Awesome SAF day deals for servicemen and SAFRA members

Janelle Yong
Wonderwall.sg
PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Today (1 July) is SAF Day, a celebration dedicated to the servicemen who keep our island safe. In appreciation of their tireless efforts, here are some amazing SAF Day deals worth checking out.

For all SAF servicemen and SAFRA members.

1. Food & beverage

4FINGERS Crispy Chicken

Promo: 10 per cent off total bill

Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020

Location: All outlets

8 Korean BBQ

Promo: 10 per cent off total bill

Validity: Till 28 Feb 2021

Location: Clarke Quay Central

Brotzeit German Bier Bar & Restaurant

Promo: Signature Pork Knuckle at $29 (U.P. $39). Valid for dine-in and takeaway at all outlets

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Location: VivoCity, Katong, Raffles City and Westgate outlets

Fish & Co

Promo: 10 per cent off total bill

Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020

Location: All outlets

Jack's Place & Eatzi Gourmet

Promo: Free Set Lunch voucher for next visit (worth up to $13.80) with min. $50 spend

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Jurong, SAFRA Punggol and SAFRA Yishun outlets

Little Caesar’s Pizza

Promos:

  • Free upgrade to a combo with purchase of a Signature Large Pepperoni Pizza (U.P. $7.99)
  • 15 per cent off with a min. spend of $20 via delivery hotline or online order

Validity: Till 31 Oct 2020

Location: Thomson Plaza and Funan outlets

Website: Click here

Pasarbella

Promo: 10 per cent off on weekdays

Validity: Till 31 Aug 2020

Location: Suntec City

Rasa Istimewa

Promos:

  • 10 per cent off all vegetable dishes
  • 1-for-1 Mocktails

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Jurong

Renew Snack Garage

Promo: Enjoy an Iced Organic Tea with Honey at just $1 with any purchase

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Tampines

Rocky Master

Promo: 10 per cent off a la carte menu items

Validity: Till 30 Apr 2021

Location: All outlets

Sarnies

Promo: 10 per cent off total bill

Validity: Till 31 Jul 2020

Location: Telok Ayer

Springleaf Prata Place

Promo: $2 Prata Set (1 Plain Prata + 1 Hot Teh Tarik)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 July 2020

Location: SAFRA Tampines and SAFRA Yishun outlets

The Grumpy Bear

Promo: Free SAF Special Waffle with purchase of any main

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Jurong

Wingstop

Promo: Top up $3 for one selected side dish with any combo purchased

Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020

Location: All outlets

Wing Zone

Promo: 30 per cent off a la carte menu

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Punggol

2. Shopping & lifestyle

Lifestyle Mart

Promo: Flash 11B or be in Uniform to enjoy a 5 per cent discount and one notebook

Validity: 1 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Punggol

Lifestyle Mart

Promo: Free gift with purchase or 10 per cent to 20 per cent discounts

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Punggol

RebateMango

Promo: Up to 6.5 per cent rewards at participating brands (JD Sports, Nike, Adidas, Guardian) via RebateMango

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

Tanglin Mall

Promo: 1,000 Great V-aap points worth $5 ($60 min. spend). Limited to first 500 redemptions

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Location: Tanglin Mall

ZALORA

Promo: Existing customers enjoy 15 per cent off with $100 min. spend (capped at $40)

Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020

Website: Click here

3. Sports & fitness

AIBI

Promo: 10 per cent off storewide on AIBI Fitness online (Includes sale items)

Validity: Till 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

Aikiforest

Promo: Free set of Training Attire for first 10 new sign ups of a full term Aikido Class

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh

BazGym Gymnastics School

Promo: Free trial class

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Location: SAFRA Jurong and SAFRA Punggol outlets

Salt & Light Archery

Promo: $50 for 2 pax (U.P. $70)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Punggol

Z-Fencing

Promos:

  •  $99 for 3 Session Online Adult Introductory Fencing (for 18yrs & up)
  •  $99 for 3 Session Online Introductory Fencing (for 6 -12yrs old)
  •  30 per cent off one term of fencing (new sign ups) 

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh

4. Education & enrichment

Blossom Language Centre

Promo: Free 2 x trial Chinese Lessons

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Tampines

NurtureStars Preschool

Promos:

  • Up to $600 off school fees for first 3 months
  • SAFRA Mount Faber: Enjoy $100 off per month for the first 3 months of school fees upon signing up for the Full Day Programme
  • SAFRA Yishun: Enjoy $100 off per month for the first 3 months of school fees upon signing up for the Full Day Programme and an additional $50 CapitaVoucher upon class commencement
  • SAFRA Jurong & SAFRA Tampines: Enjoy $200 off per month for first 3 months school fees upon signing up for the Full Day Programme

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Jurong, SAFRA Mount Faber, SAFRA Tampines and SAFRA Yishun outlets

Public Speaking Academy

Promo: 20 per cent off World Champion Certification Programme for adults/working professionals. Waiver of registration and material fees. $576 nett for 12 lessons (U.P. $720)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Tampines

Sparkanauts

Promo: 15 per cent off Sparkanauts enrichment class packages (with 1 free trial gift card worth $58 to gift your friend)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh

The Write Connection

Promo: 50 per cent off The Write Connection and Metaquest trial lessons

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh

5. Health & beauty

Masego The Safari Spa

Promo: 1-for-1 60-min Safari Full Body Wellness Massage @ $88 nett (U.P. $145.52)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Jurong

Sri Bayu Spa

Promo: Trial 30 mins Foot Massage at $19.90

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Yishun

The Spa By The Ultimate

Promos:

  • $58 Relaxation Body Massage with Lavender Scrub for 1 Person + $10 product voucher (U.P. $150)
  • $108 Relaxation Body Massage with Lavender Scrub for 2 Person + $20 product voucher (U.P. $300)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Punggol

6. Automotive

Mach Accessories

Promo: Zertona Disinfectant Guardian for only $60. Additional free car wash included

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Mount Faber

Additional SAF day deal exclusive for SAF servicemen only

Domino's Pizza

Promo: Upsize Personal Pizza to Xtra Large Pizza @ $14.90 (Walk-in only)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: All outlets

Additional SAF day Deals Exclusive for SAFRA members only

1. SAFRA membership deals

SAFRAPoints

Promo: Double SAFRAPOINTS for spending at participating merchants, sign-up/renewal of SAFRA membership, SAFRA-operated facilities and organised activities in SAFRA clubs

Validity: 1 Jul to 7 Jul 2020

Location: All SAFRA clubs

SAFRA Treats & Deals

Promo: Up to 25 per cent off Genki Sushi, Sheng Siong, Swensen's vouchers and more on treats.safra.sg

Validity: From 30 Jun 2020

Website: Click here

2. Food & Beverage

4FINGERS Crispy Chicken

Promo: Free 2 pcs Wingettes with every combo purchase (Worth $2)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Location: All outlets

Foodpanda

Promos:

  • New users: $8 off ($15 min. spend). Limited to the first 3,000 redemptions
  • Existing users: $5 off ($30 min. spend). Limited to the first 300 redemptions monthly (Jul & Aug)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

Gong Cha

Promo: 10 per cent off total bill

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020 Location: All outlets

Grain

Promo: 15 per cent off ($20 min. spend)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

Ichiban Sushi

Promo: Free Edamame worth $4.70 with every online order ($39 min. spend)

Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020

Website: Click here

Lao Chuan Tong Ice Cream

Promo: Buy 3 hawker packs ice cream and get 3 cups of Mingo ice cream free

Validity: 1 Jun to 31 Dec 2020

Website: Click here

Mr Bean Home Delivery

Promo: 20 per cent off all products online except UNISOY and Fortune products

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

Mrs Pho Singapore

Promo: 15 per cent off any mains ($40 min. spend)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020 Location: Rangoon Road

Website: Click here

Swensen's

Promo: Free Chocolate Craving Sundae (UP $11.80++) with a min. order of 4 à la carte mains

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Location: All outlets

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Promo: $9.90 for 2 Small Size Ice Blended® beverage (U.P. $15.20) and any sliced cake at $5 with purchase of above promotion (U.P. $7.50) (Takeaway only)

Validity: 3 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: All outlets except Beanstro at Marina Bay Sands

The St. Regis Singapore

Promo: 15 per cent off self-pick-up orders

Validity: Till 31 Oct 2020

Website: Click here

Tsuta Singapore

Promo: 15 cent off any mains ($40 min. spend)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Location: VivoCity and Jewel outlets

Website: Click here

WhyQ

Promo: $6 off for new users & free delivery for subsequent orders

Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020

Website: Click here

Xian De Lai

Promo: Special SAFRA Set Meal at $10. Choose from any of the 9 set meals. Each meal comes with butter corn + rice + 1 drink

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Location: Liang Seah Street

3. Groceries & essentials

Chee Song Foods

Promo: Up to 25 per cent off Halal-certified poultry, frozen products & more

Validity: Till 4 May 2021

Website: Click here

Fairprice Online

Promos: $10 off with $150 min. spend $12 off with $180 min. spend

Limited to the first 1,000 redemptions

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

Kee Song (Fresh & Frozen Organic Chicken)

Promo: 5 per cent off poultry purchases

Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020

Website: Click here

Kidslovr

Promo: 10 per cent off fresh and frozen items

Validity: 1 Jul to 30 Sep 2020

Website: Click here

Kuhlbarra

Promo: 20 per cent off ($120 min. spend)

Validity: Till 30 Apr 2021

Website: Click here

MoguShop

Promo: $10 off first order ($99 min. spend)

Validity: Till 31 Jul 2020

Website: Click here

RedMart

Promo: $15 off min. $60 spend (new users only)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Dec 2020

Website: Click here

Ryan’s Grocery

Promos:

  • 5 per cent off grocery items
  • 10 per cent off butchery items
  • Free delivery for first order ($100 min. spend)

Validity: Till 20 May 2021

Location: Great World City and Binjai Park outlets

Website: Click here

Taste Gourmet Market Online

Promo: New users can enjoy $20 off ($60 min. spend)

Validity: Till 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

Wet Market

Promo: 15 per cent off ($40 min. spend)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Website: Click here

4. Shopping & Lifestyle

AxacGift

Promos:

  • 20 per cent off with $60 min. spend
  • 25 per cent off with $100 min. spend
  • 30 per cent off with $150 min. spend

Limited to the first 500 redemptions per promo code

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here or here

Ban Leong Technologies Ltd

Promo: 20 per cent off selected products

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Dec 2020

Website: Click here

Braun & Oral-B

Promo: 25 per cent off selected products

Validity: Till 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

Ergoworks

Promo: 10 per cent off storewide

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Dec 2020

Location: Marina Square and Causeway Point outlets

FBT

Promo: $5.50 off with $25 min. spend

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

Great World

Promo: Receive a $10 Toys “R” Us voucher ($60 min. spend).

Limited to the first 900 redemptions

Validity: 3 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Location: Great World

HarbourFront Centre

Promo: Receive $30 worth of Retail and F&B vouchers ($50 min. spend)

Validity: 6 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: HarbourFront Centre

Lazada

Promos:

  • New customers can enjoy $7 off ($15 min. spend). Limited to the first 1,500 redemptions
  • Existing customers can enjoy $5 off ($60 min. spend). Limited to the first 500 redemptions monthly

Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020

Website: Click here

M1

Promo: Free plan upgrades, upsized data bundles and more with M1 mobile plans

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

Razer

Promo: 10 per cent off selected products

Validity: Till 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

Shopee

Promos:

  • New users can enjoy $10 off ($20 min. spend). Limited to the first 2,500 redemptions
  • Existing users can enjoy: - $15 off Electronics ($120 min. spend)
  • $5 off Hobbies ($40 min. spend)
  • $7 off Sports ($60 min. spend)

Limited to the first 400 redemptions per category per month (Jul&Aug)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

Simmons

Promos:

  • 35 per cent savings on Beautyrest Midnight Elegance
  • Receive a 3-pc set of Simmons Bath Towels with every mattress purchase

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Location: Simmons Studio Thomson

Smeg

Promo: Additional 5 per cent off storewide

Validity: Till 31 Jul 2020

Website: Click here

Sports Factory

Promo: 15 per cent off storewide (including on-sale items)

Validity: Till 31 Jul 2020 Website: Click here

Supermom Promo: Free delivery & 10per cent cashback Validity: Till 31 Jul 2020

Website: Click here

The Green Capsule

Promo: 15 per cent off storewide

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Dec 2020

Location: OUE Downtown Gallery and Funan outlets

Website: Click here

Timbuk2 Promo: Extra 12 per cent off online purchases (no min. spend)

Validity: Till 7 Jul 2020

Website: Click here

5. Sports & fitness

Taekwondonomics

Promo: Enjoy 1st month fee for only $58.90 and receive a free kicking pad worth $35

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Dec 2020

Location: SAFRA Jurong, SAFRA Punggol and SAFRA Toa Payoh outlets

6. Education & enrichment

Epic Workshops

Promo: 10 per cent off Mummy-Child bonding bundle (worth $88)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

Hands On Klay

Promo: 10 per cent off storewide

Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020

Website: Click here

Little Cookhouse

Promo: 10 per cent off with free delivery ($60 min. spend)

Validity: Till 30 Sep 2020

Website: Click here

Stariffic

Promo: Free trial class (worth $60)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020

Location: SAFRA Punggol

Storytel

Promo: $0.99 for 60-Days subscription (U.P. $19.80) for new users

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

The Fun Empire

Promo: 10 per cent off DIY creative home kits ($25 min. spend)

Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020

Website: Click here

The Little Things

Promo: 10 per cent off Baking Kit Bundles

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Dec 2020

Website: Click here

7. Entertainment

CATCHPLAY+

Promos:

  • 2 Complimentary Single Rentals (U.P. $12)
  • $6.90 for 2-month Movie Lovers Subscription with free single rental ticket monthly (U.P. $19.80)

Validity: 1 Jul 2020 to 28 Feb 2021

Website: Click here

HBO GO + meWATCH

Promo: 33 per cent off Prime Monthly Bundle at $16 (U.P. $23.88)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

VIU

Promo: $9.90 for 3-months premium subscription (U.P. $23.94) for new users

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

8. Healthy & beauty

Spongellé

Promo: 20 per cent off storewide

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Dec 2020

Website: Click here

9. Automotive

BlueSG

Promo: Free 2-months Basic Plan membership & 15 rental minutes (Worth $20.95)

Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020

Website: Click here

Caltex

Promo: Instant 22 per cent off fuel (petrol and diesel)

Validity: 1 Jul to 5 Jul 2020

Location: All stations

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

