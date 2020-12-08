Back in business: Bar Kiharu, Bell Bar and Skinny's Lounge to reopen from today under pilot for nightlife industry

A slight reprieve for the local nightlife industry has come with the start of a pilot programme that will see three bars and pubs reopen today (Dec 8) after staying shut since March 26.

The selected bars are Bar Kiharu, Bell Bar and Skinny's Lounge, and they'll remain open for two months under the pilot.

During this time, the establishments will be expected to adhere to the safe management measures that have been outlined by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Home Affairs.



in addition to the guidelines that other F&B businesses have to follow, such as ensuring group sizes of no more than five people, no intermingling between groups, and no serving or consumption of alcohol on the premises after 10.30pm.

Live music, radio broadcasts, television and video transmission and other forms of public entertainment, including dancing, darts, billiards, pool and karaoke, are also not permitted. Recorded music is allowed, but it must be no louder than 60 decibels.

Going to a bar may not be what it used to be with these guidelines in place, but it seems like some of the bars are ready and excited to welcome guests once again.

Mid week plans, first come first served. Limited capacity, so #yousnoozeyoulose Doors open 4pm #drinkskinnys Posted by Skinny's Lounge on Monday, December 7, 2020

For those waiting for karaoke outlets and nightclubs to open again, the pilots for these businesses are expected to be announced in January next year.

