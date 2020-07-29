Bangkok's newest Apple Store is a 2-storey glass building with a gigantic tree canopy roof

There's now yet another location to add to your Bangkok travel list, once we can travel that is. Feast your eyes on this brand new Apple Store in Thailand.

Nestled in the heart of Ratchaprasong, an iconic intersection in Bangkok, the store will open its doors this Friday (July 31).

Dubbed Apple Central World, it will be Thailand's second Apple retail store. The first is located at Iconsiam shopping mall.

Apple revealed images of the upcoming store in a press release, showcasing its massive glass panels and spiral staircase, complete with wooden furniture in every corner.

PHOTO: Apple

The two-storey building is housed under a tree canopy roof, a structure that we think is pretty simliar to the supertrees at Singapore's very own Gardens by the Bay.

Customers can discover curated products and accessories at the freestanding displays. PHOTO: Apple

There are entrances on both the ground and upper level, and is linked directly to the nearby Skytrain station and shopping centre. Visitors can travel between floors through the spiral staircase that wraps around a timbre core or by riding a cylindrical elevator.

A spiral staircase wraps around a timber core at Apple Central World in Bangkok, Thailand. PHOTO: Apple

And if you're wondering what the store has to offer, other than Apple products, it will feature a Forum, Boardroom and freestanding displays. The store will also hold future Today at Apple sessions with Bangkok's artists, musicians and creatives.

Centered around a Video Wall, the Forum will be home to future Today at Apple sessions. PHOTO: Apple

If it gets too chilly inside, visitors can also explore the outdoor plaza and soak in the beauty of nature, with benches and large Terminalia trees surrounding the building.

Offering a place for the community to gather, large Terminalia trees and benches surround the outdoor plaza. PHOTO: Apple

Visitors on opening day will be welcomed by more than 130 team members who speak 17 different languages. But alas, visits are on an appointment-only basis and the last time we checked, it was already fully booked.

While it may be some time before our borders are open again, this store is a must-visit on our next trip to Thailand.

Address: Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand Opening hours: 10am to 9pm

trining@asiaone.com