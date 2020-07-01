Awesome SAF day deals for servicemen and SAFRA members

Today (1 July) is SAF Day, a celebration dedicated to the servicemen who keep our island safe. In appreciation of their tireless efforts, here are some amazing SAF Day deals worth checking out.
For all SAF servicemen and SAFRA members.
1. Food & beverage
4FINGERS Crispy Chicken
Promo: 10 per cent off total bill
Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020
Location: All outlets
Brotzeit German Bier Bar & Restaurant
Promo: Signature Pork Knuckle at $29 (U.P. $39). Valid for dine-in and takeaway at all outlets
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Location: VivoCity, Katong, Raffles City and Westgate outlets
Fish & Co
Promo: 10 per cent off total bill
Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020
Location: All outlets
Jack's Place & Eatzi Gourmet
Promo: Free Set Lunch voucher for next visit (worth up to $13.80) with min. $50 spend
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Jurong, SAFRA Punggol and SAFRA Yishun outlets
Little Caesar’s Pizza
Promos:
- Free upgrade to a combo with purchase of a Signature Large Pepperoni Pizza (U.P. $7.99)
- 15 per cent off with a min. spend of $20 via delivery hotline or online order
Validity: Till 31 Oct 2020
Location: Thomson Plaza and Funan outlets
Website: Click here
Pasarbella
Promo: 10 per cent off on weekdays
Validity: Till 31 Aug 2020
Location: Suntec City
Rasa Istimewa
Promos:
- 10 per cent off all vegetable dishes
- 1-for-1 Mocktails
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Jurong
Renew Snack Garage
Promo: Enjoy an Iced Organic Tea with Honey at just $1 with any purchase
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Tampines
Rocky Master
Promo: 10 per cent off a la carte menu items
Validity: Till 30 Apr 2021
Location: All outlets
Sarnies
Promo: 10 per cent off total bill
Validity: Till 31 Jul 2020
Location: Telok Ayer
Springleaf Prata Place
Promo: $2 Prata Set (1 Plain Prata + 1 Hot Teh Tarik)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 July 2020
Location: SAFRA Tampines and SAFRA Yishun outlets
The Grumpy Bear
Promo: Free SAF Special Waffle with purchase of any main
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Jurong
Wingstop
Promo: Top up $3 for one selected side dish with any combo purchased
Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020
Location: All outlets
Wing Zone
Promo: 30 per cent off a la carte menu
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Punggol
2. Shopping & lifestyle
Lifestyle Mart
Promo: Flash 11B or be in Uniform to enjoy a 5 per cent discount and one notebook
Validity: 1 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Punggol
Lifestyle Mart
Promo: Free gift with purchase or 10 per cent to 20 per cent discounts
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Punggol
RebateMango
Promo: Up to 6.5 per cent rewards at participating brands (JD Sports, Nike, Adidas, Guardian) via RebateMango
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
Tanglin Mall
Promo: 1,000 Great V-aap points worth $5 ($60 min. spend). Limited to first 500 redemptions
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Location: Tanglin Mall
Aikiforest
Promo: Free set of Training Attire for first 10 new sign ups of a full term Aikido Class
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh
BazGym Gymnastics School
Promo: Free trial class
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Location: SAFRA Jurong and SAFRA Punggol outlets
Salt & Light Archery
Promo: $50 for 2 pax (U.P. $70)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Punggol
Z-Fencing
Promos:
- $99 for 3 Session Online Adult Introductory Fencing (for 18yrs & up)
- $99 for 3 Session Online Introductory Fencing (for 6 -12yrs old)
- 30 per cent off one term of fencing (new sign ups)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh
4. Education & enrichment
Blossom Language Centre
Promo: Free 2 x trial Chinese Lessons
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Tampines
NurtureStars Preschool
Promos:
- Up to $600 off school fees for first 3 months
- SAFRA Mount Faber: Enjoy $100 off per month for the first 3 months of school fees upon signing up for the Full Day Programme
- SAFRA Yishun: Enjoy $100 off per month for the first 3 months of school fees upon signing up for the Full Day Programme and an additional $50 CapitaVoucher upon class commencement
- SAFRA Jurong & SAFRA Tampines: Enjoy $200 off per month for first 3 months school fees upon signing up for the Full Day Programme
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Jurong, SAFRA Mount Faber, SAFRA Tampines and SAFRA Yishun outlets
Public Speaking Academy
Promo: 20 per cent off World Champion Certification Programme for adults/working professionals. Waiver of registration and material fees. $576 nett for 12 lessons (U.P. $720)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Tampines
Sparkanauts
Promo: 15 per cent off Sparkanauts enrichment class packages (with 1 free trial gift card worth $58 to gift your friend)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh
The Write Connection
Promo: 50 per cent off The Write Connection and Metaquest trial lessons
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Toa Payoh
5. Health & beauty
Masego The Safari Spa
Promo: 1-for-1 60-min Safari Full Body Wellness Massage @ $88 nett (U.P. $145.52)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Jurong
Sri Bayu Spa
Promo: Trial 30 mins Foot Massage at $19.90
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Yishun
The Spa By The Ultimate
Promos:
- $58 Relaxation Body Massage with Lavender Scrub for 1 Person + $10 product voucher (U.P. $150)
- $108 Relaxation Body Massage with Lavender Scrub for 2 Person + $20 product voucher (U.P. $300)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Punggol
6. Automotive
Mach Accessories
Promo: Zertona Disinfectant Guardian for only $60. Additional free car wash included
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Mount Faber
Additional SAF day deal exclusive for SAF servicemen only
Domino's Pizza
Promo: Upsize Personal Pizza to Xtra Large Pizza @ $14.90 (Walk-in only)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: All outlets
Additional SAF day Deals Exclusive for SAFRA members only
1. SAFRA membership deals
SAFRAPoints
Promo: Double SAFRAPOINTS for spending at participating merchants, sign-up/renewal of SAFRA membership, SAFRA-operated facilities and organised activities in SAFRA clubs
Validity: 1 Jul to 7 Jul 2020
Location: All SAFRA clubs
SAFRA Treats & Deals
Promo: Up to 25 per cent off Genki Sushi, Sheng Siong, Swensen's vouchers and more on treats.safra.sg
Validity: From 30 Jun 2020
Website: Click here
2. Food & Beverage
4FINGERS Crispy Chicken
Promo: Free 2 pcs Wingettes with every combo purchase (Worth $2)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Location: All outlets
Foodpanda
Promos:
- New users: $8 off ($15 min. spend). Limited to the first 3,000 redemptions
- Existing users: $5 off ($30 min. spend). Limited to the first 300 redemptions monthly (Jul & Aug)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
Gong Cha
Promo: 10 per cent off total bill
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020 Location: All outlets
Grain
Promo: 15 per cent off ($20 min. spend)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
Ichiban Sushi
Promo: Free Edamame worth $4.70 with every online order ($39 min. spend)
Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020
Website: Click here
Lao Chuan Tong Ice Cream
Promo: Buy 3 hawker packs ice cream and get 3 cups of Mingo ice cream free
Validity: 1 Jun to 31 Dec 2020
Website: Click here
Mr Bean Home Delivery
Promo: 20 per cent off all products online except UNISOY and Fortune products
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
Mrs Pho Singapore
Promo: 15 per cent off any mains ($40 min. spend)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020 Location: Rangoon Road
Website: Click here
Swensen's
Promo: Free Chocolate Craving Sundae (UP $11.80++) with a min. order of 4 à la carte mains
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Location: All outlets
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Promo: $9.90 for 2 Small Size Ice Blended® beverage (U.P. $15.20) and any sliced cake at $5 with purchase of above promotion (U.P. $7.50) (Takeaway only)
Validity: 3 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: All outlets except Beanstro at Marina Bay Sands
The St. Regis Singapore
Promo: 15 per cent off self-pick-up orders
Validity: Till 31 Oct 2020
Website: Click here
Tsuta Singapore
Promo: 15 cent off any mains ($40 min. spend)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Location: VivoCity and Jewel outlets
Website: Click here
WhyQ
Promo: $6 off for new users & free delivery for subsequent orders
Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020
Website: Click here
Xian De Lai
Promo: Special SAFRA Set Meal at $10. Choose from any of the 9 set meals. Each meal comes with butter corn + rice + 1 drink
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Location: Liang Seah Street
3. Groceries & essentials
Chee Song Foods
Promo: Up to 25 per cent off Halal-certified poultry, frozen products & more
Validity: Till 4 May 2021
Website: Click here
Fairprice Online
Promos: $10 off with $150 min. spend $12 off with $180 min. spend
Limited to the first 1,000 redemptions
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
Kee Song (Fresh & Frozen Organic Chicken)
Promo: 5 per cent off poultry purchases
Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020
Website: Click here
Kidslovr
Promo: 10 per cent off fresh and frozen items
Validity: 1 Jul to 30 Sep 2020
Website: Click here
Kuhlbarra
Promo: 20 per cent off ($120 min. spend)
Validity: Till 30 Apr 2021
Website: Click here
MoguShop
Promo: $10 off first order ($99 min. spend)
Validity: Till 31 Jul 2020
Website: Click here
RedMart
Promo: $15 off min. $60 spend (new users only)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Dec 2020
Website: Click here
Ryan’s Grocery
Promos:
- 5 per cent off grocery items
- 10 per cent off butchery items
- Free delivery for first order ($100 min. spend)
Validity: Till 20 May 2021
Location: Great World City and Binjai Park outlets
Website: Click here
Taste Gourmet Market Online
Promo: New users can enjoy $20 off ($60 min. spend)
Validity: Till 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
Wet Market
Promo: 15 per cent off ($40 min. spend)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Website: Click here
4. Shopping & Lifestyle
AxacGift
Promos:
- 20 per cent off with $60 min. spend
- 25 per cent off with $100 min. spend
- 30 per cent off with $150 min. spend
Limited to the first 500 redemptions per promo code
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Ban Leong Technologies Ltd
Promo: 20 per cent off selected products
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Dec 2020
Website: Click here
Braun & Oral-B
Promo: 25 per cent off selected products
Validity: Till 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
Ergoworks
Promo: 10 per cent off storewide
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Dec 2020
Location: Marina Square and Causeway Point outlets
FBT
Promo: $5.50 off with $25 min. spend
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
Great World
Promo: Receive a $10 Toys “R” Us voucher ($60 min. spend).
Limited to the first 900 redemptions
Validity: 3 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Location: Great World
HarbourFront Centre
Promo: Receive $30 worth of Retail and F&B vouchers ($50 min. spend)
Validity: 6 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: HarbourFront Centre
Lazada
Promos:
- New customers can enjoy $7 off ($15 min. spend). Limited to the first 1,500 redemptions
- Existing customers can enjoy $5 off ($60 min. spend). Limited to the first 500 redemptions monthly
Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020
Website: Click here
M1
Promo: Free plan upgrades, upsized data bundles and more with M1 mobile plans
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
Razer
Promo: 10 per cent off selected products
Validity: Till 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
Shopee
Promos:
- New users can enjoy $10 off ($20 min. spend). Limited to the first 2,500 redemptions
- Existing users can enjoy: - $15 off Electronics ($120 min. spend)
- $5 off Hobbies ($40 min. spend)
- $7 off Sports ($60 min. spend)
Limited to the first 400 redemptions per category per month (Jul&Aug)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
Simmons
Promos:
- 35 per cent savings on Beautyrest Midnight Elegance
- Receive a 3-pc set of Simmons Bath Towels with every mattress purchase
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Location: Simmons Studio Thomson
Smeg
Promo: Additional 5 per cent off storewide
Validity: Till 31 Jul 2020
Website: Click here
Sports Factory
Promo: 15 per cent off storewide (including on-sale items)
Validity: Till 31 Jul 2020 Website: Click here
Supermom Promo: Free delivery & 10per cent cashback Validity: Till 31 Jul 2020
Website: Click here
The Green Capsule
Promo: 15 per cent off storewide
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Dec 2020
Location: OUE Downtown Gallery and Funan outlets
Website: Click here
Timbuk2 Promo: Extra 12 per cent off online purchases (no min. spend)
Validity: Till 7 Jul 2020
Website: Click here
5. Sports & fitness
Taekwondonomics
Promo: Enjoy 1st month fee for only $58.90 and receive a free kicking pad worth $35
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Dec 2020
Location: SAFRA Jurong, SAFRA Punggol and SAFRA Toa Payoh outlets
6. Education & enrichment
Epic Workshops
Promo: 10 per cent off Mummy-Child bonding bundle (worth $88)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
Hands On Klay
Promo: 10 per cent off storewide
Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020
Website: Click here
Little Cookhouse
Promo: 10 per cent off with free delivery ($60 min. spend)
Validity: Till 30 Sep 2020
Website: Click here
Stariffic
Promo: Free trial class (worth $60)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Jul 2020
Location: SAFRA Punggol
Storytel
Promo: $0.99 for 60-Days subscription (U.P. $19.80) for new users
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
The Fun Empire
Promo: 10 per cent off DIY creative home kits ($25 min. spend)
Validity: Till 31 Dec 2020
Website: Click here
The Little Things
Promo: 10 per cent off Baking Kit Bundles
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Dec 2020
Website: Click here
7. Entertainment
CATCHPLAY+
Promos:
- 2 Complimentary Single Rentals (U.P. $12)
- $6.90 for 2-month Movie Lovers Subscription with free single rental ticket monthly (U.P. $19.80)
Validity: 1 Jul 2020 to 28 Feb 2021
Website: Click here
HBO GO + meWATCH
Promo: 33 per cent off Prime Monthly Bundle at $16 (U.P. $23.88)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
VIU
Promo: $9.90 for 3-months premium subscription (U.P. $23.94) for new users
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
8. Healthy & beauty
Spongellé
Promo: 20 per cent off storewide
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Dec 2020
Website: Click here
9. Automotive
BlueSG
Promo: Free 2-months Basic Plan membership & 15 rental minutes (Worth $20.95)
Validity: 1 Jul to 31 Aug 2020
Website: Click here
Caltex
Promo: Instant 22 per cent off fuel (petrol and diesel)
Validity: 1 Jul to 5 Jul 2020
Location: All stations
