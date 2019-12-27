Avoid falling sick whenever you travel with these tips from a doctor

Animal bites are likely to get infected by other types of bacteria as well. If you are bitten, wash the wound immediately and cover the bite with a clean bandage, then go to the nearest emergency department.”

There is a vaccination available, which must be given before exposure or directly after exposure.

Later symptoms usually affect the neurological system and can include altered mental state/confusion, agitation, aggression, unusual posturing, muscle spasms and weakness. Once it reaches the late stage, it is fatal.

“Rabies is a viral infection is usually transmitted by an infected animal bite. Rural areas carry the biggest risk.

“While infectious diseases play a role in only five percent of visitor deaths, half the visitor deaths in Asia are the result of road accidents. Avoid jaywalking and riding scooters or motorcycles if you are inexperienced, and always be aware of your surroundings. Even if you are involved in a minor road traffic accident, it is still important for a doctor to assess you to make sure there are no injuries to the internal organs or injuries that are not visible to the naked eye.”

6. VACCINATION AND CHEMOPROPHYLAXIS