Bar review: Manhattan at Regent Singapore refreshes menu featuring 6 more iconic personalities of New York

Since its inception eight years ago, the award-winning Manhattan bar at Regent Singapore has presented menus that introduced New York's rich history, cultures, and flavours. After taking on the city's districts and eras, Manhattan's third menu concept launched in 2020 took inspiration from six personalities of the city - and recently, they've added six more icons, like the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to the fold.

Expect a new pop-up book that takes you through the stories of these Manhattanites richly intertwined with 18 new cocktails, the result of the hard work and research of Bar Manager Rusty Cerven and his team.

Be My Guest

PHOTO: Instagram/mahattan_sg

Champagne cocktails at Manhattan are always well-balanced and gorgeous, and so, our first tipple had to be Be My Guest ($25), which pays tribute to actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg. An accomplished chef herself, who went as far as publishing her own book, The Unqualified Hostess in 2019, the cocktail encapsulates the very spirit of hospitality.

Pairing vodka and champagne with plenty of fruit and aromatic liqueurs like Italicus, it goes down the hatch almost too easily with a lovely body and familiar flavours - certainly a good sign for the rest of the night.

For something more offbeat that'll make a perfect first cocktail, look to Yoko Ono for Peas and Love ($28). Another storied drink, it brings to life the Pea Piece movement by the artist and activist, where she planted peas (as a symbol of peace) in random places for strangers to find.

Despite featuring green peas and cucumber in the mix, the herbaceous tipple doesn't cross the line to vegetal with the use of Japanese Tatsumi gin, bringing more complex woody and spicy notes, and the addition of soda for a slight effervescence.

Peas and Love

PHOTO: Instagram/mahattan_sg

With Hamilton on my bucket list, we couldn't possibly ignore Lin Manuel Miranda's section of the menu. The rum-based Vega Alta ($25) contains influences from Puerto Rican roots and Inwood, the first neighbourhood in Manhattan he lived in that's long been regarded as the starting point in New York for different migrant groups. Though the hot coconut lime foam was lukewarm by the time it arrived, it doesn't detract from the flavours of the cocktail, derived from eight-year aged Bacardi Reserve Ocho, pineapple, and turmeric orgeat.

We also learn more about Andy Warhol with Marilyn ($29), which refers to both the pop art images of Marilyn Monroe and the 1936 film starring Shirley Temple. It's one of the sweeter drinks (and most dangerous drinks) on the menu, built with osmanthus tea, kaffir lime and pomegranate cordial, and ginger on a base of Maker's Mark Private Select Bourbon.

Leather Jacket

PHOTO: Instagram/mahattan_sg

If you miss the previous personalities, don't worry. The Hall of Fame section sees one drink from each of the previous icons, like the pop-culture forward 3000 ($26). A tip to Robert Downey Jr's iconic role, the name comes from a line by Iron Man's daughter in Avengers Endgame (remember "I love you 3000"?).

We're also happy to see Leather Jacket ($26) inspired by The Ramones on the menu. Served with dancing curls of smoke, the spirited concoction of bourbon, aged rum, amaro, and red vermouth, has become a favourite.

Manhattan has always had one of the best bar grub menus around, and this iteration is no different. Satisfy the crunchy munchies with their signature Manhattan Lobster Taco ($34) - the crispy wanton shell a textural treat with butter poached lobster, citrus remoulade, sweet corn, and tomato.

Need to line the stomach? You can't go wrong with the greasy, savoury Reuben Sandwich ($25) served with kettle chips, or the classic Truffle Mac 'N' Cheese ($24), amped up with porcini mushrooms and organic Nicasio cheese.

Manhattan is located at Level 2, Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715, p. +65 6725 3377. Open Wed-Thu 5pm-12am, Fri-Sat 5pm-1am, Sun 12pm-3pm for Adults-Only Sunday Cocktail Brunch. Closed Mon & Tue.

