Bags to get, based on your horoscope's lucky colours

We’re approaching the tail end of 2021 and if you think you’ve had a tough year, there’s still hope. Whether you’re wishing for a promotion at work or good investment returns, adding some lucky colours to your wardrobe might do the trick.

Based on each horoscope’s lucky colours from Tarot.com, such as gold for Leo and black for Scorpio, we’ve handpicked a distinctive bag accordingly. Scroll down to check out your lucky colour, plus our bag recommendation.

Aries - Red

Jackie 1961 small shoulder bag, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

Taurus - Green

Hamilton Legacy large leather belted satchel, $1,169, Michael Kors

PHOTO: Michael Kors

Gemini - Yellow

Leather TB shoulder bag, $2,650, Burberry

PHOTO: Burberry

Cancer - White and silver

Brioche crossbody bag, $1,235, Longchamp

PHOTO: Longchamp

Leo - Gold

Mini Saint Laurent evening bag, $2,970, Saint Laurent

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

Virgo - Green and brown

Timeless leather bag, Tod’s

PHOTO: Tod’s

Libra - Pink and blue

Mini cut out leather bag, $2,590, Givenchy

PHOTO: Givenchy

Scorpio - Black

Belt leather bag, $4,640, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Sagitarius - Purple

Mini Jodie shearling bag, $3,370, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Capricorn - Brown and grey

Book tote, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Aquarius - Blue

The Bundle recycled polyfaille bag, $1,900, Alexander McQueen

PHOTO: Alexander McQueen

Pisces - Light green

Gianna leather shoulder bag, $300, Bonia

PHOTO: Bonia

This article was first published in Her World Online.