How to pay Bali's tourist levy online

Every foreign tourist visiting Bali in 2026 must pay a one-time IDR 150,000 (S$10.85) tourist levy, on top of any visa fee.

You pay it once per trip through the official Love Bali portal, and you get a QR code voucher to show on arrival.

Here is exactly how the levy works, how to pay it the right way, and who is exempt, before you book your flights to Bali.

What is the Bali Tourist Levy 2026?

The Bali Tourist Levy, officially the Foreign Tourist Levy (Pungutan Wisatawan Asing), is a mandatory fee charged to every international visitor entering Bali for tourism.

It is set under Bali Provincial Regulation No. 6 of 2023, and the money funds cultural preservation, environmental protection, and tourism infrastructure on the island.

Detail What to know Amount IDR 150,000 per person Who pays All foreign tourists Frequency Once per trip, not per entry Official channel Love Bali website or app (.go.id only)

The levy is separate from your visa, and it is a small line item against your overall trip budget. For a full cost breakdown, see our guide on whether Bali is cheap in 2026.

How to pay the Bali Tourist Levy online

The fastest way is to pay before you fly, so you skip the queue at Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS).

Step-by-step payment

Accepted payment methods include credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB), bank transfer, virtual account, UnionPay, and QRIS.

If the site won’t load, disable any VPN and ad-blockers first. If online payment fails completely, you can pay at the BRI bank counter in the international arrivals hall at DPS.

Who is exempt from the Bali Tourist Levy?

Indonesian citizens never pay the levy. Several foreign visa categories are also exempt, though some must apply for the exemption in advance through the Love Bali portal.

Exempt groups include:

Holders of KITAS/KITAP residency permits.

Diplomatic and official visa holders.

Student visa and family-unification visa holders.

Golden Visa holders.

Transport crew members.

Children traveling on a foreign passport are not automatically exempt, so budget IDR 150,000 per family member unless they hold an exempt visa type.

Tourist levy vs Visa on arrival

These are two separate payments, and paying one does not cover the other. Most tourists pay both.

Charge Cost What it is Tourist Levy IDR 150,000 Bali-specific tourism fee Visa on Arrival IDR 500,000 Indonesia entry visa, 30 days

Citizens of around 97 countries, including India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Australia, can get a Visa on Arrival or apply for an e-VOA online. For the full picture, read our guide on Bali entry rules and safety in 2026.

How to avoid Bali levy scams

Fake levy websites are common, and they overcharge while stealing card details. The only official domain ends in .go.id.

To stay safe:

Type the .go.id address yourself rather than clicking ads.

Ignore WhatsApp or Telegram offers for “priority lanes".

Never pay cash to someone claiming to collect the levy.

Once you have your voucher sorted, you can focus on the fun part: comparing hotels in Bali and planning your trip.

Frequently asked questions

Do I pay the Bali levy every time I enter Bali?

No. The levy is charged once per trip, not per entry, so a single payment covers your stay until you leave Indonesia.

Is the Bali Tourist Levy refundable?

The levy is generally non-refundable once paid. Only pay through the official Love Bali portal to avoid losing money to fake sites.

What happens if I don't pay the levy?

Bali has levy checkpoints at the airport. If you haven’t paid, you’ll be directed to pay on the spot, which means queuing instead of walking straight out.

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This article was first published in Wego.