Bakeries in Singapore: 9 places for sourdough bread and more

Not all breads are equal. And this is keenly felt not too long ago when sourdough began trending on social media during the circuit breaker period.

The wave of interest in baking sourdough hit (ahem) fever pitch, because it’s a time-consuming process that can only be done indoors.

But have you met your match in actor Jake Gyllenhaal? The dude professed his love for sourdough on a talk show!

The hype about sourdough

It’s a big deal if you love your bread but want it to have better health and nutritional benefits than commercial yeast bread.

Making sourdough bread requires a long rising process, as bacteria present in the starter would feed on carbohydrates in the dough, leading to a production of acetic and lactic acids to build up the aroma and texture. The sourdough has a longer shelf life too.

You’ll also feel full for a longer period as it takes longer to digest.

So folks suffering from diabetes or other health problems might prefer sourdough bread because they’ll have a slower and reduced rise in blood sugar levels after eating it.

Besides the super popular bakeries like Tiong Bahru Bakery and Baker and Cook, we’ve put together a list of other bakeries where you can get your sourdough loaves from.

Here are our picks of the best bakeries in Singapore for sourdough and other types of bread. Are you hungry yet?

Bakery Sourdough price Delivery Starter Lab $4 to $32 (depending on the amount and type of sourdough) Via GrabFood or Deliveroo Nick Vina Artisan From $5 Yes, minimum order of $100 Bread Yard $6 to $8 $5, free for orders above $50 Bread Createur From $4.50 $15, minimum order of $50 The Bakehaus From $5.50 From $15, minimum order of $30 Crown Bakery From $3 $10, minimum order of $70 Bakery Brera $15.90 for rustic country sourdough bread $10 to $20 Micro Bakery Kitchen From $3.50 $15 Baker’s Bench From $2.50 Free for orders above $50

1. Starter Lab

721 Havelock Road, Singapore 169645

You can always depend on Starter Lab, which originated from Bali, to churn out some of the best sourdough in the region.

Its sourdough breads, which include sourdough fruit loaves, are known for drawing the local and tourist crowd there. Its venture to open a second outlet in Singapore has proven to be a hit too.

Each handmade sourdough loaf is fermented for at least one day before being baked. No wonder their loaves and pastries like crème fraîche that contain sourdough starters are so yummy.

Last we checked, only some items are available for delivery and their website indicates that islandwide delivery is available via GrabFood or Deliveroo for those within 2km of the shop.

2. Nick Vina Artisan Bakery

12 Gopeng St, Icon Village #01-54/55, Singapore 078877

Nick Vina is probably no stranger to bread lovers for delectable loaves such as their classic sourdough.

Master baker Nick Chua, who was trained in Germany, is skilled at baking sourdough using concepts that are meticulously executed to produce the best results.

Check out his classic sourdough, along with other types of bread such as French baguette and ciabatta.

3. Bread Yard

1 Fusionopolis Place, Galaxis #01-23/24, Singapore 138522

Fancy getting your fix of pastry and bread handcrafted using European and Japanese techniques from Bread Yard from the comfort of your home?

Opt for the cafe’s delivery service that’s based on a two-month subscription.

So click away and choose from a scrumptious range of breads and pastries, including miso sesame sourdough and matcha cruffin.

4. Bread Createur

182 Jln Jurong Kechil, The Hillford #01-51, Singapore 596152

The sourdough bread at Bread Createur is so memorable because every batch is baked to perfection with rye flour and French wheat flour under the watchful eyes of the head bakers Elvis Liew and Louis Koh.

Try the onion and cheese flavour if you’d like a change from the usual. The bakery also offers other delicious bakes like croissants and ciabatta.

5. The Bakehaus

130 Owen Rd, Singapore 218934

The special sourdough this weekend, still up for walk-ins! Hae Bee Hiam Sourdough with cheese on the left, and Rich... Posted by The Bakehaus on Friday, July 3, 2020

As you step into The Bakehaus, you’ll be greeted with the heavenly aroma of freshly baked bread from the kitchen where bakers are hard at work behind a glass partition.

Check out the house signature sourdough loaves famous for their cotton-soft centres, and special sourdough varieties with rich double belgian dark chocolate and even hae bee hiam.

Other sweet and savoury treats include brownies and cheesecakes.

6. Crown Bakery

557 Bukit Timah Road, Crown Centre #01-03, Singapore 269694

The man behind the scrumptious bakes at Crown Bakery is master baker Katsuei Shiga, who has more than 40 years of baking experience.

This bakery is dedicated to the making of sourdough and natural leaven to churn out bread without any artificial food flavouring, colouring, preservatives, harmful additives and chemical improvers.

Besides the classic and fig sourdough, you’ll find the selections of bagel and brioche absolutely delish too.

7. Bakery Brera

#01-05, 8 Empress Rd, Singapore 260008

Bakery Brera offers freshly baked artisan breads such as wholemeal, sourdough and preferment made with quality flours from Japan and France.

Other than loaves of delectable goodness, it also serves a delectable range of pastries, tarts and cakes made only with the finest ingredients.

So whether it’s a San Francisco sourdough or Basque burnt cheesecake that you crave, you’ll find it here.

You’ll have to pre-order in advance as they are highly popular. They also charge a reservation fee of $4. Should you want delivery, you have to arrange it yourself via the Lalamove or Grab app.

8. Micro Bakery Kitchen

10 Jln Serene, #01-05 Serene Centre, Singapore 258748

Watch bakers in action at Micro Bakery Kitchen if you’d like to check out how premium quality breads are made.

Tucked in the corner of Serene Centre, this lovely space is where you can enjoy yummy bites like smoked cheddar sourdough ciabatta and savoury sandwiches.

It may get rather warm if you dine in, so get a seat at the open area along the mall’s corridor.

9. Baker’s Bench Bakery

6 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089820

If you are looking for some Scandinavian vibes in a bakery cafe, Baker’s Bench might just be the one for you.

You’ll find puff pastries and breads naturally and painstakingly leavened by sourdough, as well as homemade condiments like sauces, jams and even kimchi!

Check out the multiseed and milk toast sourdough option along with their scones for your afternoon tea too.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.