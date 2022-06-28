Bar review: Live Twice by Jigger & Pony Group Singapore takes you to mid-century modern Japan

New tipples, same elegant mid-century Japanese vibe. We might be a bit late in official congratulations, but rising up 10 spots (No. 65) on the extended list of the Asia's 50 Best Bars this year is pretty good progress.

Jigger & Pony Group's vibey yet cosy cocktail bar Live Twice launched new drinks last month, and we joined in the celebration we know best — by enjoying cocktails made with meticulous attention and technique.

PHOTO: Facebook/Live Twice

Bringing the late 60's ambiance that we love, along with moody lighting, wood furnishing and the Japanese shokunin (artisan in English) approach to cocktails, the respite in Bukit Pasoh is led by Principal Bartender Yinying Leow, who can be seen behind the passage shaking, stirring and finessing her unassuming yet nuanced drinks.

Vesper.

PHOTO: Facebook/Live Twice

Divided into two distinct sections that echo the high craft bar's spirit, the minimalist menu features a One Life For Yourself and One For Your Dreams side featuring just 14 cocktails with western and Japanese influences.

Not to fret, your classics like the signature Vesper ($25) still remain on the menu. A rich potent drink with the full-bodied velvety finish of Ki No Bi Sei Navy Strength gin and Ketel One vodka, shaken with the mildly bitter Tempus Fugit Kina L'Aero makes the tipple a well-balanced one.

Yellow Bird.

PHOTO: Facebook/Live Twice

Amongst the new additions, the Fuzzy Navel ($25) is perfect for easing into the night. The fizzy blend unpretentiously easy, marrying ingredients like peach and two types of orange juice (slow pressed for flavour and freshly juiced for the body), propped up by a vodka backbone.

The Yellow Bird ($25) is favoured for citrus lovers. On the palate, this concoction is expressive with sweet and zesty notes of Providence Blanc Haitian rum, sweet orange liqueur and lime, coupled with elevated characters of vanilla and woodsy herbal undernotes, thanks to the Galliano liqueur and Flor de Cana 4 Years rum in the mix.

Golden Butterfly.

PHOTO: Facebook/Live Twice

The Golden Butterfly ($25) was hands-down our favourite. Floral on the nose and bitter-sweet and fruity on the tastebuds, the drink gets its flavours from Waqar pisco, cold-brew coffee, grapes and verjus.

With the night still young and a range of drinks ahead of us — refueling was a must.

Equally well-known for its Sandos, nothing compared to the Ebi & Corn Katsu Sando ($28). A perfect companion to our libations, the phenomenal bite is crunchy on the outside and juicy, plump and meaty on the inside. So addictive!

The Tamago Katsu Sando ($23) is also a treat for the tatsebuds with fluffy eggs encased in a crunchy breads crumbs.

Live Twice Seafood Selection for two.

PHOTO: Facebook/Live Twice

For folks looking to share, the Live Twice Seafood Selection for two ($68) sports a treasure trove of savoury, smoky and sweet flavours. Highlights of this ensemble include the quintessential izakaya snack, stingray fin dressed with kosho pepper, fresh Hamachi with zesty kumquat, and the delicious clam dip that comes with Ritz-like crackers too.

For nightcaps, the Little Crane ($25) is perfect. Dry, with complex profile from the use of Kyro Juuri unaged rye and Muyu Vertiver Gris liqueur, its herbacity is rounded with a slight sweetness. Each sip reveals notes of anise, molasses, and oloroso sherry and pineapple.

Like yours sweet and creamy? No problem. First Snow, our ideal nightcap. A rich and creamy endeavour concocted with vodka and lychee, and pistachio, the cocktail won our hearts with its dreamy, lingering nutty notes.

Little Crane.

PHOTO: Facebook/Live Twice

With attentive staff, a beverage menu packed with a robust flavours and food that merges Japanese sensibility with the modern palate, there's no doubt in our minds that the bar's spot on the extended list of the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2022 was well-deserved.

Live Twice is located at 18-20 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089834. Open Sun, Mon, Wed-Thu 6pm-12am, Fri-Sat: 6pm-2am. Closed on Tue. Happy Hour is available from 6pm-7.30pm daily.

This article was first published in City Nomads.