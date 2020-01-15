Bak Kwas worth queueing up for this CNY (2020)

With the Lunar New Year of the rat right around the corner, what better way to celebrate the auspicious season than with a not-so-healthy serving of Bak Kwa!

One of the top few must have snacks of the season, no home is truly complete without a platter of this sweet, savoury porky goodness.

To help you gear up for a feast, here's a list of our top recommended Bak Kwa stores you'd have to visit to get your share this Chinese New Year. To keep options open, we've excluded a few of the popular chains there, which include the likes of Bee Cheng Hiang, Lim Chee Guan and Fragrance.

Fret not, we've also included a vegetarian option!

TL;DR: LIST OF BEST BAK KWA ESTABLISHMENTS TO VISIT THIS CNY

PHOTO: Seedly

Establishment Price Location Opening Hours Available Online? Kim Hwa Guan ~$28 for 500g



~$60 for 1kg People's Park Food Centre, #01-1022



32 New Market Road 9am to 6pm, Daily No Kim Peng Hiang ~$24 for 500g



~$48 for 1kg 465 Changi Road 9am to 6pm, Daily No Kim Hock Guan ~$28 for 500g



~$56 for 1kg South Bridge Road, Bedok North Street 5, 180 Bencoolen Street Mon - Fri, 10am to 7pm



Sat, 10am to 8pm



Sun, 11am to 7pm No Sang Hock Guan Dried & Minced Pork ~$27.50 for 500g



~$55 for 1kg Blk 163 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, #01-446 10am to 10pm, Daily No Kim Joo Guan ~$27.50 for 500g



~$55 for 1kg 257 South Bridge Road 9.30am to 8.30pm, Daily Yes, on company's website. New Eastern Kim Tee ~$28 for 500g



~$56 for 1kg Main Outlet: 22 Maju Avenue, Serangoon Garden



210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, #01-69



51 Old Airport Road, #01-112



147 Potong Pasir Ave 1, #01-85



Tangs Orchard 10am to 9pm, Daily Yes, on company's website. Peng Guan Bak Kwa ~$24 for 500g



~$48 for 1kg Chinatown Complex, #02-36 8am to 8pm, Daily No Kim Hock Seng $24 for 500g



~$48 for 1kg 570 Geylang Road, Lorong 34 10.30am to 10.30pm, Daily No Hu Zheng Long ~$25 for 500g



~$50 for 1kg Main Outlet: 14 Sago Street



272 South Bridge Road 10am to 8pm, Daily No Friendly Vegetarian ~$5.35 for 200g Block 421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1165



Block 14 Pasir Panjang #01-24, Wholesale Centre Mon - Sat, 8am to 6pm



Public Holidays, 8am to 1pm No Fragrance ~$28 for 500g Various outlets: Star Vista, Clementi, Bedok, The Centrepoint, etc. Varies Redmart New Peng Hiang ~$25 for 500g Manufacture outlet. Available online. - Redmart, Shopee. Bee Cheng Hiang ~$32.40 for 600g, $54 for 1kg 49 outlets across Singapore Varies On Bee Cheng Hiang's website Lim Chee Guan ~$31 for 500g, $62 for 1kg 4 Outlets - 203 New Bridge Road, People's Park Centre Complex, Ion Orchard and Jewel Changi Airport Varies No

Friendly PSA: Expect prices to increase slightly week on week towards Chinese New Year

KIM HWA GUAN

Drop by on weekend mornings and you're probably met with hour long queues. This is easily one of the top contenders in our Bak Kwa list.

What differentiates them from the rest is their commitment to the marinade. Essentially, this means that your Bak Kwa remains in its gloriously glazed crunchy texture - the way it's originally meant to be.

Opening Hours: Daily, 9am to 6pm

People's Park Food Centre, #01-1022

Price: ~$28 for 500g, ~$60 for 1kg

KIM PENG HIANG

Almost as equally delicious as the original flavours, their claim to fame rests in their Pineapple flavour Bak Kwa! Kim Peng Hiang also strives to

Opening Hours: Daily, 9am to 6pm

465 Changi Road

Price: ~$24 for 500g, ~$48 for 1kg

KIM HOCK GUAN

Operating since 1905, Kim Hock Guan easily remains as one of the oldest Bak Kwa stores in town. Instead of using mince pork, their unique recipe calls for traditionally sliced pork, giving their Bak Kwa a completely new mouth feel.

Opening Hours: Mon - Fri, 10am to 7pm. Sat, 10am to 8pm. Sun, 11am to 7pm.

Chinatown Outlet: Fook Hai Building, #01-02

Bugis Outlet: The Bencoolen, #01-25

Price: ~$28 for 500g, ~$56 for 1kg

SANG HOCK GUAN

One of the smaller family owned businesses in this list, don't be mislead by their apparent lack of retail customers. Their CNY snacks are often quickly sold out during the peak lunar new year periods.

Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Block 163 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, #01-446

Price: ~$27.50 for 500g, ~$55 for 1kg

KIM JOO GUAN

Using only chilled 100 per cent Australian grained-fed fresh pork, you know they take their Bak Kwa craft very seriously here. For a sweeter, more natural tasting Bak Kwa, this is place you want to order from.

Opening Hours: Daily, 9.30am to 8.30pm

257 South Bridge Road

Price: ~$27.50 for 500g, ~$55 for 1kg

NEW EASTERN KIM TEE

Boasting 100 per cent handmade Bak Kwa products, their barbecued meats are noticeably thinner than their competitors.

So, if you're looking for a cleaner bite, this is the establishment for you. Plus, they've got 5 outlets islandwide, perfect for all you last minute shoppers out there!

Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 9pm

Main Outlet: 22 Maju Ave, Serangoon Garden

2nd Outlet: 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, #01-69

3rd Outlet: 51 Old Airport Road, #01-112

4th Outlet: 147 Potong Pasir Ave 1, #01-85

5th Outlet: Tangs Orchard

Price: ~$28 for 500g, ~$56 for 1kg

PENG GUAN BAK KWA

Unfortunately, their online/call orders have been temporarily halted due to overwhelming demand and you know what this means. Walk-ins are still welcome so get yours while stocks last!

Opening Hours: Daily, 8am to 8pm

Chinatown Complex, #02-36

Price: ~$24 for 500g, ~$48 for 1kg

KIM HOCK SENG

Did you know… the owner/chef of Kim Hock Seng still insists on making and cooking Bak Kwa in its original round shape form before cutting it into its widely known square shape!

Opening Hours: Daily, 10.30am to 10.30pm

570 Geylang Road, Lorong 34

Price: ~$24 for 500g, ~$48 for 1kg

HU ZHENG LONG

Intend to surprise your guests this Lunar New Year with never seen before Bak Kwa flavours? Then lookout for Crocodile meat or Durian-flavoured Bak Kwa at this establishment!

Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 8pm

Main Outlet: 14 Sago Street

2nd Outlet: 272 SouthBridge Road

Price: ~$25 for 500g, ~$50 for 1kg

FRIENDLY VEGETRARIAN

Who says being vegetarian needs to be boring? Satisfy your Bak Kwa cravings with Friendly Vegetarian's 100 per cent vegetarian "Bak Kwa", made from soy beans and other vegetarian friendly ingredients.

Opening Hours: Mon - Sat, 8am to 6pm. Public Holidays, 8am to 1pm.

Main Outlet: Block 421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1165

2nd Outlet: Block 14 Pasir Panjang #01-24, Wholesale Centre

Price: ~$5.35 for 200g

FRAGRANCE

No time to buy Bak Kwa? You can buy it online on Redmart or Shopee and have it delivered to your doorstep! By now, Fragrance is a household name to many Singaporeans, and their Bak Kwa outlets can be found in many shopping mall outlets, so it will be easy for you to grab a pack on your way home as well!

Opening Hours: Varies

Outlets: Located throughout Singapore

Price: ~$28 for 500g

NEW PENG HIANG

Similar to Fragrance, you can skip the queue and order New Peng Hiang's Bak Kwa on many different e-commerce platforms. New Peng Hiang's Bak Kwa comes thickly cut, with bits of fats that seems compressed into the meat.

Opening Hours: NIL

Outlets: Available at various Sheng Siong outlets, online, and on Redmart, Shopee and Qoo10

Price: ~$25 for 500g

