Auntie Anne's offering 58-cent pretzels just for National Day

Our nation's birthday is not too far away and to celebrate it, Auntie Anne's is having a special promotion.

On Aug 9 itself, they'll be selling their Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels for just $0.58 (usual price $3.80). Sweet.

However, this is limited to the first 100 customers, so do go down early to avoid disappointment.

The promotion is available at all Auntie Anne's outlets.

Deal ends: Aug 9

