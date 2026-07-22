'Shame on you': Australian tourists confront man for littering at Indonesian hiking spot

When they spotted a man littering along a popular hiking trail in Padar Island, Indonesia — two Australian tourists did not hesitate to call him out.

In a video posted on Instagram on July 15, the pair are seen chastising a Chinese tourist, calling him "shameful" and "litterer".

One of the women told him: "I don't care, you saw the sign. This is beautiful, and you ruin it."

"Shameful. Shame on you. Don't come back. I don't care, don't litter," she added.

In response to this, the man asked the woman where she was from, to which she replied "Australia", before continuing to dress him down for his actions.

The original clip was posted by Gordianus Jai, an Indonesian social media activist and freelance tour guide.

Speaking to Indonesian travel site DetikTravel, Gordianus shared that a Chinese couple's argument on the trail led to the incident.

The man allegedly threw a water bottle towards his wife, but it ended up falling over the edge of the trail.

"As a tour guide, even though they weren't my guests, I went off the trekking route to retrieve the bottle and return it to the Chinese tourist," Gordianus said.

After the bottle was returned, however, the man's reaction disappointed other hikers who saw what had happened.

One of the women then grabbed the bottle from Gordianus' hand, chased the Chinese tourist and emptied the bottle over his head, the tour guide recounted.

Gordianus's video has garnered over 4.6 million views and 212,000 likes as of July 22, with many commenters praising the Australian tourists for their actions.

Others, however, suggested that they could have taken a "less aggressive approach" to the matter.

Gordianus also told Indonesian publications that tour guides on Padar Island routinely remind visitors about environmental responsibilities before every trek.

In addition to briefings provided by tour guides, visitors also receive instructions from naturalist guides and island officers regarding park regulations and conservation measures.

However, not every tourist complies with regulations even after being briefed, he said.

Head of Komodo National Park Hendrikus Rani Siga also emphasised that littering is strictly prohibited throughout the national park — including on Padar Island, reported Indonesian media.

Padar Island is one of the most visited destinations in Komodo National Park.

It boasts panoramic viewpoints overlooking the island's coastline and is popular with domestic and international travellers alike.

Visitors to hiking trails, whether at Padar Island or in other locations, are encouraged to follow a few key rules.

These include wearing appropriate, covered footwear as well as bringing along enough water and wearing sun protection.

They are also encouraged stay on designated trails and follow their guide's instructions and not litter.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com