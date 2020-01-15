Bak Kwas worth queueing up for this CNY (2020)

With the Lunar New Year of the rat right around the corner, what better way to celebrate the auspicious season than with a not-so-healthy serving of Bak Kwa!

One of the top few must have snacks of the season, no home is truly complete without a platter of this sweet, savoury porky goodness.

To help you gear up for a feast, here's a list of our top recommended Bak Kwa stores you'd have to visit to get your share this Chinese New Year. To keep options open, we've excluded a few of the popular chains there, which include the likes of Bee Cheng Hiang, Lim Chee Guan and Fragrance.

Fret not, we've also included a vegetarian option!

TL;DR: LIST OF BEST BAK KWA ESTABLISHMENTS TO VISIT THIS CNY

 

PHOTO: Seedly
Establishment Price Location Opening Hours Available Online?
Kim Hwa Guan ~$28 for 500g

~$60 for 1kg		 People's Park Food Centre, #01-1022

32 New Market Road		 9am to 6pm, Daily No
Kim Peng Hiang ~$24 for 500g

~$48 for 1kg		 465 Changi Road 9am to 6pm, Daily No
Kim Hock Guan ~$28 for 500g

~$56 for 1kg 		South Bridge Road, Bedok North Street 5, 180 Bencoolen Street Mon - Fri, 10am to 7pm

Sat, 10am to 8pm

Sun, 11am to 7pm		 No
Sang Hock Guan Dried & Minced Pork ~$27.50 for 500g

~$55 for 1kg 		Blk 163 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, #01-446 10am to 10pm, Daily No
Kim Joo Guan ~$27.50 for 500g

~$55 for 1kg 		257 South Bridge Road 9.30am to 8.30pm, Daily Yes, on company's website.
New Eastern Kim Tee ~$28 for 500g

~$56 for 1kg 		Main Outlet: 22 Maju Avenue, Serangoon Garden

210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, #01-69

51 Old Airport Road, #01-112

147 Potong Pasir Ave 1, #01-85

Tangs Orchard		 10am to 9pm, Daily Yes, on company's website.
Peng Guan Bak Kwa ~$24 for 500g

~$48 for 1kg 		Chinatown Complex, #02-36 8am to 8pm, Daily No
Kim Hock Seng $24 for 500g

~$48 for 1kg 		570 Geylang Road, Lorong 34 10.30am to 10.30pm, Daily No
Hu Zheng Long ~$25 for 500g

~$50 for 1kg 		Main Outlet: 14 Sago Street

272 South Bridge Road		 10am to 8pm, Daily No
Friendly Vegetarian ~$5.35 for 200g Block 421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1165

Block 14 Pasir Panjang #01-24, Wholesale Centre		 Mon - Sat, 8am to 6pm

Public Holidays, 8am to 1pm		 No
Fragrance ~$28 for 500g Various outlets: Star Vista, Clementi, Bedok, The Centrepoint, etc. Varies Redmart
New Peng Hiang ~$25 for 500g Manufacture outlet. Available online. - Redmart, Shopee.
Bee Cheng Hiang ~$32.40 for 600g, $54 for 1kg 49 outlets across Singapore Varies On Bee Cheng Hiang's website
Lim Chee Guan ~$31 for 500g, $62 for 1kg 4 Outlets - 203 New Bridge Road, People's Park Centre Complex, Ion Orchard and Jewel Changi Airport Varies No

Friendly PSA: Expect prices to increase slightly week on week towards Chinese New Year

KIM HWA GUAN

Drop by on weekend mornings and you're probably met with hour long queues. This is easily one of the top contenders in our Bak Kwa list.

What differentiates them from the rest is their commitment to the marinade. Essentially, this means that your Bak Kwa remains in its gloriously glazed crunchy texture - the way it's originally meant to be.

Opening Hours: Daily, 9am to 6pm

People's Park Food Centre, #01-1022

Price: ~$28 for 500g, ~$60 for 1kg

KIM PENG HIANG

Almost as equally delicious as the original flavours, their claim to fame rests in their Pineapple flavour Bak Kwa! Kim Peng Hiang also strives to

Opening Hours: Daily, 9am to 6pm

465 Changi Road

Price: ~$24 for 500g, ~$48 for 1kg

KIM HOCK GUAN

Operating since 1905, Kim Hock Guan easily remains as one of the oldest Bak Kwa stores in town. Instead of using mince pork, their unique recipe calls for traditionally sliced pork, giving their Bak Kwa a completely new mouth feel.

Opening Hours: Mon - Fri, 10am to 7pm. Sat, 10am to 8pm. Sun, 11am to 7pm.

Chinatown Outlet: Fook Hai Building, #01-02

Bugis Outlet: The Bencoolen, #01-25

Price: ~$28 for 500g, ~$56 for 1kg

SANG HOCK GUAN

One of the smaller family owned businesses in this list, don't be mislead by their apparent lack of retail customers. Their CNY snacks are often quickly sold out during the peak lunar new year periods.

Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Block 163 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, #01-446

Price: ~$27.50 for 500g, ~$55 for 1kg

KIM JOO GUAN

Using only chilled 100 per cent Australian grained-fed fresh pork, you know they take their Bak Kwa craft very seriously here. For a sweeter, more natural tasting Bak Kwa, this is place you want to order from.

Opening Hours: Daily, 9.30am to 8.30pm

257 South Bridge Road

Price: ~$27.50 for 500g, ~$55 for 1kg

NEW EASTERN KIM TEE

View this post on Instagram

New Eastern Kim Tee produces 100% handmade Bak Kwa using aged old recipe that was created over 40 years ago. Each slices are nicely charred and fragrant since they are all prepared using charcoal ovens and stoves. Moderately sweet, lean (without fats) and each slices are thin which make it suitable for both young and old. . . If you like spicy, you might want to try their chili Bak Kwa. The chili version are speckled with visible chilli seeds that would definitely spice up your new year mood with the heat. . New Eastern Kim Tee has several outlets in Singapore and its flagship store located at Serangoon Gardens. If you have not bought your Bak Kwas for this coming Chinese New Year, why not check them out? . Thanks @desertingbeauty for the review

A post shared by Singapore Food Blogger (@foodgemsg) on

Boasting 100 per cent handmade Bak Kwa products, their barbecued meats are noticeably thinner than their competitors.

So, if you're looking for a cleaner bite, this is the establishment for you. Plus, they've got 5 outlets islandwide, perfect for all you last minute shoppers out there!

Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 9pm

Main Outlet: 22 Maju Ave, Serangoon Garden

2nd Outlet: 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, #01-69

3rd Outlet: 51 Old Airport Road, #01-112

4th Outlet: 147 Potong Pasir Ave 1, #01-85

5th Outlet: Tangs Orchard

Price: ~$28 for 500g, ~$56 for 1kg

PENG GUAN BAK KWA

Unfortunately, their online/call orders have been temporarily halted due to overwhelming demand and you know what this means. Walk-ins are still welcome so get yours while stocks last!

Opening Hours: Daily, 8am to 8pm

Chinatown Complex, #02-36

Price: ~$24 for 500g, ~$48 for 1kg

KIM HOCK SENG

Posted by Kim Hock Seng Bak Kwa on Thursday, 10 September 2015

Did you know… the owner/chef of Kim Hock Seng still insists on making and cooking Bak Kwa in its original round shape form before cutting it into its widely known square shape!

Opening Hours: Daily, 10.30am to 10.30pm

570 Geylang Road, Lorong 34

Price: ~$24 for 500g, ~$48 for 1kg 

HU ZHENG LONG

Intend to surprise your guests this Lunar New Year with never seen before Bak Kwa flavours? Then lookout for Crocodile meat or Durian-flavoured Bak Kwa at this establishment!

Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 8pm

Main Outlet: 14 Sago Street

2nd Outlet: 272 SouthBridge Road

Price: ~$25 for 500g, ~$50 for 1kg

FRIENDLY VEGETRARIAN

Who says being vegetarian needs to be boring? Satisfy your Bak Kwa cravings with Friendly Vegetarian's 100 per cent vegetarian "Bak Kwa", made from soy beans and other vegetarian friendly ingredients.

Opening Hours: Mon - Sat, 8am to 6pm. Public Holidays, 8am to 1pm.

Main Outlet: Block 421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1165

2nd Outlet: Block 14 Pasir Panjang #01-24, Wholesale Centre

Price: ~$5.35 for 200g

FRAGRANCE

 No time to buy Bak Kwa? You can buy it online on Redmart or Shopee and have it delivered to your doorstep! By now, Fragrance is a household name to many Singaporeans, and their Bak Kwa outlets can be found in many shopping mall outlets, so it will be easy for you to grab a pack on your way home as well!

Opening Hours: Varies

Outlets: Located throughout Singapore

Price: ~$28 for 500g

NEW PENG HIANG

Posted by New Peng Hiang 新品香 on Saturday, 10 September 2016

Similar to Fragrance, you can skip the queue and order New Peng Hiang's Bak Kwa on many different e-commerce platforms. New Peng Hiang's Bak Kwa comes thickly cut, with bits of fats that seems compressed into the meat.

Opening Hours: NIL

Outlets: Available at various Sheng Siong outlets, online, and on Redmart, Shopee and Qoo10

Price: ~$25 for 500g

BEE CHIANG HIANG

Not forgetting Singapore's favourite household bak kwa brand, Bee Cheng Hiang boasts smoky rich bak kwa that has the right balance of sweet and savoury. You can get yours at one of the 48 outlets located across Singapore.

Opening Hours: Varies

Outlets: Located throughout

Price: ~$32.40 for 500g, $54 for 1kg

LIM CHEE GUAN

Another popular brand for the masses, Lim Chee Guan manufactures bak kwa exclusively in Singapore. With no 3rd party delivery vendor, the only way you can get their signature bak kwas is to pop by any of their 4 outlets in Singapore.

Opening Hours: Varies

Outlets: 4 Outlets - 203 New Bridge Road, People's Park Centre Complex, Ion Orchard and Jewel Changi Airport

Price: ~$31 for 500g, $62 for 1kg

Buying Bak Kwa In Singapore

As Chinese New Year draws near, beat the queue early by getting your bak kwa at these favourite hot spots. 

This article was first published in Seedly.

