Aye or nay? The English House's new age limit on children dining in has some customers divided

Establishments may have their own set of rules for customers, but it seems some may be more controversial than others.

The English House, a restaurant along 28 Mohamed Sultan Rd, shared on its Instagram account on Nov 17 that it will introduce an age limit, allowing only children aged six years and above to dine in. The new rule started on Nov 18.

"This decision comes after careful consideration and is based on recent experiences we've had at our restaurant," The English House shared.

The restaurant did not go into further detail about what events led to the implementation of an age limit.

"We truly appreciate your understanding and continued support and we look forward to welcoming you soon," it concluded.

Patrons divided

In response to the new rule, some diners expressed their unhappiness.

On the Instagram post, one user remarked that it's "sad" how The English House was "not a family-friendly restaurant".

On the other end of the spectrum, there were those who supported the move.

One said that not all places need to be family-friendly and accommodate young children.

Another called this "brilliant news" as the restaurant would not have "ill-disciplined" and "noisy" children.

Not the first eatery to enforce age limit

The English House isn't the only establishment to have implemented age limits here.

For instance, Japanese tempura restaurant Tenshin has a rule where children under the age of 10 years old are not allowed to dine in except during Sundays and public holidays.

And there's Michelin-starred Odette and Les Amis, which only cater to children above the age of 12 and 10 respectively.

In 2022, Angie's Oyster Bar & Grill made the news for imposing a $10 surcharge on 'screaming, uncontrolled' kids.

AsiaOne has called the eatery and confirmed that the rule is currently still in place.

