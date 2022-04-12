Heading back to the office soon? Time to shower love on your neglected tresses

Hunkering down at home glued to your seats, working longer hours, stress and fatigue - just some of the pandemic-related reasons why you have not been keeping up with your usual hair maintenance.

So what if you've had to go months without a hair cut or treatment? And so what if you've noticed a bit more hair shedding than usual?

With most people working from home and our social or travel plans cancelled, haircare may have taken a back seat.

Well, those bad (hair) years are over now.

The perfect time to revitalise your locks

With the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions, it's time to prepare for your return to the "real world" - which means giving your tresses some much-needed self-care once more.

Now that you're able to meet up with friends and family in groups of 10, more gatherings mean more wefie opportunities. Your social calendar will be packed again, so of course you'll want to stand out for all the right reasons.

What's more, you'll soon have to start putting your best self forward at work since up to 75 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed to return to their workplaces. After two years of Zoom meetings, your bosses, colleagues and clients will get to see you IRL… and your hair, too.

Targeted treatments for various hair and scalp concerns

TK TrichoKare’s specialised treatments are said to help with common hair concerns such as hair loss and dandruff, as well as scalp woes such as dryness, itchiness, sensitivity and oiliness.

To get your mane back to shape, TK TrichoKare, which has been around since 2004, combines trichology - the study of our hair, scalp and their related conditions - with technology to develop effective customised treatments targeted to solve various hair and scalp related problems. The leading trichological centre also specialises in using premium European herbal remedies formulated by professional herbalists.

Many have the misconception that scalp care is not as important as hair care because the latter is more visible. But think of the scalp as your hair's foundation: If it is unhealthy, whatever grows out of it won't be in the best state either.

One popular treatment is TK TrichoKare's award-winning Advanced Scalp Detox & Care Treatment. Depending on your hair and scalp condition, this treatment involves about six customised steps.

In general, the treatment starts off with a detailed hair and scalp analysis that uses a special magnifying machine which is able to magnify your scalp condition up to 200 times.

Once your trichologist/hair and scalp specialist diagnoses your hair and scalp needs, a premium European herbal scalp masque is formulated for you to help detox your scalp by removing impurities and excess sebum - which can clog follicles and lead to issues like hair loss.

Next, sit back and relax with a revitalising hair bath to restore the sebum balance on your scalp, making it feel more refreshed. The bonus: A head massage is included to make it a more soothing, pampering experience.

This is followed by the use of an OxyJet, which is said to help improve blood circulation and speed up the scalp's cell metabolism by pumping oxygen into the scalp to encourage healthier hair growth.

The laser light technology, also known as "hair bang", used during photodynamic therapy aids in the absorption of nutrients from the peptide ampoule, and promotes scalp healing and hair regeneration.

A customised peptide ampoule will then be applied onto your scalp to help increase hair thickness, reduce inflammation and damage, and slow down scalp ageing. Lastly, photodynamic therapy using advanced laser light technology is applied for 15 minutes to aid in scalp healing and to encourage hair regeneration.

Good hair day, every day

Here's even more good news: Until the end of this month, you can try TK TrichoKare's Advanced Scalp Detox & Care Treatment at only $40 nett for a first-time trial session.

Available at all TK TrichoKare outlets: Clementi Mall #05-11, Nex #02-24, Ngee Ann City #05-22A, Velocity@Novena Square #03-19, and Jurong Point 1, #B1-62. Terms and conditions apply.

