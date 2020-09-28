Baby's photo ends up in a child porn site after mum uploads them on public profile

Keeping babies off social media can be difficult for some parents, especially when it’s through online networking platforms where they stay in touch with family and friends. While as for most of us, adding hashtags on our social media posts is just another thing that we do online.

However, for one mum, a seemingly harmless action got her horrified and losing sleep for weeks when she found out that her baby daughters pictures ended up on a child pornography website.

This is another sobering reminder for parents on keeping babies off social media and the dangers of posting their children’s photos online.

Stolen From A Public Profile

Just like most people on social media, Amanda Morgan was posting her then 6-month-old baby daughter’s pictures to share them with families and close friends. That all changed when she found out that the photos “fell into the wrong hands.”

From what she called “innocent” Facebook and Instagram pages, Amanda later learned that her daughter’s pictures were being used on websites featuring paedophile content. She learned this from fellow parents who were trying to get the site closed down.

“I cried uncontrollably for 45 minutes when I received that message. My partner couldn’t calm me down; I was sobbing and shaking. I thought it was all my fault because I had this Instagram page,” said the 29-year-old mum. She also said there were three pictures of her child on the website. They were digitally enhanced and manipulated to look like her baby had make-up.

“I haven’t dolled her up like that, I wouldn’t want to put my baby in make-up,” Morgan added.