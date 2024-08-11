August 2024: Health events in Singapore

August 2024 is all about empowering you on your parenting journey with a jam-packed month of health events in Singapore.

From breastfeeding bonanzas to wellness wonders, there's a little something for everyone. Whether you're a newbie looking for breastfeeding tips or a seasoned parent seeking fresh wellness hacks, this month has it all.

New service helps patients with chronic urological conditions transition from paediatric to adult care

As our little warriors grow up, medical advancements are helping them live longer, healthier lives. That's why the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore has launched the Adolescent Urology Service! This groundbreaking programme is here to make sure kids with chronic urological conditions get the care they need, even as they transition into adulthood.

This service, launched in September 2022, is the first of its kind in Singapore and aims to provide continuous, specialised care as your child grows into adulthood. Because growing up is a journey, and we're here to support you every step of the way!

Why NUH's Adolescent Urology Service is a game-changer for parents and kids

1. Why the transition matters

Transitioning from pediatric to adult care can be challenging, but NUH's Adolescent Urology Service is here to help!

Abrupt changes can lead to missed appointments and health setbacks, but this service ensures a smooth journey. They build trust early on, ensuring continuity of care and easing the transition for both kids and parents.

2. Meet the dream team

Say hello to Dr. Melissa Tay and Dr. Nyo Yoke Lin, the superheroes behind this service! Dr. Tay specializes in adolescent and transition care urology and works closely with families from the start.

She teams up with Dr. Nyo, who handles pediatric care, making the shift to adult care less intimidating and more comfortable for everyone involved.

3. Comprehensive care for complex conditions

Whether it's spina bifida, neurogenic bladder, or congenital genitourinary issues, the Adolescent Urology Service has got it covered.

These conditions often need lifelong management, and the NUH team is equipped to handle them with expert care at every stage.

4. A collaborative approach

Teamwork makes the dream work! Dr. Tay and Dr. Nyo host joint clinics once a month, bringing together pediatric and adult care specialists for seamless, comprehensive care.

This collaboration not only benefits patients but also trains up-and-coming specialists in the field of transition care urology.

5. Empowering young adults

As kids grow, it's essential to encourage independence. The Adolescent Urology Service shifts the focus from family-directed care to empowering young adults.

They tackle important topics like emotions, sexuality, and future goals, helping young patients become active partners in their own healthcare.

6. Early preparation is key

At NUH, they start planning early — sometimes as early as age 12! This proactive approach considers all aspects of a child's needs, from surgical and endocrine to psychological and sexual health. Dr. Nyo emphasizes a personalized approach, adjusting to each patient's level of development and medical needs.

With these six reasons, it's clear that NUH's Adolescent Urology Service is dedicated to making the transition to adult care as smooth and supportive as possible for both kids and parents.

Snuggle Latch Blossom: A Celebration of Motherhood

Next up is the heartwarming Snuggle Latch Blossom event, all about celebrating the beautiful bond between mothers and their little ones.

Event Details

Date: Aug 17, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Venue: Jarron Jarrons & Co. Experiential, Singapore

Ticket Price: $5 per couple (a steal!)

This cosy gathering is perfect for breastfeeding moms, expectant mothers, and anyone looking to join a supportive community. Expect inspiring talks on the benefits of breastfeeding, overcoming common challenges, and maintaining emotional well-being.

Plus, every attendee gets a goodie bag worth over $200 and a shot at winning prizes up to $1000. Now that's what we call a win-win!

Breastfeeding Mothers' Support Group (Singapore) (BMSG) Breastfeeding Seminar & Awards Ceremony 2024

Rounding out our August events is the Breastfeeding Mothers' Support Group (Singapore) seminar — a must-attend for both new and experienced parents keen on boosting their breastfeeding know-how.

What's happening:

Informative sessions on the latest breastfeeding topics

Insights on children's basic life support and first aid

Awards ceremony for standout breastfeeding supporters

Free on-site breastfeeding counselling

Exclusive goodie bags for mamas and moms-to-be

Gain confidence in your breastfeeding journey with expert tips on techniques, balancing work and nursing, and navigating sleep.

Why these August 2024 health events matter

These events are more than just a source of information — they're a chance to build a supportive community and empower yourself as a parent.

Breastfeeding, while natural, isn't always easy, and these gatherings offer a safe space to ask questions, share experiences, and learn from experts and fellow parents.

They also emphasise overall family health, covering crucial topics like children's first aid and emotional well-being.

Making the most of your August 2024 health event experience

To get the most out of these events, here are some tips:

Bring your questions: This is your chance to get expert advice, so don't be shy!

Network with other parents: Building connections can provide invaluable support in your parenting journey.

Take notes: With so much valuable information, you'll want to remember it all.

Participate in activities: Dive into the fun, whether a Zumba session or a lucky draw.

Follow up: Many of these organisations offer ongoing support, so stay connected after the events.

Your August 2024 health journey starts here

These events are just the beginning of your journey toward better family health and well-being. Mark your calendars, book your tickets, and get ready for an August filled with learning, bonding, and celebration.

Investing in your health and knowledge is one of the best gifts you can give yourself and your family. We can't wait to see you at these amazing August 2024 health events.

Here's to a month of learning, growing, and celebrating the beautiful journey of parenthood!

