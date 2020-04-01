Baby started walking before crawling? Why you should worry

Like most first-time parents, Wendy (not her real name) was thrilled when her son began walking steadily after he turned one. But unlike most babies, little Jake (not his real name) had skipped the whole crawling milestone and went straight to standing, and then to walking.

"I was so excited when he started walking," says the stay-at-home mum. "In fact, I don't remember him crawling much. That wasn't a concern for me at that time. I thought the sooner he learnt to walk, the better."

So it was a shock to Wendy when a therapist said Jake's host of learning disabilities, including dyslexia, might have been linked to his lack of crawling.

She asked to remain anonymous when she spoke to Young Parents to protect her son's privacy.

Wendy first suspected that "something wasn't right" with Jake when he was in preschool. But she did not seek professional help then.

"He couldn't master phonics, couldn't read and couldn't spell much. I was hoping he'd eventually mature and catch up with his peers — but he never did," says Wendy, who has three other kids aged 11 years and nine, and 10 months old.

"Between Jake and his siblings, who went through the regular crawling to walking stages, there's a vast difference in their development," she says.

Yael Sasson, senior occupational therapist and director of Dynamics Therapy Centre, explains that the action of cross-crawling — moving the right arm with the left leg, followed by the left arm with the right leg — helps the child to develop bilateral coordination.

"The crawling movement also helps to strengthen his upper girdle, which is important for developing his fine motor skills, such as writing. Crawling also develops the muscles needed for good neck and postural control," she says.

With crawling, your baby's increased mobility also means he will be able to explore his surroundings more.

This helps to increase his learning experiences, adds Dr Chong Shang Chee, head of the Child Development Unit of University Children's Medical Institute, at the National University Hospital.

GIVE HIM TUMMY TIME

At Dynamics, Yael works with kids who have developmental delays, such as coordination problems, visual-motor dysfunction and handwriting difficulties.