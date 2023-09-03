Authentic Teochew restaurants in Singapore for cold crabs, jellied pig trotters and orh nee

If the recent recount by Presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam mentions how orh nee has left you craving traditional Teochew flavours, we've got you covered. Savour the light and delicate cuisine, alongside the (fertility boosting?) creamy treat at these Authentic Teochew Restaurants in Singapore for Cold Crabs, Jellied Pig Trotters And, of course, Orh Nee.

Ah Orh Seafood Restaurant

As one of the oldest Teochew restaurants in Singapore, Ah Orh Seafood Restaurant's history goes all the way back to 1919. The family-run restaurant is a household name to many Teochew families who visit for their Teochew Cold Crabs (Seasonal Price), Oyster Omelette (from S$13)and Teochew Braised Duck ( from S$13).

Its bustling Teochew speaking environment, affordable pricing and familiar under-HDB dining, is a warm throwback to the olden days. Reservations and pre-order for crabs are highly recommended.

Ah Orh Seafood Restaurant is located at 115 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-1627, Singapore 160115, p.+65 6275 7575. Open Tue -Sun 11am -2pm, 5.30pm -9pm. Closed Mon.

Cheng Hoo Thian Teochew Restaurant OSL

Since the 1930s, Cheng Hoo Thian Teochew Restaurant has been serving delicious Teochew cuisine with a local twist. The old-school Chinese restaurant with a sense of nostalgia delights with exclusive recipes like the Shark Meat Aspic, which also comes in a platter with the jellied pork trotters. Moreish starters include the Fragrant Liver Flower Roll made of pork liver and the Oyster Omelette.

Once a year during Lunar New Year, the Orh Nee with Mandarin Orange, a refreshing and fruity take on the traditional dessert, makes its appearance; but if you are lucky, it is sometimes available for special orders. Order in advance to taste this sweet delight as each batch takes about two days to prepare.

Cheng Hoo Thian Teochew Restaurant OSL is located at Blk 34 Whampoa Way, #01-27, Singapore 330034, p.+65 6297 7789. Open 11am -2.30pm, 5pm- 10pm.

Teochew Restaurant Huat Kee

Family-run for over three generations, Huat Kee's age-old brand has been fixing plates of authentic Teochew food since 1969. Their menu boasts classic recipes that display the same level of authenticity and consistency as their Amoy Street days.

Together with dishes like Teochew-style Liver Roll and Jellied Pork Trotters, their specialty claypot menu also features Fish Maw with Free Range Chicken Soup.

Teochew Restaurant Huat Kee is located at 30 Orange Grove Rd #02-01, Singapore 258352, p. +65 6423 4747. Open Mon-Sat 11am – 2.30pm, 6pm-10pm, Sun 10.30am-2.30pm, 6pm-10pm.

Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine

Situated in the more than 170-year-old Chui Huay Lim Club, the Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine,holds its humble Teochew roots close with humble muay lunch on weekdays, while flexing their culinary prowess with exquisite seafood dinners. Delight in classics like Deep Fried Ngoh Hiang (S$18++) and Braised Goose Web and Wings (S$20++) for lunch or indulge in the elevated take on cold crab in the Chilled Roe Crab in Chinese Wine (S$16/100g). Even its orh nee gets an upgrade in a Yam Paste with Hashima (S$9.80++) pairing.

Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine is located at 190 Keng Lee Rd, #01-02 Chui Huay Lim Club, Singapore 308409, p. +65 6732 3637. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-11pm.

Chin Lee Restaurant

Having found their very own Teochew specialty restaurant, Easties were quick to mark Chin Lee Restaurant, the humble HDB-based eatery in Bedok as the best Teochew cuisine in the region. Crowd favourites at this 50-year old restaurant include the Homemade Teochew Prawn Ball (S$12++) and Braised Teochew Vegetables (S$21++).

Their Teochew Steamed Pomfret (S$93++) is on point with fresh sweetness but you don't want to miss their creamy-sweet Teochew Yam Paste with Gingko Nut (S$6++).

Chin Lee Restaurant is located at Block 115 Bedok North Rd, #01-285, Singapore 460115, p. +65 6444 5554. Open daily 11.30am — 2.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm.

Chao San Cuisine

Since their humble beginnings at Beach Road, Chao San Cuisine continues to offer traditional Teochew cuisine in their expanded space along Philip Street. Headlining dishes here include the Crab Bee Hoon (seasonal price), which packs a fiery pepper punch in its dry noodles.

The Chestnut Stuffed Chicken (S$32) is cooked to a soft and tender consistency and its sweet and savoury gravy is the perfect accompaniment to rice. Their creamy Yam Paste dessert topped with Gingko nuts will give you the perfect sweet ending, just as well as their Pan-fried Water Chestnut.

Chao San Cuisine is located at 17 Phillip Street #01-01/02 Grand Building, 048695, p.+65 6336 2390. Open 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-10.30pm.

Swatow Seafood

Serving home-made dim sum and seafood delicacies, Swatow Seafood is known for its light and fresh Teochew cuisine infused with Cantonese influence. Its symphony of flavours comes through in Signature Teochew dishes like the Teochew Crispy Oyster Omelette and fresh Poached Squid.

For a sweet finish, the restaurant innovates orh nee into Sugar Coated Yam Cubes, on top the traditional version; perfect for those who prefer more bite in their dessert.

Swatow Seafood is located at Block 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh #02-602, Singapore 310181, p. +65 6363 1717. Open daily 8am-10.30pm. And at Bukit Batok HomeTeamNS, 2 Bukit Batok West Ave 7 #02-05, Singapore 659003, p.+65 6278 8889. Open daily 9am-10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.