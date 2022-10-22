Baby-led weaning: Should you let your child feed themselves?

Baby-led weaning is a method that started in the UK and involves letting your child feed themselves during the weaning process. (Weaning here means adding solid foods to complement the baby's primary diet of breastmilk or formula.)

It entails introducing your baby to solids by feeding your child soft-cooked foods cut or mashed into small pieces and allowing them to "self-feed" instead of spoon-feeding.

Most babies reach for food at around six months, when mothers are encouraged to start weaning.

What is baby-led weaning?

Baby-led weaning is a style of feeding that uses your baby's instincts to feed themselves food.

It's an approach that lets babies eat when they are hungry and not when they are forced to eat by their parents. It's also a way to introduce solid foods that is less stressful for babies and parents.

This feeding style allows babies to explore their new world and participate in the family meal without dealing with the stress of being forced to eat something before they're ready.

Baby-led weaning helps children develop good eating habits early, setting them up for success later in life as they learn more about food and nutrition.

Gagging versus choking

It's a scary moment when your baby starts to gag or choke while feeding. But what's the difference? Is one worse than the other?

Gagging is when your baby's throat muscles contract involuntarily, causing them to make a face like they're about to vomit. It's often accompanied by lots of spit-up and crying, which makes it easy to distinguish from choking.

Choking is when something gets stuck in your baby's windpipe and blocks their breathing ability. This can be scary because without air, they can die within minutes!

To know whether or not your baby is choking, you need to check if they can cry (a sign they still have air) and if they can cough up whatever got stuck (a sign that they still have oxygen).

If your baby is gagging but still breathing normally and making noise, then there's no need to worry – they'll be fine!

If you're worried about choking, call your local emergency hotline immediately.

Benefits of baby-led weaning

Here are some reasons why parents adopt baby-led weaning in their households:

It facilitates the development of baby's oral motor control

Makes eating a positive and interactive experience

Strengthens self-regulation

Increases exposure to table food

It helps kids become more adventurous eaters later in life

It's not for everyone, though. Though it works for some babies, it does not work for all – especially those born prematurely, babies with oral motor delays or those who aren't interested in self-feeding.

When to start baby-led weaning

Your baby will be ready for solids when he or she can sit up unassisted and has lost the tongue-thrust reflex (which occurs between four to six months).

This means he or she can pick up food off a spoon if necessary (without gagging), but if you were to put an orange slice into his mouth, he wouldn't swallow it.

He should also have lost the gag reflex, which would make it impossible for him to swallow his vomit if he vomits while eating solids.

How to get started with baby-led weaning

Here are some things to remember before you embark on your baby-led weaning journey:

1. Make sure your baby is ready for solids

Before you give your baby her first solid meal, she should meet the following criteria:

Your baby must be at least six months old

Must be able to stay in a sitting position and hold her head steady

Your baby should be able to coordinate their eyes, hands and mouth

2. Do your research

Read up on other parents' experiences with baby-led weaning, so you'll know what to prepare for and if baby-led weaning is right for you and your baby.

3. Skip 'baby food'

Soft-cooked whole foods should be good for your baby if you're not adding salt or sugar. Start with a size that would be easy to grip.

Most people steam carrots or cut up cucumbers, but you can also serve your baby a pile of spaghetti or mashed potato.

4. No bowls

It'll just end up on the floor. Serve the food on the highchair tray and remember that this is a learning experience for your baby. This leads to the next item…

5. Anticipate mess

Lots of it.

6. Enjoy it

Take out your camera and capture these lovely, messy moments. This will be over before you know it, so savour every moment.

First food for baby-led weaning

A simple mashed banana is one of the best first foods when doing baby-led weaning. It's easy to make and a great source of vitamins and minerals.

It's also easy to make in different flavours — you can add some cinnamon or vanilla extract to the mix if you're feeling adventurous.

Another good starter food for baby-led weaning is avocado. It's soft and squishy, comes in a jar that's easy to open and is full of fat, which is important for growing babies.

Eating it can be a little messy, but it's worth it.

Whether you want to start with avocado or banana, there's no wrong way to go about it.

If your baby doesn't like what you give them the first time, don't worry – they might change their mind next time. And if they don't, that's okay too!

As long as your baby is enjoying themselves and eating well, they're doing great.

Baby-led weaning recipes

Baby-led weaning food for breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's why starting your day with a well-rounded, nutritious breakfast is important.

Baby-led weaning recipes for breakfast are a great way to get your baby started on its journey towards healthy eating.

The idea is simple: let your baby eat what they want! If they want cereal, let them have cereal. If they wish to have toast, let them have toast.

And don't worry about how much they eat – it's about exploring and discovering new tastes and textures!

The key to making this work is finding a balance between giving your child foods that are easy to eat and that they'll enjoy without making too many messes or requiring too much clean up afterwards (which can become a big hassle if you're trying to do other things while feeding).

For example, oatmeal mixed with yoghurt is a great option because it's easy to make (just add water).

However, it's sticky and can reach into those crevices between fingers or toes (or whatever else your little one decides would be fun to stick their hands in).

Here are some of our favourite baby-led weaning food ideas:

Banana oat pancakes

These pancakes are easy to make and taste delicious. The bananas and oats add a sweetness that your baby will love!

Blueberry banana overnight oats

If you're looking for something quick and easy, this is it! Make these before bed, then let them sit overnight in the fridge. Your baby will love them!

Fruit smoothie bowls

Fruit smoothies are always a great option for children who aren't ready for solids yet because they don't require any chewing (but you still want them to eat something healthy).

Make smoothie bowls by adding some fruit (bananas are always good!), yoghurt, milk or juice into a blender until smooth. Pour into small bowls or glasses, and serve with a spoon!

French toast sticks

French toast sticks are another great option if you have an older child who isn't quite ready for solids yet but still wants something sweet in the morning.

You can use whole wheat bread slices instead of white bread if desired – just cut them.

Baby-led weaning food for lunch

Baby-led weaning recipes are fun to make and even more fun to eat! Your baby will love helping you prepare their food and enjoy it.

Here are some of our favourite baby-led weaning foods for lunch!

Baked zucchini fries

Baked zucchini fries are easy to make and are a great way to introduce your baby to new flavours.

They're also a healthy snack that doesn't require many ingredients, so they're perfect for quick lunches on the go.

Potato 'fries'

Potato fries are another fun way for your baby to try new flavours and textures.

Simply slice up some potatoes into thin slices (a mandoline works great for this) and serve with ketchup or ranch dressing as dipping sauces – you won't believe how much your little one will love these!

Baked carrot fries with ranch dip

Carrot fries are another fun way to introduce new flavours and textures to your little one's diet while giving them something healthy they can hold onto easily during mealtime at home or on the go!

Use carrots that have been peeled first before being sliced into long, thin strips.

Easy baked chicken nuggets

Baked chicken nuggets are perfect for baby-led weaning because they're soft and bite-sized, so your baby can handle them easily.

You can also make them with all-natural ingredients like whole wheat flour and ground chicken breast meat – no preservatives or additives!

It will take you less than 30 minutes to prepare. You can make these for your little one anytime, but they are especially good for lunch.

This is because the chicken nuggets are baked, not fried, which makes them healthier. It also means that you can make them ahead of time and reheat them when needed.

Dipping sauce is optional but gives a delicious flavour to the chicken nuggets.

Avocado pesto pasta

Avocado pesto pasta is a simple, healthy lunch your baby will love. The avocado pesto is packed with nutrients, including vitamins A and E, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Red beans and corn provide protein and fibre, which are important for your baby's development. This meal can be prepared in under 30 minutes!

Quinoa cakes with roasted vegetables

This is a delicious way to introduce your baby to new foods while ensuring they get all the nutrients they need.

The quinoa cakes can be made using whatever vegetables you have on hand – try carrots and peas or broccoli and cauliflower.

Baby-led weaning food for dinner

Baby-led weaning is a great way to get your baby used to eating real food. It's also a great way to introduce new flavours and textures to help expand your baby's horizons.

The following are some of our favourite menu items for dinner:

Cheesy breadsticks

These delicious breadsticks are easy to make and they're sure to please even the pickiest eaters.

They're also great because they can be made ahead of time, so you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen after work or on the weekend!

Veggie pizza

Almost everyone loves pizza, but it can be difficult for some people – especially children – to digest it properly.

If you want your child to try something new but don't want them to get sick from it, veggie pizza might be just what you need!

You can easily swap out different toppings depending on what type of veggies your child likes best.

Rice with mixed vegetables

This is great for babies ready to move from purees and mash. It's made with rice, which is easy to digest and a great energy source.

Vegetables are full of vitamins and minerals, so your baby will be getting everything they need for healthy growth.

Chicken breast with peas and carrots

This recipe is a great way to introduce new flavours and textures to your baby. It's also a great way to get some vitamins (especially iron, which they need at this age).

Steam the veggies until soft. Put the chicken in one bowl and the veggies in another. Put a few pieces of chicken on your child's tray and whatever amount of veggies they can handle.

Pasta with tomato sauce

​​Pasta with tomato sauce is a classic baby-led weaning recipe that's easy to make and fun for babies.

Pasta is a great first food for babies as it's soft, easy to swallow and has a mild flavour that isn't overwhelming. Using flour, eggs and water, you can also make your pasta at home.

This dish calls for pasta with tomato sauce as its base – you can use store-bought or homemade tomato sauce. The recipe also calls for chopped basil leaves and parmesan cheese, adding extra flavour to the dish!

Fish fingers with baked beans and potatoes

This is perfect if you're looking for something quick, easy and healthy for your baby. You won't need to spend hours in the kitchen – just a few minutes!

It's also great if you've got picky eaters at home; you can use fish fingers and baked beans, so it'll be fun for everyone.

Baby-led weaning in Singapore

In Singapore, baby-led weaning is becoming increasingly popular among parents who want to give their children more control over their food choices and ensure that they are getting enough nutrition.

It's also seen as a way for parents to bond with their children through feeding them, which can help with bonding and attachment issues, if you've struggled with breastfeeding or formula feeding during infancy.

