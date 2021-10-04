Balding before 35? Face 'like a bao'? Singaporeans share their biggest beauty insecurities

We often hear that confidence is the best accessory. After all, it's undeniable that looking good and feeling good are inextricably linked.

In reality though, we're often our biggest critics, from flaws that only we can see to insecurities over perfectly natural phenomena like wrinkles and thinning hair.

It might feel like the only options are faking it till we make it, or going the drastic route of a nip and tuck, but not to worry - there are non-invasive treatments out there for practically any image concern.

To find out what the most common beauty insecurities are, we took to Instagram to poll our followers. Here are some of the most common concerns that were brought up and how to address them, according to aestheticians from Illumia Therapeutics, Illumia Medical and Papilla Haircare.

'I look like a bao in photos'

PHOTO: Pexels, Instagram screengrabs

Predictably, many were concerned with putting their best face forward.

For those worried about dull skin and neck wrinkles, Profhilo treatments are your best bet.

In a nutshell, the skin booster, which contains hyaluronic acid, is injected into different points on the face. Unlike fillers, Profhilo doesn't alter the face shape. Instead, it provides intense hydration from the inside out and stimulates the production of collagen, elastin and adipocytes.

Rejuran Healer, also commonly known as the Baby Skin Injection, contains polynucleotides that have been shown to improve skin texture, improve skin elasticity, smoothen wrinkles and lighten dark eye circles. If you're squeamish around needles, Illumia Therapeutics' needleless Rejuran delivers similar benefits via SkinElectroporation.

Droopy eyelids and dark circles that show through the most full coverage concealers? Try Thermage FLX at Illumia Medical to tighten the skin around your eyes and Rejuran to rejuvenate the skin and brighten your under eyes.

It's normal for skin around the eyes to sag as we age. This is where Thermage FLX treatments come in. Thermage FLX involves mild, controlled heating through radiofrequency energy, which will help to trigger collagen production in the deeper layers of the skin, smoothing out wrinkles and tightening lax skin.

Another common complaint was a saggy, bloated face, or as one respondent put it, a face "like a bao". While we can't all be born with supermodel bone structure, it doesn't necessarily take a face lift to achieve a more sculpted look.

High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) basically gives the same effect, but with none of the downtime. Using a device called the Ultraformer III, Illumia Medical's HIFU treatment involves creating "controlled inflammation" with ultrasound energy. As the "wounds'' heal, natural collagen production is stimulated, leading to a smoother and more lifted complexion in anywhere from three weeks to six months.

'Belly fat and constant bloating'

PHOTO: Pexels, Instagram screengrabs

We all know that abs are made in the kitchen. But even with proper diet and exercise, many of us still have stubborn bellies and bloating.

Enter Illumia Therapeutics' Cooltech 360 IceSculpt Fat Freezing, which is billed as a way to permanently remove unwanted fats.

Using the latest 360 degree freezing technology, targeted areas are subject to extreme temperature changes, reducing subcutaneous fat while leaving the skin unharmed.

While spot-reducing via exercise is near impossible, the Cooltech 360 IceSculpt is able to blast fat from virtually any area.

If what you're after is more advanced body contouring and to reduce cellulite, try the RF Body Legacy Sculpt, which employs clinically-proven technology to produce heat under the skin surface, shrinking fat cells and firming up the skin.

'I look bald whenever I put my hair into a ponytail'

PHOTO: Pexels, Instagram screengrabs

From a less than lush ponytail to male pattern baldness, this was a common concern among both young men and women. Fortunately, hair loss and thinning are reversible.

For those with mild hair loss, Papilla Haircare recommends their Cell Nutrition Therapy. The painless treatment uses iontophoresis, or tiny electric currents, to rejuvenate and activate the hair follicles.

For a more intensive treatment, go for Scalpelectroporation (S.E.P.). While traditional ionthophoresis is not able to deliver molecules transdermally, S.E.P. allows deeper penetration by up to 17 times. At Papilla, the S.E.P. Activator Treatment is used to deliver scalp treatments such as salmon PDRN, SOD antioxidant complex, botanical cell extracts, and growth factors.

The S.E.P. Activator Treatment is suitable for those at any stage of hair loss, and even those with conditions such as alopecia.

If thicker and more lush hair is what you're after, try Papilla's DNA Activator for Hair Regrowth.

Their proprietary Double i-i protocol involves combining iontophoresis with ionisation. First, healthy growth cells are delivered to the scalp via iontophoresis. Then, ionisation helps balance the pH of the scalp, ultimately increasing hair growth.

Get pampered from head to toe without heading to town

Papilla Haircare's Nex outlet. PHOTO: Papilla Haircare

If you want to try the non-invasive treatments from Papilla Haircare and Illumia Therapeutics but don't fancy making a trip all the way to town, check out their spanking new outlets at Nex, their first foray into the heartlands.

According to founder Kim Lim, the move was part of an effort to make Illumia's and Papilla's treatments more accessible.

"Nex in Serangoon is one of the central locations that is convenient to those who cannot travel to the CBD. I saw the opportunity to expand here, and here we are."

