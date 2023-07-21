lifestyle

Auntie Anne's offering 58-cent pretzels just for National Day

Our nation's birthday is not too far away and to celebrate it, Auntie Anne's is having a special promotion. 

On Aug 9 itself, they'll be selling their Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels for just $0.58 (usual price $3.80). Sweet. 

However, this is limited to the first 100 customers, so do go down early to avoid disappointment. 

The promotion is available at all Auntie Anne's outlets

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Deal ends: Aug 9 

