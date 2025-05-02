Award-winning Hong Kong cha chaan teng Keming Bing Sat to make Singapore debut in late May

If you love dining at cha chaan tengs (Hong Kong-style cafes), you'll be pleased to know that the famous Keming Bing Sat will be landing in Singapore soon.

Set to open at Plaza Singapura in late May, this will be the chain's first outlet in Singapore.

Since their launch in Hong Kong in 2019, Keming Bing Sat has garnered massive popularity and currently has 140 outlets across Hong Kong and Mainland China.

They've also won several accolades — with their roast meats being recognised by the China Dining Industry Association as a Traditional Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage Dish.

Frost & Sullivan, a market research company, also named the chain's char siew rice as the 'No.1 Best-Selling Char Siew Rice' in China based on sales from April 2024 to March 2025.

According to a press release, it boasted a sales volume of over 3.3 million portions sold in China over a single year.

Some dishes that diners can expect at the new Singapore outlet include the award-winning signature Char Siew Rice — touted to be crafted by "a Hong Kong roast meat master with 40 years of experience".

The dish includes caramelised char siew, two soft-fried eggs and Wuchang rice (said to be a premium variety of japonica rice), complete with a secret sauce made in-house with 23 ingredients.

To go with your meal, there are also beverages like the Little Bear Iced Lemon Tea and Little Bear Iced Hong Kong Milk Tea — featuring a frozen 'little bear' sitting atop the drinks — both of which went viral online in 2019, according to the press release.

For dessert, diners can indulge in sweet treats such as the Lava Oreo Toast or Happiness Lava Egg Waffles — inspired by the traditional Hong Kong eggette.

According to the brand, the restaurant's offerings are reflective of their concept of "Yesterday's Hong Kong, Today's Shenzhen" — honouring traditions while remaining innovative.

