Baby sweats while sleeping? Here's what you need to know

So your nighttime routine is all done - baby had her bath, is nice and warm in her pyjamas, you've turned on the aircon and she falls asleep after nursing and listening to the soothing lullabies that you sing.

You creep out of the room and return after an hour just to check, and you find your baby sweating while sleeping.

This happens all the time and you cannot for the life of you understand just why this happens.

Why is my baby sweating while sleeping in spite of me turning on the air conditioner every night? Is this normal? Should I be concerned? Could it be an underlying problem?

Mums and dads, especially if this is your first baby, we completely understand that something as seemingly innocuous as your baby's sweat, could get you all worried and maybe even making an appointment with your paediatrician.

So before you do that, we are here to provide you with some basic information that you need to know.

CAUSES OF BABIES SWEATING WHILE SLEEPING

The good news is that in most cases, the infamous wet patch behind your baby's head, that you often find when she is fast asleep, is really nothing to worry about. Here are some possible reasons behind it.

1. IMMATURE NERVOUS SYSTEM

What is the nervous system? It is a complex network of nerves and cells that carry messages to and from the brain and spinal cord to other parts of the body. Our nervous system also controls our body temperature.

However, the nervous system of newborn babies isn't fully developed yet. Consequently, the nervous system isn't able to regulate the body temperature of a newborn the way it does for adults. And this explains babies sweating while sleeping.

2. NIGHT SWEATS IN DEEP SLEEP

What are night sweats? Night sweats refer to excessive perspiration by infants and children, especially when they are sleeping. In other words, that infamous wet patch that you often find on your baby's pillow, or where she rests her head while sleeping.