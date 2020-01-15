Bak Kwas worth queueing up for this CNY (2020)

With the Lunar New Year of the rat right around the corner, what better way to celebrate the auspicious season than with a not-so-healthy serving of Bak Kwa!
One of the top few must have snacks of the season, no home is truly complete without a platter of this sweet, savoury porky goodness.
To help you gear up for a feast, here's a list of our top recommended Bak Kwa stores you'd have to visit to get your share this Chinese New Year. To keep options open, we've excluded a few of the popular chains there, which include the likes of Bee Cheng Hiang, Lim Chee Guan and Fragrance.
Fret not, we've also included a vegetarian option!
TL;DR: LIST OF BEST BAK KWA ESTABLISHMENTS TO VISIT THIS CNY
|Establishment
|Price
|Location
|Opening Hours
|Available Online?
|Kim Hwa Guan
|~$28 for 500g
~$60 for 1kg
|People's Park Food Centre, #01-1022
32 New Market Road
|9am to 6pm, Daily
|No
|Kim Peng Hiang
|~$24 for 500g
~$48 for 1kg
|465 Changi Road
|9am to 6pm, Daily
|No
|Kim Hock Guan
|~$28 for 500g
~$56 for 1kg
|South Bridge Road, Bedok North Street 5, 180 Bencoolen Street
|Mon - Fri, 10am to 7pm
Sat, 10am to 8pm
Sun, 11am to 7pm
|No
|Sang Hock Guan Dried & Minced Pork
|~$27.50 for 500g
~$55 for 1kg
|Blk 163 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, #01-446
|10am to 10pm, Daily
|No
|Kim Joo Guan
|~$27.50 for 500g
~$55 for 1kg
|257 South Bridge Road
|9.30am to 8.30pm, Daily
|Yes, on company's website.
|New Eastern Kim Tee
|~$28 for 500g
~$56 for 1kg
|Main Outlet: 22 Maju Avenue, Serangoon Garden
210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, #01-69
51 Old Airport Road, #01-112
147 Potong Pasir Ave 1, #01-85
Tangs Orchard
|10am to 9pm, Daily
|Yes, on company's website.
|Peng Guan Bak Kwa
|~$24 for 500g
~$48 for 1kg
|Chinatown Complex, #02-36
|8am to 8pm, Daily
|No
|Kim Hock Seng
|$24 for 500g
~$48 for 1kg
|570 Geylang Road, Lorong 34
|10.30am to 10.30pm, Daily
|No
|Hu Zheng Long
|~$25 for 500g
~$50 for 1kg
|Main Outlet: 14 Sago Street
272 South Bridge Road
|10am to 8pm, Daily
|No
|Friendly Vegetarian
|~$5.35 for 200g
|Block 421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1165
Block 14 Pasir Panjang #01-24, Wholesale Centre
|Mon - Sat, 8am to 6pm
Public Holidays, 8am to 1pm
|No
|Fragrance
|~$28 for 500g
|Various outlets: Star Vista, Clementi, Bedok, The Centrepoint, etc.
|Varies
|Redmart
|New Peng Hiang
|~$25 for 500g
|Manufacture outlet. Available online.
|-
|Redmart, Shopee.
|Bee Cheng Hiang
|~$32.40 for 600g, $54 for 1kg
|49 outlets across Singapore
|Varies
|On Bee Cheng Hiang's website
|Lim Chee Guan
|~$31 for 500g, $62 for 1kg
|4 Outlets - 203 New Bridge Road, People's Park Centre Complex, Ion Orchard and Jewel Changi Airport
|Varies
|No
Friendly PSA: Expect prices to increase slightly week on week towards Chinese New Year
KIM HWA GUAN
Drop by on weekend mornings and you're probably met with hour long queues. This is easily one of the top contenders in our Bak Kwa list.
What differentiates them from the rest is their commitment to the marinade. Essentially, this means that your Bak Kwa remains in its gloriously glazed crunchy texture - the way it's originally meant to be.
Opening Hours: Daily, 9am to 6pm
People's Park Food Centre, #01-1022
Price: ~$28 for 500g, ~$60 for 1kg
KIM PENG HIANG
Almost as equally delicious as the original flavours, their claim to fame rests in their Pineapple flavour Bak Kwa! Kim Peng Hiang also strives to
Opening Hours: Daily, 9am to 6pm
465 Changi Road
Price: ~$24 for 500g, ~$48 for 1kg
KIM HOCK GUAN
Operating since 1905, Kim Hock Guan easily remains as one of the oldest Bak Kwa stores in town. Instead of using mince pork, their unique recipe calls for traditionally sliced pork, giving their Bak Kwa a completely new mouth feel.
Opening Hours: Mon - Fri, 10am to 7pm. Sat, 10am to 8pm. Sun, 11am to 7pm.
Chinatown Outlet: Fook Hai Building, #01-02
Bugis Outlet: The Bencoolen, #01-25
Price: ~$28 for 500g, ~$56 for 1kg
SANG HOCK GUAN
One of the smaller family owned businesses in this list, don't be mislead by their apparent lack of retail customers. Their CNY snacks are often quickly sold out during the peak lunar new year periods.
Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm
Block 163 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, #01-446
Price: ~$27.50 for 500g, ~$55 for 1kg
KIM JOO GUAN
Using only chilled 100 per cent Australian grained-fed fresh pork, you know they take their Bak Kwa craft very seriously here. For a sweeter, more natural tasting Bak Kwa, this is place you want to order from.
Opening Hours: Daily, 9.30am to 8.30pm
257 South Bridge Road
Price: ~$27.50 for 500g, ~$55 for 1kg
NEW EASTERN KIM TEE
Boasting 100 per cent handmade Bak Kwa products, their barbecued meats are noticeably thinner than their competitors.
So, if you're looking for a cleaner bite, this is the establishment for you. Plus, they've got 5 outlets islandwide, perfect for all you last minute shoppers out there!
Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 9pm
Main Outlet: 22 Maju Ave, Serangoon Garden
2nd Outlet: 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, #01-69
3rd Outlet: 51 Old Airport Road, #01-112
4th Outlet: 147 Potong Pasir Ave 1, #01-85
5th Outlet: Tangs Orchard
Price: ~$28 for 500g, ~$56 for 1kg
PENG GUAN BAK KWA
Unfortunately, their online/call orders have been temporarily halted due to overwhelming demand and you know what this means. Walk-ins are still welcome so get yours while stocks last!
Opening Hours: Daily, 8am to 8pm
Chinatown Complex, #02-36
Price: ~$24 for 500g, ~$48 for 1kg
KIM HOCK SENG
Did you know… the owner/chef of Kim Hock Seng still insists on making and cooking Bak Kwa in its original round shape form before cutting it into its widely known square shape!
Opening Hours: Daily, 10.30am to 10.30pm
570 Geylang Road, Lorong 34
Price: ~$24 for 500g, ~$48 for 1kg
HU ZHENG LONG
Intend to surprise your guests this Lunar New Year with never seen before Bak Kwa flavours? Then lookout for Crocodile meat or Durian-flavoured Bak Kwa at this establishment!
Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 8pm
Main Outlet: 14 Sago Street
2nd Outlet: 272 SouthBridge Road
Price: ~$25 for 500g, ~$50 for 1kg
FRIENDLY VEGETRARIAN
Who says being vegetarian needs to be boring? Satisfy your Bak Kwa cravings with Friendly Vegetarian's 100 per cent vegetarian "Bak Kwa", made from soy beans and other vegetarian friendly ingredients.
Opening Hours: Mon - Sat, 8am to 6pm. Public Holidays, 8am to 1pm.
Main Outlet: Block 421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1165
2nd Outlet: Block 14 Pasir Panjang #01-24, Wholesale Centre
Price: ~$5.35 for 200g
FRAGRANCENo time to buy Bak Kwa? You can buy it online on Redmart or Shopee and have it delivered to your doorstep! By now, Fragrance is a household name to many Singaporeans, and their Bak Kwa outlets can be found in many shopping mall outlets, so it will be easy for you to grab a pack on your way home as well!
Opening Hours: Varies
Outlets: Located throughout Singapore
Price: ~$28 for 500g
NEW PENG HIANG
Similar to Fragrance, you can skip the queue and order New Peng Hiang's Bak Kwa on many different e-commerce platforms. New Peng Hiang's Bak Kwa comes thickly cut, with bits of fats that seems compressed into the meat.
Opening Hours: NIL
Outlets: Available at various Sheng Siong outlets, online, and on Redmart, Shopee and Qoo10
Price: ~$25 for 500g
BEE CHIANG HIANG
Not forgetting Singapore's favourite household bak kwa brand, Bee Cheng Hiang boasts smoky rich bak kwa that has the right balance of sweet and savoury. You can get yours at one of the 48 outlets located across Singapore. Opening Hours: Varies Outlets: Located throughout Price: ~$32.40 for 500g, $54 for 1kg LIM CHEE GUAN Another popular brand for the masses, Lim Chee Guan manufactures bak kwa exclusively in Singapore. With no 3rd party delivery vendor, the only way you can get their signature bak kwas is to pop by any of their 4 outlets in Singapore. Opening Hours: Varies Outlets: 4 Outlets - 203 New Bridge Road, People's Park Centre Complex, Ion Orchard and Jewel Changi Airport Price: ~$31 for 500g, $62 for 1kg Buying Bak Kwa In Singapore As Chinese New Year draws near, beat the queue early by getting your bak kwa at these favourite hot spots. This article was first published in Seedly.
Not forgetting Singapore's favourite household bak kwa brand, Bee Cheng Hiang boasts smoky rich bak kwa that has the right balance of sweet and savoury. You can get yours at one of the 48 outlets located across Singapore.
Opening Hours: Varies
Outlets: Located throughout
Price: ~$32.40 for 500g, $54 for 1kg
LIM CHEE GUAN
Another popular brand for the masses, Lim Chee Guan manufactures bak kwa exclusively in Singapore. With no 3rd party delivery vendor, the only way you can get their signature bak kwas is to pop by any of their 4 outlets in Singapore.
Opening Hours: Varies
Outlets: 4 Outlets - 203 New Bridge Road, People's Park Centre Complex, Ion Orchard and Jewel Changi Airport
Price: ~$31 for 500g, $62 for 1kg
Buying Bak Kwa In Singapore
As Chinese New Year draws near, beat the queue early by getting your bak kwa at these favourite hot spots.
This article was first published in Seedly.