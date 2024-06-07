Back in the game: The Salted Plum to reopen in July after shuttering during the pandemic

When The Salted Plum announced its closure back in December 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, their customers were devastated.

The establishment, which specialises in Taiwanese fare, explained that it had been a "challenging year" for them.

At the point of the closure, they had two outlets at Circular Road and Suntec City—both of which shuttered at the same time—and had been in the local F&B scene for four years.

Those who have been patiently waiting for some good news from them need not wait any longer as The Salted Plum is making a comeback.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6gLsuayiJp/[/embed]

In an earlier Instagram post on April 19, they hinted they had something up their sleeves.

"Knees weak, plums are salty. Stay tuned," they teased.

On a separate post on May 3, they confirmed that they're reopening and will be located at 6 North Canal Road.

"See you in July!" said the founder, Shawn Kishore, in an Instagram Reel.

Shawn also shared that he wants to involve his diners as much as possible with the new restaurant.

So, in another Instagram Reel on May 17, he asked them to help The Salted Plum make some important decisions.

"I want to actually engage with the community, the people who really believe in us in, and spite of everything has been following The Salted Plum on social media," he said.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7EPjQTiLYi/[/embed]

He revealed that there will be a new menu and that the team really wants to elevate some of the dishes from their previous menu.

"But I know there's some dishes that you would still want to keep as it was before, so do let us know in the comments below what dishes you still want to see from the old menu."

He also asked diners to share their service preferences.

"Are you looking to order off a tablet? Are you looking to order off an order chit? Or do you prefer us to to wait on you on hand and foot?" he asked.

Fans were excited to participate and flooded the post's comments section.

Popular menu requests were the Burnt Chili Chicken and Purple Porridge. Others also asked for the Red Tea Jelly and Lu Rou Fan.

Apart from the exciting news of The Salted Plum's reopening, the establishment also wanted to do a little something for their supporters.

"Guess who’s back, back again! To show our immense gratitude for your unwavering support over the years, we’re hosting an exclusive private dinner on us at The Salted Plum for 60 die-hard Salted Pals," they said in a post on May 10.

The chosen 60 were notified on May 31.

"We wouldn't be here again without your constant love and support over the years," the restaurant said in a recent post on May 31.

AsiaOne has reached out to The Salted Plum for more details.

