One night only: World's Best Bars 2025 winner Bar Leone is coming to Singapore

Enjoy a tipple? Soon, Singaporeans will get a taste of the drinks from the world's best bar.

Bar Leone, a Hong Kong bar that won the title at The World's 50 Best Bar 2025, will be coming to Singapore on Nov 30 for a guest shift at Bar Somma in New Bahru.

In an Instagram post on Oct 30, Bar Somma announced that the takeover will happen for one night only, running from 6pm until drinks are sold out.

During the event, patrons can expect to enjoy four of Bar Leone's seasonal cocktails: The King Kong Old Fashioned, Olive Oil Sour, Margarita de Maiz and Il Cacciatore.

Seats are limited, so save the date and make your reservation via Bar Somma's Instagram page.

Bar Leone is an Italian cocktail bar co-founded and owned by Rome native Lorenzo Antinori, and serves both traditional and modern drinks.

One of their signature cocktails is the Olive Oil Sour, which is made with Italian olive oil, whiskey, marsala, honey, lemon and egg white.

On Nov 9, the award-winning bar opened its second outlet in Shanghai.

Address: 46 Kim Yam Road, #04-02A New Bahru, Singapore 239351

Opening hours: 6pm until sold out

