Back to the Future IRL: World's first flying car approved for takeoff, available for pre-order at $405k

Remember when Doc and Marty travelled to 2015 in the Back to the Future movies?

Sure, they might be impressed to know that flying cars were a thing, but things move at a slightly slower pace in real life.

Alef, a tech company based in California, is in the works of launching a fully functional flying car.

The 8-year-old American company unveiled the world's first flying car, Model A back last October.

In a press release, the flying car has now received a Special Airworthiness Certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration.

All that to say is this would mark the first time "a vehicle of this nature has received legal approval to fly from the US Government."

The two-seater flying car runs 100 per cent on electricity, and comes with vertical takeoff and forward flight capabilities.

A hydrogen-powered model may also be available to buyers at a higher price.

The flying car has no exposed propellers for safety reasons.

The best part? The Model A's design allows it to drivable within existing road infrastructure for driving and parking - so there's no need for special lanes or runways for it.

On the road, it can go up to 200 miles (321km) per hour, and in the event if the traffic is heavy, it can lift off and travel a distance of 110 miles (177km).

The flying car is able to fly in any direction - forward, backward, right, left, up and down - while keeping the driver and passenger safe with a unique gimbaled rotating cabin design.

It also offers the ability to bypass any obstacles on the ground, by flying over them. All while offering the passengers a cinematic 180 degree plus view for a safe and enjoyable flight.

You can get your hand on the Model A car by preordering it for US$300,000 (S$405,193.50), with deposits starting from US$150.

How did it all start?

Believe it or not, the idea was inspired by Back to the Future when the founders decided to form a company to build a real flying car in 2015.

The idea of the flying car was first drawn on a napkin and they envisioned it to be ready in six months time.

But alas, the developmental road ahead was longer than expected and it took a while before the idea would turn into reality.

In 2016, the first sub-scale prototype was built. And after four years of research and development, the full-size prototype managed to fly successfully in the first semi-private demonstration.

Now that they have received said certification, production and deliveries for the car is expected to start in the final quarter of 2025.

"This is a one small step for planes, one giant step for cars," Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef, mentioned in a statement.

