Bangkok's Ratchada Train Night Market is back with a new name after rumours that it's gone for good

A few months back, photos of a ghost town-like Ratchada Train Night Market circulated on the internet and there were rumours that it had permanently shuttered.

Fortunately, it seems like the speculation was unfounded — the popular market is back a stone's throw away from its old location under a new name, Jodd Fairs.

On Nov 25, Jodd Fairs uploaded a Facebook post announcing that the revamped space is by the same folks behind the well-loved Ratchada Train Night Market.

They also announced that the market would officially be opening on Monday (Nov 29).

The market, which is open from 11am to midnight daily, is located behind Central Plaza Grand Rama 9 mall.

In the comment section, Jodd Fairs added that it will be around for two years.

This is good news for those of you who might be planning to travel to Bangkok via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), which will be launching on Dec 14.

A quick scroll through their social media platforms gives us a peek at what to expect from the revamped space.

For instance, there are multiple food stalls selling an array of local food such as tom yum noodles, fresh seafood and grilled skewered meat.





Apart from food, there are numerous stalls hawking a variety of clothing and accessories.

Previously, the old Ratchada Train Market used to have a stall selling leng saap, a dish that features a mountain of pork spine doused in a spicy pork broth.

Fans of this fiery dish will be glad to know that Jodd Fairs has a stall selling it too.

If you've been contemplating a trip to Bangkok, this may be one more reason to book those tickets.

