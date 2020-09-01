Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill

While frugality is a good trait to have in the most expensive city in the world, there are appropriate times and places to save money and a first date shouldn’t be one of them.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, a reader surnamed Wang wrote in to the paper to give his account of a nightmarish blind date where he was scolded for being "ungentlemanly".

On Dec 11 last year, the self-confessed "lonely" 37-year-old man paid $50 to a matchmaking agency in Eunos and was paired with a woman around his age, Wanbao reported.

A few weeks later on Dec 29, the couple met at a restaurant.

Here's how the night unfolded, according to Wang:

On the evening of the date, he arrived at the arranged venue only to realise that it was a Western restaurant. He was shocked by the prices on the menu as it was out of his budget.

He said: "I thought we were meeting for a chat after having our dinners separately. Upon arrival, the lady didn't even introduce herself and immediately flipped open the menu, expecting me to pay. Each item was over $30 and too expensive. Fast food would have been more filling."

Wang, who works as a driver, also described her as having a patronising attitude.

He left the date with the feeling that the woman was working in cahoots with the matchmaking agency to score a free meal.

When contacted by Wanbao for more details, the owner of the matchmaking agency, surnamed Chen, gave her side of the story.