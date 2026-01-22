Avatr lineup to expand soon with Avatr 07 in Singapore

Among the onslaught of Chinese names making landfall in Singapore, Changan Automobile's AVATR has arguably made one of the stronger impressions with the otherworldly styling and sumptuous interior of its debut model, the AVATR 11.

Now, the brand is set to give buyers an even wider field of choice with the impending arrival of its second electric SUV in Singapore. Dubbed the AVATR 07, the car was brought for a special preview at the 2026 Singapore Motor Show, ahead of its official market launch in Singapore, estimated to occur by the second quarter of the year.

From the front, the 07 frankly doesn't look too dissimilar from the 11, bearing the same F-shaped daytime running light signatures as its sibling.

The difficulty that unknowing folks may face in separating the two cars will persist when you realise that they're not that far off dimensionally either. While no official specifications for the 07 have been revealed for Singapore yet, international sites indicate that its wheelbase and overall length are slightly shorter than the 11's, but also that its body is slightly wider.

Come round to the rear, however, and the differences between both cars will be made clear.

While the 11 has made waves for the unusual vertical tailgate glass and sedan-like boot lid, the 07 gets a rear end that feels more SUV-like instead, with a proper single-piece rear hatch. Unlike the 11's single-piece rear light bar, the 07 also gets two separate tail lights glaring out at traffic behind.

It's worth noting too that the 07 on display at Suntec City was already a right-hand drive unit, and came with digital side mirrors — meaning that the feature could very well make its way to units that will go on sale in Singapore.

The 07's interior follows a similar approach to its exterior, largely carrying over most of the elements already witnessed on the 11.

For starters, expect its seats to be upholstered in top-grain Nappa leather; expect to also see the same high-tech touches such as electronic door switches, as well as generous equipment including a premium Meridian surround sound system.

Again, however, the 07 puts its own unique spins on the inside to set itself apart from its larger brother.

While the 11's passenger screen is already pretty impressive, the 07's dashboard feels even snazzier thanks to a whopping 35.4-inch panoramic display running the full width from A-pillar to A-pillar — not too dissimilar visually from what BMW is doing with the iX3 (although the technology underpinning each setup varies vastly). Further up front lies a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Slated to be offered in both single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive variants, the 07 is also set to be the sportier sibling of the AVATR family. Powered by a CATL battery, the electric SUV has a supercar-rivalling century sprint timing of just 3.9 seconds in latter guise.

(For context, the AVATR 11 is offered only with rear-wheel drive, albeit in Standard Range and Long Range variants. The lighter Standard Range variant hits 100km/h from rest in 6.6 seconds.)

Following its first appearance at the AVATR brand launch in July 2025, the Motor Show weekend also AVATR Singapore taking the chance to showcase the AVATR 012 Kim Jones Edition again.

Co-designed by Kim Jones (previously Artistic Director of Dior Men's and Fendi Women's Ready-to-Wear), the luxury electric sedan — understood to be built solely in left-hand drive — was one of only 700 such units available globally, and "represents the pinnacle of the brand's couture-inspired craftsmanship".

Among its defining features are its 21-inch forged mirror wheels, as well as bespoke branding taking the shape of emblems and integrated co-branded logos dotted over its sheet metal and throughout its interior.

Expressing his excitement at the preview of the 07 at the Motor Show, Lee Hoe Lone, Managing Director of Premium Automobiles Group, said, "The AVATR 07 represents our vision of taking intelligent luxury to a wider audience… We are excited to continue growing AVATR's lineup in Singapore and redefine what the future of mobility feels and looks like."

AVATR Singapore has stated that the 07 will soon grace the brand's showroom floors at Level 4 of 281 Alexandra Road upon official launch. The showroom already plays host to the AVATR 11, as well as to the Meridian Cafe (a collaboration with AVATR's audio partner Meridian), where visitors can enjoy light bites.

[[nid:728529]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.