Bacterial vaginosis is very common - here's what you need to know about it

A vaginal infection can happen even if not because of a sexually transmitted disease. The most common one that occurs among women between the ages of 15 and 44 is bacterial vaginosis (BV).

While there is no data on its prevalence in Singapore, data from the United States Centers for Diseases Control estimates that 21.2 million (29.2 per cent) of women in the United States between the ages of 14 to 49 have BV. Many women also tend to experience recurrent episodes. Dr Grace Huang from DTAP Clinic tells us about its causes, symptoms and treatment measures.

What causes bacterial vaginosis

Here’s the thing: BV is is not a sexually transmitted disease but is found in sexually active women.



According to Dr Huang, there are factors that can increase the risk of developing bacterial vaginosis. These include having multiple sexual partners, exposure to a new sexual partner, lack of barrier protection (condoms) during intercourse, as well as practices like vaginal douching, which can disrupt the vaginal bacterial balance.

The symptoms of bacterial vaginosis

The common symptoms include a foul-smelling vaginal odour which may be accompanied by abnormal vaginal discharge. The discharge may be be larger in quantity, watery, or greyish/milk-white coloured, and some women also experience vaginal discomfort, itching or spotting.



However, BV can often be asymptomatic. This may be tricky as BV can have an impact on your health if left untreated.



“While most cases are not serious, BV can place one at an increased risk of

acquiring STDs or infections after gynaecological surgeries. Also, when BV occurs during pregnancy, it can cause complications like premature delivery, low birth weight, or risk of miscarriage,” says Dr Huang.

How to treat bacterial vaginosis

Dr Huang suggests consulting a doctor as soon as you notice any abnormal vaginal symptoms.

BV is usually treated with antibiotics, which may come in oral tablet form or intra-vaginal creams or pessaries. It is recommended to abstain from sexual intercourse if undergoing treatment.

Also, while there is no fool-proof solution to preventing BV entirely, there are various measures that are helpful in reducing your risk.

“This includes reducing the number of sexual partners, using barrier protection (condoms) during intercourse, and observing good vaginal hygiene practices, like avoiding douching, wearing breathable cotton underwear, avoiding scented feminine products that may upset the vaginal balance,” says Dr Huang.

This article was first published in Her World Online.