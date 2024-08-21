Bam! restaurant shutters after 11 years, ex-owner Constance Song has 'emotional' final meal before its closure

After a good run, Bam! Restaurant had their last service on Aug 15.

The restaurant first announced its closure in an Instagram post on July 23, where they thanked their customers for their support over the past 11 years.

They did not share the reason for the closure.

In a more recent post last Friday (Aug 16), they concluded their journey in the local food scene.

"Last night, we served the last plate, poured the last wine, and closed the doors to our beloved restaurant for the final time," the restaurant, which specialises in modern European, wrote.

"While it’s bittersweet, we’re leaving with full hearts (and hopefully, you did too)."

Once again, Bam! Restaurant expressed their appreciation to their diners.

"For 11 incredible years, you’ve been more than just guests—you’ve been our partners in culinary crime.



"Thank you to everyone who pulled up a chair, shared a laugh, and made us part of your story."

AsiaOne has reached out to the restaurant for more details.

Ex-owner has one last meal at Bam! Restaurant

For a decade, actress and entrepreneur Constance Song helmed the restaurant since its inception in 2013.

She told AsiaOne that she had handed over the reins last year to a new owner as she wanted to focus more on her family, as well as exploring new avenues.

"After dedicating so much of my time and energy to the restaurant, it felt like the right moment to step back and embrace new opportunities," Constance said.

Upon hearing that Bam! Restaurant was closing, she felt emotional.

"It was bittersweet. Bam! was such a big part of my life, and hearing that it would be closing was emotional," Constance told us.

"But at the same time, I also felt a sense of closure. It was the end of a chapter that I had poured my heart into and I’m grateful for all the memories and the people who helped make it special."

Despite no longer being an owner, she returned for one last meal.

"The final meal was emotional, filled with nostalgia," she told us.

"Sitting in the space I once created, surrounded by the familiar energy of the restaurant, brought back so many memories. It was a moment of reflection, celebrating the journey we had taken, while saying a heartfelt goodbye."

She also told us that she is unsure of the reason for the closure as after the restaurant changed ownership, she was no longer involved in the business.

