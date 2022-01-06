Bar review: MO Bar launches a 4th volume of tipple travels across Asia at Mandarin Oriental Singapore

If the past two years have left you with a thirst for travel, you might be able to slake it at MO Bar, Mandarin Oriental Singapore’s swanky watering hole with a view.

Regulars here will know and love the nomadic spirit of their cocktail programs, from the nautical-themed cocktail program of Volume One to the urban adventures through Asia distilled in Volume Two.

Fresh off their win as #36 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2021, they’re shaking things up again with Volume Four.

PHOTO: Mandarin Oriental Singapore

Right off the bat, the menu has our jaws dropping. Forget your ordinary booklet-style menu – the drinks in this volume come presented on a sphere-shaped menu.

As you ‘travel’ around the illustrated 3D globe, you’ll get to explore cocktails inspired by flavours across Asia, from light to dark, low-ABV to spirit-forward.

Lakeside. PHOTO: Mandarin Oriental Singapore

Kick off the night with a couple of their non-alcoholic options (presented with an add-on spirit available upon request). The refreshing kombucha-based Lakeside ($14/$24 with rum) instantly transports you to Sri Lanka with its notes of fragrant lemongrass and spices.

The Taiwan-inspired Formosan ($16/$26 with whisky), meanwhile, is a decadent combination of coffee and rich coconut cream to perk you up.

But it’s the Ube ($16/$26 with whisky) that won our hearts, with a smooth and soothing medley of purple yam, jackfruit, and ice-cream paying tribute to the Philippines.

Holi. PHOTO: Mandarin Oriental Singapore

Hop on over to India, with a glistening glass of Holi ($24) – a stunning concoction of gin, buttermilk and spices that will leave you wanting more.

Full Moon ($26) draws inspiration from South Korea with an Insta-worthy creations of rum, Asian pear, and hints of refreshing wheatgrass, topped with rice paper printed with an adorable bunny.

Or raise a toast to our very own Singapore with Satay by the Bay ($25), which blends flavours of gin, bitters, and satay.

Nostalgia. PHOTO: Mandarin Oriental Singapore

For something slightly stronger, turn to Indonesia’s Afterglow ($27), the infusion of gin, ginger and melted candy floss is a perfect fix. Vietnam’s Nostalgia ($27) might sound dessert-like with its rich mix of cognac, banana and caramel, but be warned – it’s not for the weak.

PHOTO: Mandarin Oriental Singapore

The refreshed bar bites are versatile and crafted to pair with any of the cocktails on the menu. New additions include light bites like the slurpworthy Tuna Tataki Somen ($22), tossed with seaweed, radish, soya dressing and garlic chips.

The Truffle Cheese Naan ($18) isn’t to be missed either – think thick fragrant mozzarella and truffle paste in fluffy, chewy naan. But the Royal Indian Tandoori Selection ($42) steals the show with its smoky mix of chicken, lamb, prawns and fish, marinated to tender perfection and served with garlic naan.

MO Bar is located at Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue, Marina Square, Singapore 039797, p. +65 6885 3500. Open Mon-Fri 3pm–10.30pm, Sat-Sun 12pm–10.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.