is $5,302 higher than the previous exercise. It closed at $64,901 and received 198 bids in total.

Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for August 2021.

Category

Current COE premium
(August 2021 1st Bidding)

Previous COE premium
(July 2021 2nd Bidding)
 

Difference
 

A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW

$46,689

$45,189

$1,500

(3.32 per cent)

B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW

$61,001

$56,001

$5,000

(8.93 per cent)

C – Goods Vehicle & Bus

 $40,010

$42,589

-$2,579

(6.06 per cent)

D – Motorcycle

 $9,500

$8,889

$601

(6.76 per cent)

E – Open

 $64,901

$59,599

 $5,302

(8.90 per cent)

