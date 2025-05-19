Back with a bang: Burgs ends 2-year hiatus with new standalone restaurant at Arab Street

Back in 2023, popular burger chain Burgs quietly shuttered all four of their outlets.

But now, they're back with a bang.

The halal gourmet burger specialist has opened a new restaurant at Arab Street in a two-storey shophouse that can seat 100 diners.

It will be officially open to the public on Friday (May 23).

This is their first standalone eatery, as previously, their other outlets were in food courts.

I visited their new space today to taste their revamped menu — here's a sneak peek at what to expect.

Upgraded menu, familiar flavours

While their menu has a new look, fans of their burgers will be happy to know that their classics are still available with improved recipes.

Something new to look forward to are their brioche buns. Unlike their buns previously, these are made in-house every day from scratch with ingredients like Danish butter.

For burgers, there are beef, fish and chicken patty options. All burgers can be upgraded to a meal for an additional $3.90.

I tried The Original ($13) burger, which features a beef patty, signature sauce, American cheese and pickled green chilies wedged between homemade brioche buns.

I absolutely loved it. The beef was extremely juicy without being too greasy and the creamy signature sauce gelled all the components together nicely.

I was also really impressed by the brioche buns which were fragrant, albeit a little soggy from the generous amount of sauce.

I had a taste of the Big Bird ($12) burger as well, where crispy fried chicken, iceberg lettuce and sauce are sandwiched between the brioche buns.

The fried chicken was quite sizeable and very tender, and I loved how the sauce added a zesty, savoury touch.

Other burgers to try are the Fish & Chips burger ($14), which features battered fish, iceberg lettuce, American cheese and smoked tartar sauce. There's also the Bae Con ($15) where crispy turkey bacon, a beef patty, American cheese and homemade barbecue come together in a mouthwatering combination.

Diners can complete their meal with some sides and Burgs has options like the Burgs' Nuggies ($7 for six, $9.50 for nine, $18 for 20), fries ($4.50), Burgs' Sig Fries ($5.50) and Onion Rings ($4.90).

The nuggets are not your typical ones as these look more like karaage (Japanese fried chicken). I later learnt that the nuggets are derived from real chicken chunks and come in two flavours — Original and Spicy Seaweed.

These were delicious and I much prefer them to conventional nuggets because they tasted more wholesome.

All sides can be paired with a range of sauces like Ranch, Spicy Nacho Cheese, Curry or Spicy Kicap Manis. My favourite was the Kicap Manis and I couldn't stop dunking everything in it!

If you still have room for something sweet, there are desserts like the Banana and Peanut Butter Pie ($4) and Fresh Mango Sorbet ($5.90).

I was very intrigued by the Banana and Peanut Butter Pie as the combination of the sweet mashed banana and salty, earthy peanut butter was a unique one.

I didn't expect it to go well together but I was proven wrong. My only gripe was that the pastry holding it all together was a little greasy.

To wash everything down, diners can get drinks like the refreshing Homemade Black Lemonade ($5.90), which was a good palate cleanser.

Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by Burgs' comeback and it was enough to convince me to return for another visit.

For their grand opening, Burgs' is having a one-day promotion where diners can enjoy a limited-time Chili Cheese Burger set with fries.

The first 100 diners can also redeem a free Burgs tote bag.

On May 28, the restaurant is also having a promotion for International Burger Day, where patrons can enjoy 50 per cent off their second burger with every order of a Burgs burger at full price.

Address: 16 Bussorah Street, Singapore 199437

Opening hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 11am to 10pm

Thursday to Saturday, 11am to 1am

