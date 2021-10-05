Bags to get, based on your horoscope's lucky colours

We’re approaching the tail end of 2021 and if you think you’ve had a tough year, there’s still hope. Whether you’re wishing for a promotion at work or good investment returns, adding some lucky colours to your wardrobe might do the trick.
Based on each horoscope’s lucky colours from Tarot.com, such as gold for Leo and black for Scorpio, we’ve handpicked a distinctive bag accordingly. Scroll down to check out your lucky colour, plus our bag recommendation.
Aries - Red
Jackie 1961 small shoulder bag, Gucci
Taurus - Green
Hamilton Legacy large leather belted satchel, $1,169, Michael Kors
Gemini - Yellow
Leather TB shoulder bag, $2,650, Burberry
Cancer - White and silver
Brioche crossbody bag, $1,235, Longchamp
Leo - Gold
Mini Saint Laurent evening bag, $2,970, Saint Laurent
Virgo - Green and brown
Timeless leather bag, Tod’s
Libra - Pink and blue
Mini cut out leather bag, $2,590, Givenchy
Scorpio - Black
Belt leather bag, $4,640, Chanel
Sagitarius - Purple
Mini Jodie shearling bag, $3,370, Bottega Veneta
Capricorn - Brown and grey
Book tote, Dior
Aquarius - Blue
The Bundle recycled polyfaille bag, $1,900, Alexander McQueen
Pisces - Light green
Gianna leather shoulder bag, $300, Bonia
This article was first published in Her World Online.