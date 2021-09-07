Baey Yam Keng and Ayden Sng will cook and serve you beef noodles: A great moo-ve for charity

If you're a fan of Member of Parliament (MP) Baey Yam Keng or Mediacorp actor Ayden Sng — or both, we're not judging — then you're in luck.

Both of them will be whipping up piping hot bowls of beef noodles and serving it to you — all in the name of charity. Of course, it doesn't hurt that they're easy on the eyes as well.

The event is for beef noodle specialist Blanco Court Beef Noodle's 2021 charity fundraiser and it'll be held at the brand's new outlet at Our Tampines Hub from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Sept 11.

This fundraiser is conducted in support of the Tampines North Citizen Consultative Committee Community Development and Welfare Fund.

During this event, diners can chow down on the Super Beef Noodles ($10.90/$16.90) — cooked by Ayden and served by Baey — and there are also other beef noodle options.

PHOTO: Blanco Court Beef Noodles

Speaking to 8days.sg, 28-year-old Ayden said he went for a one-day Food Safety Course and trained at the new branch to prepare for his temporary chef role. Talk about effort.

On the other hand, Baey's job doesn't need as much preparation and he even joked that Ayden "got the tough job, as serving is easier than cooking".

The MP once tried his hand at waiting tables and said: "I [did a temp shift] for a day as a banquet staff serving drinks when I was around 20 years old. I remember it was a Teacher's Day dinner for a school, and I was just helping out a friend's brother who was looking for some manpower for that night. It was quite tiring, but it was an eye-opening experience."

Keen on attending the fundraiser? You can purchase a voucher booklet from Blanco Court Beef Noodles for $100 and it contains $250 worth of dining credits.

If you're concerned about not being able to finish all the vouchers during the fundraiser, fret not as these are valid for use till Dec 31, 2022.

Address: #01-15 Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk, S528523.

melissateo@asiaone.com