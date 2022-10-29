Bar review: Gibson Bar spotlights unconventional collaborations and reimagines Asian ingredients in new cocktail menu

The year 2022 has brought about a lot of changes in Singapore, but our love and appreciation for a night out has only grown stronger.

So, when a bar can keep up with our ever-changing moods and demands, we can only rave about it. Lucky for us, Gibson - located on the now-buzzy Bukit Pasoh Road and part of the Jigger & Pony Group umbrella - is switching things up with its new cocktail menu!

PHOTO: Gibson

To paint a picture (if you haven't been), Gibson is set on the second floor of a heritage shophouse. A cosy one with intimate seating, dimmed lighting and green and gold accents, the award-winning spot lives up to its reputation having claimed the 25th spot at the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2020, amongst its clearly vintage charms.

In a new menu endeavour led by Principal Bartender Gregory Camillo, Chimera is much like its definition - a single organism made up of different entities (think the Merlion!). The team presents the best produce within the regions, as well as explores the bond between produce and product through perceptive ways.

Here are some our highlights from our recent visit:

The Gibson.

PHOTO: Gibson

Signature cocktail The Gibson ($25) makes a statement right from the first sip. Echoing the Japanese ethos of simplicity and perfection, the ginjo sake vermouth used in this concoction was initially created by Jigger & Pony Group's Bar Programme Director Aki Eguchi and Lamp Bar's Michito Kaneko, in collaboration with Nara Brewery Umenoyado.

Today, the strong drink sports Roku gin stirred in with this house-made Ginjo sake-vermouth, for a dryer and slightly fruity flavour. Kick up the savouriness as you bite into the trio of condiments (seasonal pickle, pickled onion, smoked quail egg), each bringing in a new undertone to the drink.

Urban Farmer No.4.

PHOTO: Gibson

Previously spotlighting the botanical, passionfruit marigold, Urban Farmer No.4 ($25) now celebrates the cranberry hibiscus. The fourth iteration of a collaboration with local agriculture collective Edible Garden City, the tipple celebrating the cosmopolitan city of Singapore.

On the palate, the Stranger & Sons gin-based cocktail is sweet, floral and fruity with a kick of tartness with other supporting characters like rhubarb aperitif, berries, and citrus. Probably one we would start our evening with.

Sugarcane Spiritz.

PHOTO: Gibson

The new menu also showcases our regionally-loved sugarcane in a new light. The fizzy Sugarcane Spritz ($25) is a masterpiece of a winning collaboration with Starter Culture. Working with 'Prince of Fermentation', DJ Tan, fresh sugarcane juice is fermented using beer yeast to create a dry sugarcane wine specially for this concoction.

The sugarcane flavour is upped with cachaca, a Brazilian counterpart distilled from fermented sugarcane juice. A sip reveals sweet, slightly sour and refreshing notes.

One of the cocktails with a more acquired taste on the menu, the Amazake Bellini ($25) was surprisingly a favourite. Giving an Asian twist to the classic, the savoury sip boasts a rich and creamy amazake made from basmati rice fermented with koji.

The best part? A subtle pandan aftertaste that follows after each sip.

Back To The Roots.

PHOTO: Gibson

For folks that love their drinks spirit-forward, Back To The Roots ($25) is a strong contender. This slightly umami rendition of the Manhattan cleverly combines Chinese licorice with Tennessee rye whiskey, Creme de Cacao, and a vermouth blend for a strong, and bittersweet taste.

The Coffee Shochu Martini ($25), on the other hand, is an easy pick me up with two types of rum and dry coffee shochu from Tsubosaka Brewery in Hyogo. Try it and delve into salted caramel, coffee and other rich flavours including earthy hints of shiitake powder.

Bloody Mary.

PHOTO: Gibson

Perhaps it is our love for tomatoes, but this drink was one we couldn't put down. Tangy, savoury and spicy, the Bloody Mary ($25 for cocktail, non alcoholic cocktail at $18) has been given a green makeover. In this sipper, wrap your tastebuds around all things delicious like wasabi distillate, green tomato mix, worcestershire sauce, jalapeño, capers salt.

Don't skip out on the food here either. Just like any other Jigger & Pony establishment, the food stays on par with drinks as freshly shucked Oysters ($8) from the cold, fresh waters of the North Pacific Ocean take the centre stage.

The Clam Dip is the rich and savoury - the Mussel Spaghetti ($34) is a buttery delight with sprinkles of saffron, breadcrumbs and a generous layer of anchovy gremolata.

Gibson is located at 20 Bukit Pasoh Road, Level 2, Singapore 089834, p. +65 9114 8385. Open Mon, Wed-Thu 6pm-12am, Fri-Sat 6pm-2am, and Sun 6pm-12am. Happy Hour runs daily from opening to 7.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.