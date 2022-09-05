Avatar: The Experience brings Pandora to Gardens by the Bay in December

If you've ever wondered what it's like to step into Pandora, well, soon you can.

Avatar: The Experience is coming to Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay and will allow fans to immerse themselves in the breathtaking world as seen in the James Cameron movie.

Set at Cloud Forest with its iconic vision of waterfalls, spiralling walkways and unique architectural glass greenhouse, Avatar: The Experience will turn Cloud Forest into the alien world of Pandora complete with bioluminescent environments, mystical creates, flora and captivating culture of its indigenous people, the Na'vi.

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

"Over the years, Gardens by the Bay has emerged as a foremost icon for Singapore. Many visitors associate the aesthetic of Gardens by the Bay with the stunning environments from the film Avatar.

"Even more remarkable is the shared appreciation for the natural world that surrounds us.

"This collaborative opportunity serves as a one-of-a-kind event and adds to the significance of our 10th-anniversary celebrations," said Felix Loh, Chief Executive Officer of Gardens by The Bay.

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster hit is slated to release on Dec 15, 2022, making this event the perfect time and opportunity for Avatar fans to explore and celebrate the wonders of Pandora in an immersive and once-in-a-lifetime way.

Visitors will be welcomed by the iconic cascading waterfall with a signature perched banshee sculpt.

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Visitors will also get to discover unique flora, fauna and culture of Pandora.

Fans will also get a first look at an artistic representation of the new fantastical llu creature from the upcoming sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Experience is a collaboration between Cityneon Holdings, Disney Location-Based Experiences and James Cameron and Jon Landau's Lightstorm Entertainment.

Pre-sale of early bird access tickets will start on Sept 5 via your inbox. This means you would have to sign up for updates via the event's official website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.