Awesome radio app to keep Ah Gong, Ah Ma company

Here are 5 reasons why I’m getting my Ah Ma and Ah Gong to download the app (and you should do the same stat!):

That’s why Vintage Radio SG will be music to their ears, quite literally. The new free radio app aims to bring some joy back into the lives of our seniors amid these uncertain times.

My own grandparents have been limited to the living room and staring at endless dramas on TV or listening to the usual radio shows.

Our beloved seniors have been one of the hardest hit groups: their already limited social circles got downsized due to social distancing measures, and, since they are at high risk of contracting the virus, it’s doubly risky for them to head outdoors for some light exercise or fresh air.

1. It's created by senior ex-DJs, means sure to be tok kong one

Vintage Radio SG is the baby of DJs Mark Richmond and Aloysius Tan.

These veteran names are sure to bring a wealth of experience to the radio app. Mark Richmond is the son of Brian Richmond (who has a career in radio spanning four decades) and Aloysius Tan is the main man behind Radioactive.sg, a company that provides streaming solutions for radio networks.

Music is streamed 24 hours while the DJs will present pre-recorded takes from 8am to midnight on weekdays.

The list of multilingual DJs include familiar names (and voices) such as broadcasting veteran Brian Richmond, P.N. Bala Supramaniam and former DJ Patrick Kwek, also known as Guo Xianhua, as well as Rahimah Rahim.

2. It's chock-full of useful info for seniors

The online radio app will play carefully curated tunes for our silver generation.

Think music from the 50s to the 70s, including pop classics from famous artistes such as Elvis Presley as well as ABBA.

The app will contain relevant content including nostalgic photo galleries of vintage Singapore, and opera videos in Cantonese and Hokkien.

While steps have been made to help seniors, such as the dialect videos about Covid-19 created by the couple behind LearnDialect.sg, more measures are always welcome.

Seniors can expect handy links to articles and videos that discuss health issues and financial guides. There are also useful contacts of organisations that cater to the needs of the elderly, such as RSVP Singapore and St. Luke’s Eldercare.

3. It's designed for easy navigation

A shout out to our Android users for the VintageRadioSG App. By default, Android tries to help you save on data and... Posted by Vintage Radio SG on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The app has been designed to be user-friendly for the less tech-savvy elderly.

The founders say seniors do not need to be as wary of spam or online scams as the app provides a safe environment for them to utilise digital content.

Also, the app is designed to use minimal data; users do not have to worry about it consuming big amounts of data even if they are not connected to a WiFi network.

4. It’s interactive and lets seniors be part of the show

Let’s face it, our seniors have limited mobility and this radio app will allow them to recline back in a comfy armchair while drifting off into nostalgia.

The app encourages users to contribute content with a special segment called “Weekend Warrior”: They can get to be presenters on the weekend by recording themselves, sending over audio files, and letting the production team transform them into professional radio hosts.

5. It's free!

Good things must share and you know how Singaporeans love free things! VintageRadio.SG app is available on the App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.

The founders anticipate a great response, saying: “20 years down the road, we hope everyone around the world will say Singapore has the most digitally savvy seniors, and this radio app will become self-sustainable.

Most importantly, this is a form of thanks to the seniors as they are the hands that built this nation.”