August 2024: Where to eat in Singapore - a family guide to food and dining

Craving some mouthwatering deals to elevate your family dining adventures this August? Your search ends here! We've scoured the scene to bring you the most tantalizing food promotions that will have your taste buds doing a happy dance and your wallets singing praises.

Whether you're in the mood for a lavish seafood feast, indulgent sweet treats, or something in between, we've got you covered with offers that cater to every craving and every family member.

Get ready to dine like royalty without breaking the bank!

1. Oatside brings a fun side adventure to New Bahru with the launch of their Chocolate Malt

Oatside, a leading oat milk maker in Asia, is launching its new Chocolate Malt flavour with exciting events and collaborations. Here's everything you need to know about the Oatside Fun Side Adventure at New Bahru.

New Chocolate Malt Flavor

Oatside introduces its new Chocolate Malt flavour, a creamy, malty, and delicious oat milk beverage. Made from roasted oats and malted barley, it's packed with calcium and fibre, making it a nutritious and tasty option. Available in 200ml Pocket Packs, it's plant-based, lactose-free, and low in saturated fats.

Launch event details

Dates: Aug 9 to Sept 1

Location: New Bahru, 46 Kim Yam Rd, Singapore

Activities: Collect an Oatside Fun Side Adventure Passport, participate in tenant activities, and earn stamps for rewards.

OATSIDE fun side adventure passport

Children and their families can collect their adventure passports from the Oatside sampling booth every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm. Earn passport stamps by participating in activities or spotting sticker decals of Oatside's Bear and Bunny at participating partners.

Weekday offers and partner activities

Chalk & Pencils: Print-making activity (2 stamps)

CS Fresh: Spend $25 to redeem a reversible tote bag (4 stamps)

Dearborn: Enjoy a Chocolate Malt Babyccino for your kid

Gin Lee: Make your keychain activity (2 stamps)

Huevos: Enjoy Oatside Chocolate Malt with every kids' meal purchased

Exclusive rewards

Participants with 10 stamps can redeem an exclusive Oatside Chocolate Malt Adventure Basket, which includes free Chocolate Malt pocket packs, limited edition Oatside socks, and Oatside-themed temporary tattoos. Redemption activities and product sampling will be available every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm.

Engaging weekend pop-up events

Oatside will host various engaging activities, including:

Product Sampling

Interaction with the new character, Bunny, through an augmented reality experience

A colouring contest where young artists can submit their designs to be featured in OATSIDE's outdoor advertising posters

Special promotions

Consumers who purchase S$25 worth of Oatside products at Cold Storage Fresh New Bahru from Aug 9 to 31 will receive a reversible Oatside-branded tote bag, subject to availability.

Collaborating Local Brands

Oatside is partnering with 11 local brands to create a vibrant and adventurous atmosphere at New Bahru. These brands include:

PPP Coffee

Curious Creatures

Chalk N Pencils Art Studio

Dearborn

Sojao

Make by Ginlee

CS Fresh

Woods in the Books

Mobilus

Alma House

Oatside's new character: Bunny

Introducing Bunny, a new character known for its limitless energy and endurance. Bunny embodies the spirit of adventure and encourages kids to play, explore, and dream big.

Availability

From Aug 1, Oatside Chocolate Malt will be available in major retailers including 7-11, Cheers, FairPrice, Cold Storage, Sheng Shiong, DON DON DONKI, Shopee, and Redmart. Embrace the spirit of adventure with Oatside's new Chocolate Malt flavour and join the Fun Side Adventure at New Bahru for a memorable experience!

2. Half-Price Pasta? Now That's Amore at Allora

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-rm7evSQHQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Say "Ciao!" to 50 per cent off a luxurious Italian lunch at Allora, daily from 12pm to 3pm. Use promo code 50LUNCH when booking and dig into Polpo & Patate or Bari Pizza. Who says you can't have la dolce vita at lunchtime?

3. Meaty Mondays (and Tuesdays) at Barossa Steak & Grill

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9hQm7UsLQW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Meat lovers, it's time to feast! Barossa Steak & Grill is serving up 1-for-1 mains on Mondays and Tuesdays all month long. Savour their 36Hrs Slow-Cooked Australia Angus Beef Cheek or dive into Adelaide River Humpty Doo Barramundi. Double the meat, half the cost-what's not to love?

4. KFC's Egg-citing Ondeh Ondeh Tart Deal

Get cracking on KFC's egg-cellent offer! Buy five of their popular Ondeh Ondeh Tarts and get one free, making it just $2 per tart. These pandan-infused beauties with a molten brown sugar centre are pure bliss. Available till Sept 3 — should we say more?

5. Bread Lovers Rejoice: $5.90 Off at Kamome Bakery

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C39hWeiyYIT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Kamome Bakery is spreading the love with a $5.90 discount on purchases over $30. From Aug 1 to 31, treat yourself to their fluffy Milk Cream Rolls, Hot Dog Buns, and Red Bean Butter Buns at Paragon Orchard and Bukit Timah outlets. Loaves of happiness await!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.