Awesome SAF day deals for servicemen and SAFRA members

Today (1 July) is SAF Day, a celebration dedicated to the servicemen who keep our island safe. In appreciation of their tireless efforts, here are some amazing SAF Day deals worth checking out.

For all SAF servicemen and SAFRA members.

1. Food & beverage

4FINGERS Crispy Chicken

Promo: 10 per cent off total bill

Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020

Location: All outlets

8 Korean BBQ Promo: 10 per cent off total bill Validity: Till 28 Feb 2021 Location: Clarke Quay Central

Brotzeit German Bier Bar & Restaurant Promo: Signature Pork Knuckle at $29 (U.P. $39). Valid for dine-in and takeaway at all outlets Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020 Location: VivoCity, Katong, Raffles City and Westgate outlets

Pasarbella Promo: 10 per cent off on weekdays Validity: Till 31 Aug 2020 Location: Suntec City

Rasa Istimewa Promos: 10 per cent off all vegetable dishes

1-for-1 Mocktails Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Jurong

Renew Snack Garage Promo: Enjoy an Iced Organic Tea with Honey at just $1 with any purchase Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Tampines

Springleaf Prata Place Promo: $2 Prata Set (1 Plain Prata + 1 Hot Teh Tarik) Validity: 1 Jul to 31 July 2020 Location: SAFRA Tampines and SAFRA Yishun outlets

The Grumpy Bear Promo: Free SAF Special Waffle with purchase of any main Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Jurong

Wingstop Promo: Top up $3 for one selected side dish with any combo purchased Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020 Location: All outlets

Wing Zone Promo: 30 per cent off a la carte menu Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Punggol

Lifestyle Mart Promo: Free gift with purchase or 10 per cent to 20 per cent discounts Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Punggol

RebateMango Promo: Up to 6.5 per cent rewards at participating brands (JD Sports, Nike, Adidas, Guardian) via RebateMango Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020 Website: Click here

Tanglin Mall Promo: 1,000 Great V-aap points worth $5 ($60 min. spend). Limited to first 500 redemptions Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020 Location: Tanglin Mall

Aikiforest Promo: Free set of Training Attire for first 10 new sign ups of a full term Aikido Class Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh

BazGym Gymnastics School Promo: Free trial class Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020 Location: SAFRA Jurong and SAFRA Punggol outlets

Salt & Light Archery Promo: $50 for 2 pax (U.P. $70) Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Punggol

Z-Fencing Promos: $99 for 3 Session Online Adult Introductory Fencing (for 18yrs & up)

$99 for 3 Session Online Introductory Fencing (for 6 -12yrs old)

30 per cent off one term of fencing (new sign ups) Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh

NurtureStars Preschool Promos: Up to $600 off school fees for first 3 months

SAFRA Mount Faber: Enjoy $100 off per month for the first 3 months of school fees upon signing up for the Full Day Programme

Enjoy $100 off per month for the first 3 months of school fees upon signing up for the Full Day Programme SAFRA Yishun: Enjoy $100 off per month for the first 3 months of school fees upon signing up for the Full Day Programme and an additional $50 CapitaVoucher upon class commencement

Enjoy $100 off per month for the first 3 months of school fees upon signing up for the Full Day Programme and an additional $50 CapitaVoucher upon class commencement SAFRA Jurong & SAFRA Tampines: Enjoy $200 off per month for first 3 months school fees upon signing up for the Full Day Programme Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Jurong, SAFRA Mount Faber, SAFRA Tampines and SAFRA Yishun outlets https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBa3H3FBUrx/?utm_source=ig_embed https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBa3H3FBUrx/?utm_source=ig_embed Public Speaking Academy Promo: 20 per cent off World Champion Certification Programme for adults/working professionals. Waiver of registration and material fees. $576 nett for 12 lessons (U.P. $720) Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Tampines

Sparkanauts Promo: 15 per cent off Sparkanauts enrichment class packages (with 1 free trial gift card worth $58 to gift your friend) Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh

The Write Connection Promo: 50 per cent off The Write Connection and Metaquest trial lessons Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh

5. Health & beauty https://www.instagram.com/masegospa/?utm_source=ig_embed https://www.instagram.com/masegospa/?utm_source=ig_embed Masego The Safari Spa Promo: 1-for-1 60-min Safari Full Body Wellness Massage @ $88 nett (U.P. $145.52) Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Jurong Sri Bayu Spa Promo: Trial 30 mins Foot Massage at $19.90 Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Yishun

The Spa By The Ultimate Promos: $58 Relaxation Body Massage with Lavender Scrub for 1 Person + $10 product voucher (U.P. $150)

$108 Relaxation Body Massage with Lavender Scrub for 2 Person + $20 product voucher (U.P. $300) Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Punggol

6. Automotive

Mach Accessories Promo: Zertona Disinfectant Guardian for only $60. Additional free car wash included Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: SAFRA Mount Faber

Additional SAF day deal exclusive for SAF servicemen only

Domino's Pizza Promo: Upsize Personal Pizza to Xtra Large Pizza @ $14.90 (Walk-in only) Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020 Location: All outlets

Additional SAF day Deals Exclusive for SAFRA members only

1. SAFRA membership deals SAFRAPoints Promo: Double SAFRAPOINTS for spending at participating merchants, sign-up/renewal of SAFRA membership, SAFRA-operated facilities and organised activities in SAFRA clubs Validity: 1 Jul to 7 Jul 2020 Location: All SAFRA clubs

SAFRA Treats & Deals Promo: Up to 25 per cent off Genki Sushi, Sheng Siong, Swensen's vouchers and more on treats.safra.sg Validity: From 30 Jun 2020 Website: Click here

2. Food & Beverage https://www.instagram.com/foodpandasg/?utm_source=ig_embed https://www.instagram.com/foodpandasg/?utm_source=ig_embed 4FINGERS Crispy Chicken Promo: Free 2 pcs Wingettes with every combo purchase (Worth $2) Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020 Location: All outlets

Foodpanda Promos: New users: $8 off ($15 min. spend). Limited to the first 3,000 redemptions

$8 off ($15 min. spend). Limited to the first 3,000 redemptions Existing users: $5 off ($30 min. spend). Limited to the first 300 redemptions monthly (Jul & Aug) Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020 Website: Click here