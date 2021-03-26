Awesome easter egg hunts for easter 2021 in Singapore

Check out this roundup egg-citing Easter egg hunts and awesome activities in Singapore this Easter holiday!

1. Easter Sunday party

PHOTO: Republic of Singapore Yacht Club

When: Sunday, April 4, 2021; 11pm - 3pm

Where: Republic of Singapore Yacht Club, The Wharf & Children's Room, 52 West Coast Ferry Rd., 126887

What to expect: There are plenty of activities to keep your whole crew entertained, from colouring session and photobooth corner to egg decoration contest and egg hunt contest. Read more here.

Price: $10 (member) and $15 (non-member). Note: registration required by March 26, 2021.

2. Blessed Easter brunch at Flutes

PHOTO: Facebook/Flutes

When: Sunday, April 4, 2021; 10.30am - 3pm

Where: Flutes, 93 Stamford Rd., #01-02 National Museum of Singapore, 178897; 6338 8770; flutes@flutes.com.sg

What to expect: Pay the set price for Flutes' delish-sounding Easter menu (think Warm Hot Cross Buns, Sunday Roast, Creme Caramel and more). Little ones also enjoy their own menu - check it out here.

Price: $58++ (per adult) and $35++ (per child)

3. Easter Fantasy Bonanza in the park

PHOTO: Facebook/Hotel Fort Canning

When: Sunday, April 4, 2021; 12pm - 3pm

Where: Hotel Fort Canning, 11 Canning Walk, 17881; 6799 8809; thesalon@hfcsingapore.com

What to expect: Dress to impress at Hotel Fort Canning's extravagant Easter event. The themed contest 'Crazy Rich Families' will surely attract the fashionista families of Singapore - bonus: the winning family will receive over $800! Not to mention a scrumptious four-course menu and an all you can eat buffet for the kids. Read more here.

Price: $80++ (per adult) and $38++ (per child); kids under 4 go for free!

4. An Egg-Citing Easter

PHOTO: Facebook/PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts

When: March 19 - April 4, 2021 (both dates inclusive)

Where: PARKROYAL on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Rd., 199591. Reservations: reserve.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com

What to expect: Craving an Easter staycation? Head over to Park Royal and enjoy a blissful stay whilst also participating in family easter egg hunts around the entire hotel. Bonus: you can win room stay benefits, dining and spa vouchers! There's also a delicious brunch at Ginger on April 4. Read more here.

Price: $238++ (per night); $58++ for brunch (per diner)

5. Yaytray Easter special

PHOTO: The Little Things

When: April 4, 2021; 1pm - 2.30pm

Where: 244N Upper Thomson Rd., 574369, 6456 3140, thelittleemail@gmail.com

What to expect: Parents and kids are welcome to join The Little Things in cooking wonderfully cute Easter snacks such as Chicky Cupcakes and Deviled Eggs. You'll also receive a complimentary Yaytray. Read more here.

Price: $80 (per parent and child)

This article was first published in The Finder.