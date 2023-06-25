August 2023 HDB BTO overview

Around 6,760 flats will be launched in the August 2023 HDB BTO launch. They are spread across the island, in Choa Chu Kang, Kallang/ Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah. Each of these towns will have one project to be launched, except for Kallang/ Whampoa, which will have three projects.

But before we go into our overview of these August 2023 BTO projects, here are a few things you need to know before applying for BTO during the upcoming exercise.

What are the changes to the HDB BTO application process taking effect from the August 2023 exercise onwards?

1. Penalty for rejecting a chance to book a flat

For first-timers, you'll be considered a second-timer the next time you apply for a flat for one year

Previously, if you're invited to book a flat, you could reject your chance of booking one, and still enjoy first-timer priority the next time you apply for a flat.

If you rejected to book a flat twice, your first-timer priority would be suspended for a year. This means during that one-year period, when you apply for a BTO, you'll be considered a second-timer. It's even harder to secure a flat as a second-timer.

Common reasons for rejecting a chance to book a flat includes getting a bad queue number, so you're left with the unpopular units, such as those located near the rubbish chute or facing the west.

But from August 2023 onwards, you'll be penalised if you reject your chance to book a flat. So the next time you apply for a flat (BTO or SBF), you'll be considered a second-timer for a year.

This ensures a more efficient allocation of flats for those who need them.

For second-timers, you won't be able to apply for a flat for one year

It's not just first-timers who will be penalised for not accepting a chance to book a flat.

As a second-timer, if you reject a chance to book a flat, you'll have to wait a year before you can apply again.

Not to worry, though, if there are a few units left for selection. For first and second-timers, HDB will waive the rejection count if there are at most 10 BTO units, or five SBF units to choose from.﻿

2. Expanded first-timer category

HDB will also introduce a new category for a segment of first-timers from the August 2023 BTO onwards. Called the First-Timers (Parents and Married Couples) or FT (PMC), it will be for:

Families with at least one SC child aged 18 and below, or married couples aged 40 and below, who have

Never owned or sold a residential property before, and

Did not have a chance to book a BTO or SBF flat in the past five years before the flat application

So if you meet these criteria, you get a higher chance of securing a flat with the following benefits.

One additional ballot chance

Right now, first-timer families get two ballot chances.

But if you fall under the FT(PMC), you get one more ballot chance. This means you get a total of three ballot chances. This is regardless of the estate you're applying for.

Higher flat allocation under FPPS

Previously, up to 30 per cent of BTO and 50 per cent of SBF flats were allocated to those applying under the Parenthood Priority Scheme (PPS).

The scheme will be expanded to include those who fall under the FT(PMC). It will also be renamed to the Family and Parenthood Priority Scheme (FPPS).

On top of that, the allocation for the FPPS will be increased to up to 40 per cent of BTO flats and 60 per cent of SBF flats.

3. You need an HFE letter before you can apply for a flat

Technically, the HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter was already in place during the May 2023 BTO exercise. It's just that during the previous BTO launch, you could apply for a preliminary HFE check first before submitting your flat application. The actual HFE letter would be needed later when you book a flat.

But from the August 2023 BTO onwards, you need to get a valid HFE letter before you submit your flat application. The processing time of the letter is 21 working days (around a month).

At the same time, HDB expects the processing time to be longer during the month of the sales launch. So it's best to apply early for it.

With that, let's get started with 99.co's overview of the August 2023 HDB BTO.

TL;DR of the Aug 2023 HDB BTO

Choa Chu Kang BTO Jalan Tenteram BTO Jalan Rajah BTO Geylang Road BTO Queenstown BTO Tengah BTO Classification Non-mature estate Mature estate Mature estate Mature estate Mature estate Non-mature estate Number of units 1,870 1,040 730 1,140 970 1,010 Flat types 2-room Flexi 3-room 4-room 5-room 3Gen 3-room 4-room 2-room Flexi 4-room 2-room Flexi 3-room 4-room 3-room 4-room 2-room Flexi 3-room 4-room 5-room Estimated price range for a 4-room flat* S$280k – S$370k S$460k – S$690k S$460k – S$690k S$460k – S$690k S$560k – S$740k S$370k – S$460k Estimated waiting time TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC Estimated completion date TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC Delivery possession date TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

*Source: SRX. These estimations take into account nearby resale transacted prices and launch prices of recent BTO exercises, and have been adjusted for differences in property age and location. If a launch is nearer to an MRT or commercial development, it's likely to be more expensive.

Which August 2023 BTO is a PLH project?

HDB hasn't announced this yet. But we're pretty sure the PLH projects will be the Kallang/ Whampoa BTO along Geylang Road and the Queenstown BTO. Both are located in the city fringe and within a 10-minute walk of an MRT station.

Which August 2023 BTO are offering 5-room flats?

Only the non-mature estate projects — Choa Chu Kang BTO and Tengah BTO — offer five-room flats.

Which August 2023 BTO has the shortest waiting time?

HDB hasn’t announced this either. We’ll update this article again when HDB launches the August 2023 BTO exercise.

Summary of each August 2023 HDB BTO project

(We'll do an in-depth analysis for each location, so look out for those in the next few weeks. Be sure to bookmark this page too, as we will update it with more information when the August 2023 BTO sales exercise starts.)

**Disclaimer: Walking, public transport ride and driving durations are based on Google Maps estimates. Actual times may vary.

Choa Chu Kang August 2023 BTO

PHOTO: HDB

Location: Along Woodlands Road

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units: 1,870

Flat types: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room, 3Gen

Estimated price range for a 4-room flat: S$280,000 – S$370,000

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

The Choa Chu Kang BTO is the biggest project in the August 2023 BTO launch. The project offers all types of flats for balloting, including 3Gen flats. What's special about 3Gen flats is that they come with two master bedrooms (meaning each will have two bedrooms with attached bathrooms).

Accessibility-wise, the Choa Chu Kang BTO is near two LRT stations. It's around a 10-minute walk to Senja LRT and Phoenix LRT.

Meanwhile, Junction 10 is just around a three-minute walk away.

But what caught our eye about this BTO is that the Rail Corridor is very near the BTO site. (According to the current BTO map, part of the Corridor runs through the BTO site, although this is only in the interim).

With the Rail Corridor nearby, you can go for walks or cycling rides to Kranji in the north or down south to Spooner Road in Tanjong Pagar.

Kallang/ Whampoa August 2023 BTO

If you want to live in the Kallang/ Whampoa area, you have not one, not two, but three projects to choose from.

Jalan Tenteram BTO

Location: Along Jalan Tenteram

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units: 1,040

Flat types: 3-room, 4-room

Estimated price range for a 4-room flat: S$460,000 – S$690,000

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

PHOTO: HDB

We noticed this is one of the plots that URA recently proposed amendments on the URA master plan. It was recently assigned a plot ratio.

But among the three Kallang/ Whampoa BTO in this launch, the Jalan Tenteram BTO is probably the least desired.

For starters, it's located right next to the intersection of two major expressways, the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) and the Central Expressway (CTE). Now, we've all heard about how bad it is to live near an expressway, let alone two expressways.

On top of that, it's not within walking distance of an MRT station, with Toa Payoh MRT being around an five-minute bus ride away (after a four-minute walk to the bus stop).

The good thing is that the area is a bus ride away from a few MRT lines, such as the North-South Line (via Toa Payoh MRT), North-East Line (via Potong Pasir MRT) and Downtown Line (via Bendemeer MRT).

Jalan Rajah BTO

Location: Along Jalan Rajah

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units: 730

Flat types: 2-room Flexi, 4-room

Estimated price range for a 4-room flat: S$460,000 – S$690,000

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

PHOTO: HDB

This Jalan Rajah BTO is around 100m away from the Rajah Summit BTO launched in the February 2023 BTO.

And like the Jalan Tenteram BTO, this BTO is very close to the two expressways. But the location is slightly better, since it's nearer to Balestier Road and Toa Payoh.

Balestier Road has two major malls, namely Shaw Plaza and Zhongshan Mall (trust me, I live in the area and people mainly go to these malls). Both have shops for your daily necessities, such as NTUC Fairprice, fast food outlets, pharmacies and bubble tea shops.

Meanwhile, Toa Payoh MRT is around a 15-minute bus ride (or a 17-minute walk from the BTO). Here's also where the HDB Hub and Toa Payoh town centre are.

Geylang Road BTO

Location: Along Geylang Road

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units: 1,140

Flat types: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room

Estimated price range for a 4-room flat: S$460,000 – S$690,000

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

PHOTO: HDB

This Geylang Road BTO is located further away from the other two Kallang/ Whampoa BTO sites.

It's also one of the plots that URA recently proposed amendments on the URA master plan. Right now, it's partially zoned as a white site and a commercial site, but it will be rezoned for housing.

This BTO is also likely to be a PLH site since it's just a six-minute walk of Kallang MRT and the Lorong 1 Geylang Bus Terminal, which will be integrated with the Kallang Horizon BTO (launched in November 2022 BTO). The Kallang Horizon BTO is also a PLH project.

What's more, the Geylang Road BTO is just a nine-minute walk from Sports Hub. Besides the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium, there's Kallang Wave Mall and Leisure Park Kallang for your retail needs.

But the downside is that it's located along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), and if it's a PLH site, it will come with restrictions such as a 10-year MOP.

Queenstown August 2023 BTO

Location: Along One-North Crescent and Commonwealth Drive

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units: 970

Flat types: 3-room and 4-room

Estimated price range for a 4-room flat: S$560,000 – S$740,000

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

PHOTO: HDB

Another BTO site we think will be a PLH site is the Queenstown BTO. It's around a four-minute walk from Commonwealth MRT.

The site was previously occupied by Blk 74 to 80 before they were SERS-ed in August 2008. It's also near the famous Tanglin Halt Market and Food Centre. However, it's since closed down due to SERS.

That aside, we feel this area is ideal for those working at one-north, as it's within walking distance. (There's some rental opportunity here too, although if it's a PLH site you can only rent out the rooms, not the whole flat.)

Another thing to note is that the Queenstown BTO is located along the Rail Corridor, on which you can walk or cycle up north to Kranji or down south to Tanjong Pagar.

Tengah August 2023 BTO

Location: Along Plantation Close

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units: 1,010

Flat types: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room

Estimated price range for a 4-room flat: S$370,000 – S$460,000

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

PHOTO: HDB

This Tengah BTO is located just across the street from the Plantation Verge BTO launched in the May 2023 BTO. So they share similar amenities.

But one main difference is that this Tengah BTO is located right in front of the Tengah Park MRT (to be ready in 2028), making it more convenient for residents here.

The bad thing is that it will be noisier due to the elevated MRT track running along the BTO. And don't forget that it's near the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) too.

Nevertheless, the BTO is located at the southern edge of Tengah. As it's right across the street from Bukit Batok West, you can head there for your daily necessities as Tengah gets more developed in the meantime.

The BTO is also next to two EC sites, one of which is still up for tender. If you're considering to upgrade to private property in future, you may want to consider one of these ECs.

How about the November 2023 HDB BTO?

HDB will only release more information about the November 2023 HDB BTO projects, such as the exact locations and number of units during the August 2023 BTO launch.

According to HDB, around 6,300 units will be launched in the following towns:

However, note that some of these projects may be postponed to the next launch. (After covering BTO reviews for over two years, I notice that sometimes HDB pushes back some projects to the next launch.)

Moreover, besides the BTO exercise, HDB will launch the SBF exercise in November.

Nevertheless, we'll do an overview of these BTO projects when HDB releases more information. So watch this space for more updates from us!

This article was first published in 99.co.