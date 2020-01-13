Bak Kwa prices in Singapore (CNY 2020) - what is worth queueing for?

Joanne Poh
MoneySmart

The Chinese New Year (CNY) madness is upon us once again. ‘Tis the time of the year when Singaporeans — aunties and millennials alike — set aside time to jostle with crowds and queue long hours for “branded” bak kwa from Lim Chee Guan, Bee Cheng Hiang and more.

Not only is bak kwa (barbecued sliced pork) a traditional CNY staple, but it serves a secondary purpose too: delicious bak kwa will have your relatives too busy stuffing their faces to bother with nosy questions.

“When are you having a baby?!”

“Come auntie, have some more bak kwa.”

Here are the current bak kwa prices as of today.

Do note that although accurate at the time of writing, some bak kwa stalls may raise prices nearer to CNY. That said, since we’re already very close to the big day (Jan 25), it’s unlikely.

Nonetheless, do keep your eyes peeled to this space and we will update new prices and promotions if we get wind of them.

BEE CHENG HIANG 2020 BAK KWA PRICES

Bee Cheng Hiang bak kwa Price per kg
Minced pork $54
Sliced pork $56
Golden coin $56
Sliced chicken $56
Chicken coin $56
Gold $58
Chilli pork $58
Sliced beef $66
Gourmet fusion $68
Gourmet bakkwa $85
Chilli gourmet $85

Bee Cheng Hiang is a household brand thanks to the many celebrity endorsements that it has secured over the years.

From being featured in 2002 film I Not Stupid to various bus and TV ads featuring Christopher Lee, Fann Wong and Zoe Tay, Bee Cheng Hiang is the largest bak kwa brand with many outlets all over Singapore.

The most popular one is the sliced pork one, which goes for $56 per kg. You can also get it in bite-sized pieces for the same price (golden coin). The chilli variant is $2 more expensive per kg.

Of the “famous” bak kwa brands, Bee Cheng Hiang is the only one that publishes their bak kwa prices online. For the rest, you’ll have to call in.

Bee Cheng Hiang bak kwa outlets: Visit their website to see all Bee Cheng Hiang outlets
Tel: 6500 0888

FRAGRANCE 2020 BAK KWA PRICES

 

Price per kg

Sliced Bak Kwa (Tender)

$46

Chicken Bak Kwa

$48

Gold Coin Bak Kwa

$48

Chilli Bak Kwa

$48

Fragrance bak kwa, or more affectionately known as “Xiang Wei Rou Gan”, is another major bak kwa seller in Singapore with more than 40 outlets islandwide. You definitely won’t have a problem finding one near your place or office.

It also seems to be one of the more affordable ones: although we’re already less than a month away from CNY, their prices have not gone up yet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are now available at TANGS Orchard 😊🎉 #fragrancebakkwa

A post shared by Fragrance 香味肉干 (@fragrance_bak_kwa) on

When I called, the staff shared that these prices are as of today, but will probably go up soon. She couldn’t tell me exactly when, but I’m guessing in the next week or so.

Fragrance bak kwa outlets: Visit their website for full addresses of all Fragrance outlets
Tel: 6257 8608

LIM CHEE GUAN BAK KWA PRICES

Type

Price per kg 

Signature

$62

Chilli

$64

Mini BBQ pork 

$58

Beef

$58

Chicken

$54

Fish

$54

Prawn

$56

Gold coin

$58 

BBQ Bacon

$105

Lim Chee Guan’s bak kwa is wildly popular, with people queuing hours of it. So if you want to some, you better plan to go really early in the morning — it’s usually sold out by 10am.

Also, do note that there are daily limits to how much Signature Sliced Pork you can buy depending on which outlet you go to (other products have no limits).

The limit changes daily, and you can check the Lim Chee Guan Facebook page for the latest updates. For a rough gauge, here is the limit for today (Jan 9):

  1. 203 New Bridge Road – 50kg per person

  2. People’s Park Complex – 25kg per person

  3. ION Orchard – 10kg per person

  4. Jewel Changi Airport – 10kg per person

I called up the store and Lim Chee Guan’s team gave me the above listed prices with a disclaimer that the prices are subject to change (i.e. inflation) without prior notice, especially in the month leading up to CNY.

Lim Chee Guan bak kwa outlets: 203 New Bridge Road Singapore (059429), 1 Park Road #01-25 Singapore (059108), ION Orchard #B4-37, Jewel Changi Airport #B2-222
Tel: 6933 7230

KIM JOO GUAN BAK KWA PRICES

Type of bak kwa

Price per kg  

Traditional Pork Slice 

$55

Chilli Pork Slice

$57

If you’re a sucker for traditional bak kwa, try Kim Joo Guan. Their barbecued pork slices is apparently made from a secret family recipe, passed through 4 generations.

The listed prices are the already-inflated prices, and will be remain for the rest of CNY 2020.  

Kim Joo Guan bak kwa outlet: 257 South Bridge Road
Tel: 6225 5257 or 9151 6018

KIM PENG HIANG 2020 BAK KWA PRICES

Type of bak kwa

Price per kg 

Sliced Royal Pork

$48

Pineapple BBQ Pork

$52

Kim Peng Hiang does not have the clout of bigger brands like Bee Cheng Hiang and Fragrance but the unique thing about them is that they carry an interesting flavour Pineapple BBQ Pork Bak Kwa that’s really popular.

When I asked for prices, the staff told me that they were out of the chilli bak kwa and didn’t tell me how much they were. It should be the same as the regular one though (at least that was the case last year).

Advanced orders for 2020 are now closed, but you can walk in to buy the bak kwa any day.

Kim Peng Hiang bak kwa outlet: 465 Changi Road Singapore
Tel: 6742 6853

BEE KIM HENG 2020 BAK KWA PRICES

Type of bak kwa

Price per kg

Sliced Pork

$54

Chilli Sliced Pork

$58

Bee Kim Heng’s bak kwa are chewy and smoky. The owner has been operating the little stall in People Park’s Food Centre for over 50 years and personally grills the bak kwa until today. Reportedly, the taste is on the sweeter side.

Surprisingly, their 2020 prices are actually slightly cheaper than last year’s ($56 and $60 respectively).

Bee Kim Heng bak kwa outlets: 32 New Market Road, #01-1010 People’s Park Food Centre
Tel: 6535 0735

KIM HOCK GUAN 2020 BAK KWA PRICES

Type of bak kwa

Price per kg 

BBQ sliced pork

$56

Spicy sliced pork

$60

Kim Hock Guan is an old bak kwa brand — their logo is the black-and-white photo of their founder (Kim Hock Guan himself, probably) — which makes it seem just that bit more legit.

Their bestsellers are Traditional BBQ Sliced Pork and Spicy Sliced Pork and they take pride in not using minced meat. They only use sliced lean meat of pork hind.

Their bak kwa don’t contain artificial preservatives, colouring and flavouring. 

Kim Hock Guan bak kwa outlets: 150 South Bridge Road #01-02 Fook Hai Building and 180 Bencoolen Street #01-25 The Bencoolen
Tel: 6535 2536 / 6835 7118

This article was first published in MoneySmart. 

