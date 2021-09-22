Bar review: Jigger & Pony explores what it means with to be decent with their new menu

In these troubled times – with the Taliban takeover and global security issues, it’s not just about our pandemic going on endemic anymore – it’s easy to forget that it doesn’t take much to be a decent human being. Leave it to the folks at Jigger & Pony to remind us with their latest 62-page menuzine.

Designed for the experience of reconnecting with others, A Decent Menu offers a 24-strong cocktail list (all $25++ each), but the stories and features in the magazine also explore what it means to be decent today.

Having lived as digital nomads before Covid-19 hit, it’s no wonder we’re drawn to drinks that evoke a sense of place – an area where Jigger & Pony does well with team members that hail from different parts of the world.

For one, their take on the Spumoni is a tale of Italy meeting Japan in Singapore. Long, refreshing with a shade of bitterness from Campari, this gin-based tipple gets notes of citrus, green tea and Sancho pepper from Nikka Coffey Gin. Grapefruit soda then pulls it together with a zesty lift.

You’ll find another sparkling option in Jasmine & Rice, a champagne cocktail inspired Singapore’s tropical landscape of flowers blooming year-round. The creaminess of rice is balanced by hints of coconut and caramel of aged rum and the floral notes of jasmine tea – there’s almost a zen-like feel to it.

Soy Milk Punch (L), Korean Boilermaker (R)

If we had you at tea, don’t miss the Soy Milk Punch either. Featuring oolong tea, the clarified soy milk punch bridges its tannins to that of the red wine float, resulting in a creamy mouthfeel – opposite of the astringency you might expect. The use of Ki No Bi gin and addition of lychee brings out lovely aromatic, floral notes.

We head to Korea next with an elevated version of somaek, more commonly known as a soju bomb in these parts. 15 year old Scotch joins artisanal soju (the brewery’s history dates back to the Joseon Dynasty) infused with hops and passion fruit to recreate the essential elements in the Korean Boilermaker. Served with a block of ice on the long spoon so that we can “bomb” the drink, it might be Jigger & Pony’s most playful cocktail yet.

Espresso Martini (L), Black Pepper Sazerac (R)

Throughout the six-month journey of developing this menu, the team has also found decent, like-minded partners from different industries. A particular fruit of collaboration to be enjoyed is the Espresso Martini, showcasing the bar’s PPP Coffee (formerly known as Papa Palheta) blend in the best light.

The cacao tuile garnish is the metaphorical cherry on top, with its sweet-savoury pastry flavours enhancing the full-bodied coffee and vodka concoction.

The booziest beverage of our night was the Black Pepper Sazerac, and boy, was it fierce. Part of Jigger & Pony’s efforts to recognise the importance of humble ingredients, the team managed to extract that spicy, intoxicating whiff as well as the woodiness of the black peppercorn.

Paired with Maker’s Mark 46 bourbon and Canadian gin Km12 with resinous, piney notes, this is one cocktail you’ll love or hate. Our suggestion? Share it with your pals at the table.

For bar bites, we highly recommend the Jamon Iberico Toast ($24, two pieces), where slices of nutty, almost-sweet slices of well-marbled ham sit atop layers of savoury stracciatella cheese, cultured butter, and thick milk toast.

If you’re visiting the bar in a bigger group, check out the Selection of Delicatessen (S$45) for sharing. Accompanied by slices of sourdough, our platter featured coppa ham, spicy chorizo, cranberry topped pork terrine, and a smashing oxtail rillettes.

Jigger & Pony is located at Amara Singapore, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088539, p. +65 9621 1074. Open Tue-Sun 4pm-10.30pm. Closed Mon.

