Avatr 07 Max lets driving dynamics take a back seat to convenience and comfort

There are many kinds of cars in the market, each one made to meet the needs and desires of a particular group of drivers.

And I'm not just talking about body styles, type of powertrain, or even price point.

There are cars like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS or the 718 GT4 RS, which are made for the ultimate connection between driver, car and road.

Those cars are loud, raw and visceral, allowing the driver to feel everything, including discomfort.

The Avatr 07 is the exact opposite, and it isn't because it's an SUV, or that it is an EV, but rather because it is a car that was created upon a fundamentally different ethos.

This is a car that is clearly designed to simplify and improve your everyday drive through technology and by maximising comfort.

Modern machine with sci-fi looks

With their unique head light signature made up of several thin lines, Avatr's products here are alien to many, yet very recognisable to those who know these cars.

But one thing's for sure: Thanks to their futuristic design, these cars look like they have been driven off the set of a sci-fi movie.

The AVATR 07's front end is, however, very similar to the AVATR 11 that debuted with the brand here in Singapore.

And as a result, many would only be able to positively identify the 07 upon seeing the rear half of the car — unlike the 11, which has an inverted rear hatch and a silhouette akin to a raised sedan, the 07 has a traditional hatch like most SUVs.

At the rear, I'm pleasantly surprised that the designers decided against the overused singular light bar.

Instead, there's a pair of slim taillights, which honestly reminds a little of the BMW iX, yet another car that was designed to look truly futuristic.

A cabin built for one purpose — plush, welcoming comfort

Open the door and the futuristic theme intensifies.

First, you'll see the oddly shaped slim octagonal steering wheel, then you'll notice the wide 35.4-inch panoramic display that functions as the driver's cluster and more.

Once you get used to the futuristic elements and take a seat within, you'll start to realise what I mean when I said the AVATR 07 is the exact opposite of intense drivers' cars.

The front seats are plush and comfortable, offering all sorts of adjustments that you can think of, including a retractable calf/leg rest.

On top of adjustments, both front seats also offer massage, heating and ventilation functions to truly pamper you on the go. While the rear seats offer fewer features, they are still electrically adjustable, with heating functions.

But that isn't all that the Avatr 07 offers to make you feel as comfortable as you are at home.

The entire cabin is luxurious and well-crafted, with a heavy use of quality materials such as Nappa leather on most touch points.

Materials aside, the cabin is clearly a deliberately designed space — the vast dashboard cascades towards the panoramic display, with air-con vents located just below the horizon, cleverly hidden from your sight, and yet allow a direct airflow towards the front occupants.

As we've come to expect from modern EVs, almost everything within the car is controlled through the large 15.6-inch central touchscreen display — this includes the climate control, seat functions, panoramic roof shade, drive modes, and many other features.

With wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, you can easily enjoy your favourite tunes through the excellent 16-speaker Pioneer sound system.

The well-integrated ambient lighting will even react to the music being played to add on to the relaxing atmosphere.

High-tech drive with a really advanced parking assist system

With 252kW (338bhp) and 365Nm of torque, the Avatr 07 is a rather brisk machine.

In fact, 0-100km/h only takes 6.8 seconds. But there's no urge to rush or drive hard with this car.

Instead, I found myself enjoying the sublime damping that the car offers, and the extremely silent journeys.

Unlike the Avatr 11 which has an oddly shallow accelerator pedal, the Avatr 07's accelerator feels just right.

That said, it still has an ergonomic issue — the octagonal steering wheel, while cool to look at, simply doesn't feel intuitive to operate.

But the inconvenience caused by the odd steering shape could probably be compensated by the high-tech driver assist systems on the car — the parking assist system in particular, to be exact.

The Avatr 07 has one of the most comprehensive and quick-acting parking assist systems that I have ever experienced.

Not only does it park itself accurately in the lot, it also lets you choose to park the car head or rear in, to flush the car to the left or right side, or keep it in the centre of the lot, and it also lets you set the speed of which it manoeuvres itself into the lot.

Another nice feature is the ability to use the park assist system on lots that aren't properly demarcated with its custom parking space function.

And perhaps the most impressive trick of all is the Walk-away Park function — once activated, it allows you to step out of the car, and it will park and lock itself.

All these parking tricks are made possible by the suite of high-tech sensors and cameras on the Avatr 07, including one millimetre wave radar, 11 HD cameras and 12 ultrasonic-wave radars.

Of course, a car like this is also equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering Control, but its performance is a little disappointing.

When this feature is activated, the car's steering exhibits excessive minute corrections, and the car is also overly sensitive to motorcycles lane-splitting — it will slam on the brakes when a motorcycle zooms past.

That said, these are issues that could likely be resolved with an OTA update in the future, which would further improve the driving experience.

A new breed of car made to pamper the driver

The Avatr 07 is among a new breed of cars that have only appeared in recent times, in my opinion.

It isn't a driver's car, but it also isn't a traditional luxury car — those are usually designed for the maximum comfort of the passengers, and not the driver.

This is a car that has obviously been designed for the enjoyment of the driver by keeping you insulated from the outside world with its plush cushions and effective sound insulation, it keeps you relaxed and comfortable with the massage seats, great sound system and amazing ride quality, and attempts to reduce your stress levels by offering an easy-to-drive and heavily assisted driving experience.

That said, the overly-sensitive adaptive cruise control and lane centering system needs to be resolved, and when it is, the AVATR 07 would be a truly compelling option.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.