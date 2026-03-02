'I want to retire': Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig's Organ Soup owner turns down $500k offer

David Tan has said that he was open to others taking over his business, but it appears the deal doesn't involve him continuing to run it.

The owner of Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig’s Organ Soup has turned down an offer of more than $500,000 because he wants to retire, Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday (March 1).

He received at least five offers for his stall — from both individuals and companies — after news of the closure came out, the 60-year-old told the Chinese evening daily.

"Some offered me more than $500,000 but on the condition that I stay and work for at least one or two years," he said, adding that others had even wished for him to expand the business.

"I want to retire, so I refused them all."

After closing the eatery he's been running for the past 15 years, David is going on a road trip around China and South America.

A regular customer surnamed Huang told Shin Min that she patronised the stall upon learning that Saturday was its last day.

"Although I am reluctant to see it go, I am happy that the owner can retire early," the 35-year-old said.

Another customer, surnamed Zeng, recounted how she and her husband have been patronising the restaurant for the past decade.

"Although we didn't know it was the last day of business, we are glad that we were able to have a meal here."

After the relocation to its current address in 2024, Authentic Mun Chee Kee Pig's Organ Soup saw business fall by 35 per cent and operating costs continue to rise.

"This made me realise that it may be time to let go and spend my time doing something else," he told 8world.

The eatery opened at 207 Jalan Besar in 2011 but relocated to 65 Maude Road in 2024 following the authorities' discovery that its kitchen wall was at risk of collapsing.

