Baby not sleeping through the night? Do this!

You're frustrated that your six-month-old baby is not sleeping through the night, and hasn't yet learnt to fall asleep on her own.

You probably contributed to the problem by introducing some bad sleep habits, such as rocking and butt-patting, when she was a newborn.

It's not too late to help her "unlearn" these pre-sleep needs. It happened to my second daughter.

She resisted sleep at all costs. Before we knew it, we spent night after night rocking her, cuddling her, singing to her — in fact, trying anything to soothe her to sleep.

After five months, we were exhausted. In desperation, we decided to leave her to cry one night, no matter what. Suddenly, after about five or 10 minutes of bitter sobbing and screaming, there was silence. Not a sound.

We panicked and sped to her bedroom, only to find that she was fast asleep! She slept well most nights after that, rarely needing to be soothed by us again.

LEARN TO WAIT

So as you've discovered, your baby has learnt that crying is an effective way to grab your attention.

That's why you should do your best to avoid picking her up from the cot the moment she cries for you. If you do, you'll just perpetuate those sleepless nights.