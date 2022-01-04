Back to office: Get 50% off Grab rides on weekdays

With 50 per cent of the workforce returning to the office, it means having to factor in extra time in the morning to get ready and get to the office. While it might take some adjusting, here's a way you can save both time and money during your commute.

Grab is offering a 50 per cent discount on all rides on weekdays!

Simply use the promo code "WFO50" to enjoy 50 per cent off your ride. The promotion is capped at $5 off per ride and each user is limited to four redemptions.

The promo code expires on Jan 9, so be sure to take advantage of it the next time you head to work.

Do note that the promotion does not include cash transactions and is not applicable for GrabHitch, GrabResponse, GrabSHN, GrabTaxi or GrabValet.

The complete list of terms and conditions. PHOTO: Screengrab/Grab

Deal ends: Jan 9

