This aviation-themed indoor playground at Jewel Changi Airport will keep your kids very busy

PHOTO: Young Parents
Elisa Chia
Young Parents

The Canopy Park - with its wonderful mazes, sky nets, slides and more - may be getting all the attention at Jewel Changi Airport, but you should take your kids to the Changi Experience Studio too.

Located on level 4, the airport-themed attraction provides lots of educational fun over 10 zones that occupy about half the size of a football field or about 3,000 sq m.

Upon entry, every visitor will be issued a cardboard "travel guide".  Remind your kids to hold on to it as you'll need it to trigger the projection storytelling and activate games.

Yes, they will love the game stations, such as the heart-pumping runway race!

PHOTO: Young Parents

This multiplayer game relives the action on Sept 5, 2009 when a Porsche 911 raced a Boeing 747 to mark the Grand Prix season in Singapore. Up to 10 visitors can form two teams to pit their speed and power on these stationary bikes.

There are also games to simulate different jobs at the airport - try scanning baggage for prohibited items or be a taxi coordinator.

While your kids are busy playing, you can spend time watching rare footage that tracks the airport's historical milestones. Encourage your kids to do so, too.

In fact, there's so much to play and learn here, we're told it takes over 90 minutes to complete all the experiences. Watch our video to find out more!

CHANGI EXPERIENCE STUDIO

How much: If you're a Singaporean, it costs $13 each for kids and seniors; $19 each for adults. Families enjoy a bundle rate of $54 (for two adults and two kids/seniors). Free entry for kids below six years old.

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (last entry is at 9pm)

Find out more here.

This article was first published in Young Parents

