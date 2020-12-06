Bangkok's new massive premium outlet is just 15 minutes away from the airport

If your plan is to head to Bangkok right after the travel restrictions are lifted, you'll want to add in one more shopping destination to the list of places to visit.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is opening its doors next Friday (June 19), and the 50,000 sq m premium outlet is conveniently located 15 minutes away from Suvarnabhumi Airport, so you could get your shopping done straight away after landing or before you catch your flight.

With over 145 local and overseas luxury brands to shop at, and promotions offering 70 per cent off Burberry, Balenciaga, Kate Spade, Adidas, Nike, and more, you may need to plan a whole day here to shop till you drop.

Nike fans will be thrilled at the huge outlet spanning 1,300 sq m, where you'll be sure to find something that pleases your eyes.

If you're afraid of having your shopping experience cut short by your restless kiddos and partners, the premium outlet has no lack of F&B outlets, vast outdoor and indoor play areas to keep them occupied so you can shop at ease.

PHOTO: Facebook/Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok video screengrab

You can also look forward to a 1,200 sq m food hall concept by Food Republic to sate your hunger after a day of shopping and an air-conditioned VIP lounge to rest your feet at before embarking on your next round of shopping spree.

During this period of Covid-19, health precautions will be in place, with thermal scanners and hand sanitiser gel placed at all entry points to the mall. Staff will have to don face masks and face shields, and shoppers will need to comply with social distancing measures and register their contact details.

To get to the Siam Premium Outlets, shuttle bus services are available from Makkasan Airport Rail Link, with services starting from as early as 7.30am to 7.30pm, and 11.30am to 10.30pm back to the airport.

The developer of Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is also behind the iconic Siam Paragon, Siam Discovery and IconSiam, and it will be the first of three premium outlets slated to open in Thailand.

Sneak a peek at the illustrated rendition of what it'll look like:

Address: 989 moo 14, Tambon Bang Sao Thong, Amphur Bang Sao Thong, Samutprakarn Province 10570, Thailand, Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

melissagoh@asiaone.com