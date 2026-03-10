Avatr 07 launched in Singapore in 2 Cat B variants

Following in the footsteps - or rather, tread marks - of the Avatr 11, Chinese EV automaker Avatr has officially launched yet another model on our sunny shores: The Avatr 07.

This mid-sized electric SUV is available at launch in two Cat B variants. The rear-wheel drive Max variant delivers a peak power output of 252kW and is offered from $251,999, while the all-wheel drive Ultra delivers 440kW, and is offered from $273,999. (Prices accurate at time of writing, inclusive of COE.)

Both are powered by a CATL-developed 82.16kWh battery, which gives the 07 Max and 07 Ultra a maximum WLTP-rated range of 488km and 463km respectively. And with the car's 800V electrical architecture, the battery supports a maximum DC charging rate of 420kW - one of the fastest we've seen in Singapore yet - which can see its state-of-charge go from 30-80per cent in just 10 minutes with the right outlet.

Crafted with everyday usability in mind, the Avatr 07 measures 4,825mm long, 1,980mm wide, and 1,620mm tall. (As mentioned previously, this makes it a little wider than the 11, though shorter length-wise.) The car's aerodynamic form is also defined by a sculpted waistline, with exterior highlights including a UFO-inspired front fascia, and signature exterior lighting features such as LED 'Star Tour' head lights and LED 'Star-trail' tail lamps.

Additional design-led functional elements include an active grille shutter, double-glazed soundproof windows, and a panoramic glass roof with an electric sunshade. The 07 also offers optional Ultra-Clear Electronic Side-View Mirrors, which provide double the field of vision compared to traditional mirrors.

Furthermore, the 07 promises to be quite the spacious electric cruiser, thanks to its long wheelbase of 2,940mm. Avatr claims that its five-seat cabin offers over 1,000mm of headroom in both rows, as well as 1,317mm of hip room in the rear - which should ensure that three can sit abreast quite comfortably.

The interior is upholstered in Nappa leather, complemented by soft-touch surfaces across the dashboard, full door panels, armrests, a centre console, and B-pillars. Zero-Gravity seats for the driver and front passenger feature 16-way power adjustment, ventilation, heating and massage functions, and are supported by memory settings that also store preferred steering wheel and side mirror positions.

But like the 11, the 07's ultimate calling card lies in its new-school tech.

Its centrally-positioned multi-screen digital environment - featuring a 15.6-inch central display and a rare 35.4-inch 4[[nid:730976]]K panoramic display - is powered by Avatr Link, and allows both driver and passenger to sync their devices to control vehicle functions such as climate and seat settings. Rear passengers even get their own multifunction touchscreen - integrated into the rear armrest - that allows them to control the powered rear seats and the car's sunshade.

The 07 won't disappoint too on the safety front, with its nine airbags alongside a comprehensive suite of intelligent driver assistance systems. The latter includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, lane cruise control, traffic sign and traffic light recognition, and intelligent speed limit warning.

Parking and manoeuvring are further supported by front and rear sensors, a 360° HD panoramic view, transparent chassis imaging, and automatic and remote parking assist, including custom parking functions.

Additionally, remote parking via the app enables effortless parking in narrow spaces, while advanced sensors, powerful computing, and cutting-edge algorithms ensure a smarter, smoother, and continuously improving parking experience via over-the-air software updates.

Car model Price as of press release (including COE) Avatr 07 Electric Max 82.16kWh $251,999 Avatr 07 Electric Ultra 82.16kWh $273,999

This article was first published in sgCarMart.